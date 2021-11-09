White Women Lied and Black People Died

“Unsubstantiated rumors of black men attacking innocent white women sparked almost 50 percent of all race riots in the United States between Reconstruction and World War II.” Danielle McGuire — Historian

Karens have become a meme, metaphors for white privilege and entitlement. We joke about them, demanding rights they don’t extend to others, calling the police for alleged slights. We forget that “Karens” have caused the deaths of thousands of Black people. I’ve yet to hear one apologize.

It would be easy to conclude that “thousands” is an exaggeration, especially if you count like white media and government officials. Some round down by hundreds, while others don’t acknowledge Black deaths at all.

Black Wall Street gets mentioned from time to time. Contemporary reports suggest perhaps dozens of Black citizens were killed, whereas it’s now recognized the destruction of thirty-five city blocks in the Greenwood District of Tulsa actually killed hundreds. They died from gunshots, bombs from airplanes, and flames from the fires set by the white mob. The impetus for the event was a white elevator operator, Sarah Page, who cried out when touched on the arm by a Black teenager, Dick Rowland. Some versions suggest he unintentionally tripped and used Page to catch his balance. Page did file a police report and described Rowland enough that he would be captured. Later, she denied he assaulted her, but her scream was all Tulsa needed to go wild. The Tulsa World newspaper described it as an attack by a negro. Mass gravesites are currently being excavated, with 27 new bodies uncovered thus far. All because of a white girl’s scream.

“The protection of southern white womanhood justified racial control. However questionable in specific cases, the word and sexual morality of southern daughters were considered equally pure. The fear of rape and the threat of menacing blacks provided a potent rationale for keeping all Negroes in their subordinate place.” Professor Steven F. Lawson — University of South Florida

The Groveland Four case resulted from the lies of Norma Padgett, who claimed four Black boys raped her. The cover photo shows three young men in custody; the fourth was killed “resisting arrest” while being shot over four hundred times by the duly authorized posse of over one thousand armed men. Twenty-two-year-old Ernest Thomas was allegedly reaching for a gun though none was found. The other three were captured and beaten until two of them “confessed.” The third never confessed though he was also beaten. The FBI determined two deputies were responsible for the beatings, but the grand jury refused to indict them.

There was enough evidence of an improper trial that a retrial was granted. A young lawyer named Thurgood Marshall with the NAACP was leading the defense. While bringing two of the defendants back to the county seat of Tavares. Sheriff Willis McCall stopped the vehicle, ordered the boys out, and shot them both. He killed Samuel Shepherd and severely wounded Walter Irvin, who survived by pretending to be dead. During his career, Sheriff McCall was investigated thirty-eight times for Civil Rights abuses but never convicted. McCall is believed to be involved in the bombing that killed civil rights activist Harry T. Moore and his wife, Harriette. Willis McCall served as Lake County Sheriff for twenty-one more years after the Groveland Four trials.

There was never any evidence of the alleged rape. The physician that attended Norma Padgett never testified at the trial. The prosecutor didn’t call him to the stand, and the defense wasn’t allowed to call him as a witness. According to his records, there was no evidence of vaginal tears or lacerations after alleged violent rape by four men. No sperm was present, no bruises or other injuries. The all-white jury convicted the remaining three and sentenced them to death except for the minor Charles Greenlee.

In 2016, the Lake County Commission presented the four survivors, all now dead, with a posthumous apology. The Florida House of Representatives passed a resolution exonerating the men and apologizing to the families. They called on then-Governor Rick Scott to pardon the Groveland Four, but he refused. Early in 2019, Governor Ron DeSantis formally pardoned the four dead men. Norma Parget is still alive and stands by her story.

The instances of race riots sparked by alleged assaults of white women are many; the Springfield Race Riot of 1908 and the Atlanta Riot of 1906. You’re more likely to have heard of the Scottsboro Boys, nine Black boys ranging from twelve to nineteen who were falsely accused of raping two white women on a train. After being initially convicted, a new trial was granted, and one of the alleged white victims admitted she lied and said the Black boys never touched neither woman. They were found guilty again, but the judge set aside the verdict and ordered a new trial. They were found guilty a third time. Their trials highlighted the use of all-white juries and led to the end of deliberately empaneling all-white juries. Now it happens “by accident” from time to time.

Emmett Till was fourteen when he was lynched for allegedly whistling at a white woman. His mother refused to have a closed casket, and the picture of his mutilated body went viral before going viral was a thing. In 1955, his killers were found not guilty by an all-white jury. In 1956, they admitted their guilt in a national magazine. The white woman at the center of the event, Carolyn Bryant, testified Till “grabbed her hand” and made suggestive statements. She didn’t mention anything to her husband at the time for fear he’d get angry. Bryant is reported to have recanted to witnesses, which is denied by others. She did say:

“Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him”. Carolyn Bryant

White women obviously didn’t act alone in the persecution of Black men and women. It took a whole system dedicated to protecting white womanhood despite a lack of evidence or logic. Nor did the false claims of white women end in the 1900s. In 2018, Teresa Klein called police to allege a nine-year-old Black boy groped her at a deli counter. Video evidence proved her claims false. In 2020, Amy Cooper called police twice on a Black man who asked her to follow park rules and leash her dog. These incidents didn’t lead to deaths or riots, but the point is they could. Karen’s need to stop acting out on their white privilege before getting somebody killed, just like in the good old days.

Of course, this isn’t an indictment of all white women or those that enable them. I am saying that the rest of you need to do your part to make their behavior unacceptable and even prosecutable when warranted. It’s not enough to sit idly by and perhaps judge them harshly while doing nothing. Your life doesn’t depend on it, but mine might? Think about it.

