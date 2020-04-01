Get Daily Email
Who Are You Calling Fool? Me? Oh, Okay.

Who Are You Calling Fool? Me? Oh, Okay.

April Fool's Day, at long last.

by


April Fool’s Day, at long last. A time to celebrate the fool in all of us. Some people are blessed with a little extra foolishness, an irresponsible overdrive switch that takes them into outside the norm. Today is the day to thank them. Without them, the world would be a much sadder place.

So if you know a fool, or are married to a fool, and here I am talking to my wife, take this opportunity to show your appreciation with a nice gift. And to make that easier here is a list.

A very nice stylus.

A very nice pocket knife.

A very nice bourbon.

Anyway, you get the idea.

If you are not my wife, and you know a person who is a little odd, maybe with a few quirks, with a few strange habits, and phobias, a person who is a little unusual, walk up, pat them on the back, and say “have a good day, you’ve earned it.”

Remember, there is a little fool in all of us, it is all a matter of degree and control.

This post was previously published on www.tim-thingsastheyare.blogspot.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About Tim Clark

Writing is a way of discovery. It brings focus to things, and it helps a person understand the thoughts that are otherwise unexplained. If life is history we should try to leave the world a better place. I contribute regularly to The Ugly Writers and The Good Men Project. and Enclave. And I am thrilled to be allowed to write a monthly column for TheWildWord.com. You can view more of my writing at https://lifeexplainedinaway.wordpress.com Besides that I am a proud father, a lucky husband and a full time employee, in central Ohio.

