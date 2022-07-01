Who Are the Top Relationship Coaches? If You’re a Man, Ask a Woman. PT I.

This is a two (2) part article with the first part discussing men from a male perspective.

LET’S STOP THE CYCLE

Men are good at asking other men questions. It seems everyone asks questions. Unfortunately, most turn these questions into rhetorical ones. I know you don’t intend them to be. They just are. To get our question answered you must ask the opposite sex. We need to end the self-affirmation sessions.

A man is bound to tell another man, “Bro. I feel you. That’s what I want too. These women are crazy.”

Think about it. Every man knows what they want. Everyone wants the same thing. Still the cycle repeats. Most conversations are self-confirmations and self-affirmations. No one increases any understanding. They all say the same thing and tell each other they aren’t crazy.

It might as well be a breathing exercise full of venting.

The real question is, “Does the man know what the woman wants?”

THE ISSUE STOPING MOST MEN FROM GETTING ANSWERS

Friend zone. Guy-friend. Non familial brother. Cousin.

For a guy…we were taught these terms suck.

If you were like the past version of myself, you did what I did. You went to some older male who had a lot of women around and asked, “Hey man, what’s your secret?” He told you how to attract attention but neglected to tell you how to keep it.

Players play a card game which ends after the first round. Remember that.

I know. I’ve had the same experience as you all. You are friendly with a female. You’re not interested in sleeping with her. You just want to be cool. You exchange some information. You all hang out. It’s going well.

You think you have someone who could actually be a friend! She always goes half on the bill. She pays for stuff. Good conversation. Great!

Then you post an Instagram story. You’re out with someone.

Soon.

No response.

Suddenly…Crickets.

Ghosted like a Halloween party on a full moon.

Now you make the decision to never waste your time or energy again. Every female is just prospecting you. Every female just wants to use you. Forget that.

THE BAD ADVICE CIRCLE WHICH GOES ROUND & ROUND

It seems we all received a lot of bad advice.

Apparently, if a man gets a friend he is just getting used for some resources. Seldom is a woman going to be a friend.

The man’s a SIMP for being manipulated.

Right?

Well maybe not.

I have exactly three (3) women friends. I have never crossed the line with them. I have never touched them inappropriately. I have never made them feel unsafe. They’ve each been to my house as late as 2am. All that happened was they went home when they got tired.

I’ve also brought around a lot of dates. I’ve introduced to them to past girlfriends (yes plural). They never acted jealous. I’ve never been talked down about. They seldom hit me up for money. If they do, they always pay me back.

Each one of them has decorated parties for my daughter, showed up for me in hard times and brought their boyfriends around.

We’ve had zero awkward moments.

What makes me so different? I’ll tell you.

FOR A MAN — START BECOMING A GUY WITH OPTIONS

Guys. Realize you have options. Not every woman who is nice to you needs to be slept with. Not every woman who flashes you a smile means they’re willing to be romantic.

Stop acting so damn desperate.

The SIMP is the guy who fawns at every Instagram post in a bikini, texts 10 women because only 1 will respond and drops a thousand dollars on a maybe dinner.

Realize every person has value. This includes you. Stop the cycle of using women to confirm your value, your worth and your identity.

This is a toxic state of mind.

I get zero fulfillment from a woman responding to my text message. I receive zero confidence boost from sleeping with a woman. I see absolutely no value in getting a like from a pretty girl on Instagram.

None of those behaviors mean anything to me. Neither should the behaviors mean anything to you.

This will allow you to value things properly like 1) ethics, 2) values, 3) confidence and 4) abilities. When you combine all four (4) of them at a very high level you automatically become a man with options.

Character and integrity are rare. Forget women for a second…people appreciate character and integrity.

It is so rare. A man who only cares for character and integrity is automatically leagues above everyone. For most guys compromise their character to be something to someone else.

A compromised man is an insecure person. The uncompromised man is a secure person. Women love safety and security. Men it starts with you first.

The Positive For A Man Becoming A Man With Options.

Men.

Until you are completely secure with yourself and your purpose you will always be looking. You will be looking for the first nice woman to use as a tool to confirm your insecurities. That’s why women go ghost if they are well intentioned. Your energy screams insecurity and they themselves begin to feel insecure.

The result. You suck to be around.

The Positive For A Woman About A Man With Options.

Women.

Recognize a man with options as a good thing. They can be trusted to put your wellbeing first. They don’t need sex. If you don’t sleep with them…it doesn’t matter. They will just sleep with someone else.

They are hanging around you for the one thing you want most. They are around you for YOU. If you are worried you are nothing without sex. It makes sense if you go ghost but I’m hoping ladies you don’t believe you only have sex to offer as value. God help us if this is what it has come to.

Ladies if you are an actual person who has substance a man with options is great. Remember a temporary ego boost pales in comparison to a permeant boost of support during hard times. Men always have resources. They will share them with you in hard times.

THE BEST RELATIONSHIP COACH IS A FRIEND

Guys the best relationship coach is your gurl friend (not girlfriend). You can spot her out because she is a direct communicator. She’s typically ambitious. She rarely turns down a group setting gathering (initial hangout). Remember, women must be more cautious than men. They must factor in worries we never have.

Never has a man I know asked himself if he would be in danger if he were alone with a woman.

Women must factor their safety into their decision to be alone with you.

So be patient. Have some empathy.

Trust is something possible to earn. Once you breach trust it may never come back. Even if you do the things to deserve it. It may still be withheld.

I talk about cultivating trust in my international best seller, “I Made It Then I Didn’t”.

My best performing business partners were always women. I’ve worked with them a lot. I’ve developed deep relationships with them. Never did I sleep with them. It just wasn’t necessary. Many female partners bailed me out of tough situations; whereas my male counterparts just said, “Man. I’m sorry to hear that.”

Just saying.

To your knowledge success!

**

***

—

***