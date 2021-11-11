Who Can I Talk to About My Problems?

It’s wonderful to have a support system of friends, family and loved ones. In your network of people, some are closer to you than others. Perhaps you have a best friend who you confide in about your problems. Maybe you’re close to your mother or father or a sibling. These relationships hold serious value to you. Though you’re sharing your emotional life with your close friends and loved ones, there may be issues that you don’t want to talk about with them. There are some emotional issues you want to talk to a therapist about in private.

Why can’t I talk to my friends about my problems?

You can vent to your friends and family, but their role is to have a reciprocal relationship with you.

Your friends, family and loved ones are not supposed to be your therapist. They are not solely decided to your mental health. A therapist (on the other hand) has one job to do – be there for you. Their role is to support you on your mental health journey. Your mental health professional is there to help you and doesn’t expect your help for their problems. They can talk to their support system about those.

How do I know I need a therapist?

It’s time to take inventory of your life. Do you feel happy? Are there things that you would like to change? Life isn’t perfect, but if there is something that is causing you distress and you can’t seem to fix it, that could be a sign that you need a therapist. Some people may be reluctant to look for a therapist. Sometimes religious individuals are told by their place of worship that therapy isn’t the answer. They’re urged to pray more to solve their problems. It’s important to note that there are different types of therapy and some of them incorporate fatih. Some are based on scientific or psychological principles and others incorporate religion. You can learn more about faith-based or individual therapy and its benefits at MyTherapist.

No matter who you are and what you believe, when your problems feel unmanageable, a counselor can help. It’s important to note that you don’t have to be in a mental health crisis to see a therapist. Maybe you want to learn how to practice mindfulness to deal with chronic negative thinking. Perhaps you want a dedicated person to help you learn coping skills for stress management. Then there are more serious conditions that can impact people and challenge their mental health. Sometimes a person feels overwhelmed by a sense of hopelessness. They are depressed and having trouble understanding how to get out of this depression. They don’t have to do this alone. A therapist can help them. These are examples of why a person might seek a therapist. Here are some other signs that you could benefit from seeking a mental health professional.

You’re unhappy – if you find that you aren’t getting any joy out of life, that’s a sign you should seek the help of a therapist. You deserve to enjoy life. A mental health professional can help you understand the source of your unhappiness and work on ways to change it so you can enjoy life

You suffer from anxiety – Anxiety can wreak havoc on a person’s life. It presents in different ways. Someone could have racing thoughts, difficulty relaxing, or be plagued by panic attacks. Anxiety can make a person feel out of control. Thankfully, a mental health professional is well-versed in how to treat anxiety.

Grief – it’s painful when a loved one dies. There is no correct way to grieve. You can do it on your own time. Some people may be able to process their grief without seeking a therapist. However, if your grief feels unmanageable, and it is interfering with your ability to enjoy life, that’s a sign that you need to seek professional help. The grieving process can go on for years, but you can also get guidance from a therapist about how to cope with your feelings of loss.

Postpartum depression or anxiety – After having a baby, many women deal with undiagnosed mental health issues. Postpartum depression is a serious condition that affects millions of women. A mother struggles to bond with her baby due to her mental health issues. Postpartum anxiety is an overwhelming condition that impacts a mother’s ability to relax and let go of worrying about her baby’s health and safety. These are real conditions that require the treatment of a mental health professional.

Couples counseling – therapy isn’t just for individuals. Couples can see a therapist together. If you and your partner are having troubles in your relationship that you can’t solve by yourselves, a couples counselor can help be an impartial mediator. They can support couples in learning to empathize with each other and communicate better.

There are some of the reasons that people seek therapy, and there are many more. Your mental health deserves as much attention as your physical well being.

Find a therapist

After reading this article you want to find a therapist, don’t delay. You deserve to get the mental health treatment you need. The more you procrastinate getting help, the bigger your problems will feel. Why wait to get support when there are trained clinical professionals out there who are ready to give you their expertise. There are many options for how you can meet with a mental health provider. You can see a therapist online or in your local area.

Photo credit: iStock