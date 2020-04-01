Who Are You Calling Fool? Me? Oh, Okay.

—

April Fool’s Day, at long last. A time to celebrate the fool in all of us. Some people are blessed with a little extra foolishness, an irresponsible overdrive switch that takes them into outside the norm. Today is the day to thank them. Without them, the world would be a much sadder place.

So if you know a fool, or are married to a fool, and here I am talking to my wife, take this opportunity to show your appreciation with a nice gift. And to make that easier here is a list.

A very nice stylus.

A very nice pocket knife.

A very nice bourbon.

Anyway, you get the idea.

If you are not my wife, and you know a person who is a little odd, maybe with a few quirks, with a few strange habits, and phobias, a person who is a little unusual, walk up, pat them on the back, and say “have a good day, you’ve earned it.”

Remember, there is a little fool in all of us, it is all a matter of degree and control.

—

This post was previously published on www.tim-thingsastheyare.blogspot.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com