Where to Find True Freedom – Bodhi Aldridge

Men often want freedom, but it can elude them. Today’s guest shows you where to look for freedom, and what makes it more likely for you to have it.

One thing men often tell me they want is freedom.

Sometimes it’s freedom from something — guilt, shame, being nagged or controlled… Other times it’s freedom to something — to be bolder and more confident, to express their truth and desires, to spend more time doing what lights them up…

Whether you want freedom from something or to something, true freedom starts from within.

For example, saying what you want becomes easy when you know your desires are good, and when you trust yourself to navigate others’ upsets. But those are both tall orders in a culture where you may have been raised to demonize your desires, or override your trust in yourself.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Bodhi Aldridge, is a father, grandfather, lawyer, coach and facilitator. He has traveled around the world, diving deep into traditional teachings and contemporary leadership development. He believes all men long for freedom, but don’t really understand what true freedom means. Freedom, he says, is not about external things like more money, more time, or an endless summer.

In our powerful conversation, we discussed:

Man’s deep drive for freedom , and confusion about where to find it

, and confusion about where to find it Understanding what women want in relationships , and when and how to lean into the feminine

, and when and how to lean into the feminine A shortcut to help release you from your biggest triggers

Why you don’t have to be afraid of your feelings

How to take more healthy actions rather than reacting, distracting, or repressing

Bodhi has an incredible presence and a deep soul. He has done his work and I trust his guidance. When you’re done with this one, check out this episode on how your thoughts rob you of happiness and freedom.

Bodhi Aldridge is passionate about guiding male business owners, and leaders around the globe, to reconnect with their true selves, uncover their true purpose and experience true freedom.

His journey as a father, grandfather, lawyer, coach and facilitator has taken him across the world, diving deep into traditional teachings and contemporary leadership development. He knows all men long for freedom. The problem is, none of us really understand what true freedom means. We think it’s something external – more money, more time or an endless summer… At 60 he has found a path to true freedom within. His obsession is to share this knowledge with as many men as possible and guide them to create a life of Freedom, Flow, Abundance, Impact and Joy… whilst more skillfully navigating the ups and downs of professional and personal life.

