White Presidents Who May Have Fathered Black Children

After decades of denial by his white descendants, DNA evidence proved Jefferson fathered at least one and probably all of Sally Hemings’s children. Maybe it was the fact Jefferson started raping Sally when she was fourteen years old they were trying to cover up? Now they’ve grudgingly accepted that Hemings was his consort. They now try to portray the relationship as consensual, pointing to her returning from Paris with Jefferson when she could have stayed there as a free woman. One way it could be looked at is that Jefferson blackmailed her into returning with the promise of freeing their children one day?

Of the over six hundred people Jefferson enslaved over his lifetime. He did indeed free seven people during his lifetime, all of them part of Sally’s family. Three others escaped without pursuit, which the family counts as having been given their freedom. Sally Hemings herself was never freed. The official Monticello newsletter claims she was “probably given her time” after Jefferson’s death. We finally know Jefferson fathered Black children after years of dispute, but what about the others pictured; James Madison, George Washington, and Bill Clinton? Did they father Black children as well?

The enslaved girl purchased by James Madison, Sr, the future President’s father, was a griot. Her daughter, the President’s half-sister, was a griot as well, as were at least one descendant in every following generation to this day. Bettye Kearse, the current griot in the family, wrote a book, “The Other Madisons,” including the family’s oral history and documentation she obtained meticulously researching their history. It was an oral tradition that dogged Jefferson until DNA proof finally appeared. Male descendants of Madison have refused to provide DNA lest the rumors are confirmed. At the Madison family estate of Montpelier, the family has finally started recognizing the descendants of the enslaved at Montpelier. They are hiding the truth about the former President, but the documentation Bettye presents in her book is proof enough.

What about America’s first President, George Washington. George has often been linked to an enslaved woman, Venus, owned by Washington’s brother. Because they lived on different plantations, some claim the two never met. Washington’s brother visited Mount Vernon several times with an entourage that would have included Venus, who attended Washington’s brother’s wife. George is known to have visited his brother’s estate as well. It was not uncommon to allow guests to sleep with the enslaved people.

Besides attempts to prove George and Venus never met. The most common reason given that George couldn’t have fathered Venus’s child is that he was too protective of his reputation and wouldn’t have risked an outside relationship. I hate to disparage my gender, but history is filled with men who risked their reputations to sleep with a woman or several. It has been proven that George did tell lies from time to time. I don’t put it past him to have had a relationship with a young Black woman that couldn’t say no. He wouldn’t be the first. Historians do acknowledge Washington had some Black descendants, including a stepson and step-grandchild. They have yet to recognize his Black son, West Ford fully. Baby steps.

Warren Harding was rumored to have been Black himself. That would make his daughter Elizabeth the product of an affair with Nan Britton, Black as well. DNA tests have shown that Harding’s relatives going back a few generations were white. We may never know if Harding would have passed the “one-drop test.” Warren disputed rumors that he was part Black most of his life.

Bill Clinton was also rumored to have gotten a Black woman pregnant. The story was a plotline in the film “Primary Colors,” generally assumed to be Clinton. Danney Williams claims to be Clinton’s illegitimate son. His mother, a Little Rock sex worker, allegedly met Clinton while governor and became one of his favorites. If Clinton paid for sex, he broke the law. None of the previously mentioned rapists did because the law permitted rape of enslaved people.

Rumors about Danney being Bill Clinton’s son have existed since 1985. Unlike George Washington, nobody has come forward to say Clinton was a man of such moral character he would never have done such a thing. We know Clinton’s DNA exists on Monica Lewinsky’s dress. Maybe we eventually will find out Danney’s parentage?

We know about Jefferson, I’m convinced about James Madison, pretty sure about Washington, and the jury is still out on the rest. It would be nice if the families cooperated, but at this point, it seems to be wishful thinking.

This post was previously published on Black History Month 365.

Photo credit: iStock