“Who Cares? What if I Get Hit by a Truck Tomorrow?” Well…What if You Don’t?

Goals can be deceptive shape-shifters.

Aspirations can be exhausting hope-grifters.

The vast majority of people that want better lives don’t exactly know how to make those changes happen.

A lot of us weren’t really raised being taught that we had much power at all over the circumstances we found ourselves in. We were told to try our best and to pay attention in class but weren’t given that special sort of spark that can ignite the fires of self-empowerment and confident autonomy as we came of age.

It’s an unfortunate reality that in many parts of the country and world at large, reaching too far beyond the station you’re born into is often met with rolled eyes, people trying to temper your expectations, or even those who downright laugh at you for thinking you could have more than what you’ve been given.

If you’ve grown up without guidance on how to navigate the world in a meaningful way, even trying to comprehend the amount of action it would take just to be able to have the necessities of a middle-class life can seem like a monumental undertaking. One of which we were neither privy to the rules for nor prepared to face the challenges of.

This realization can be overwhelming as you get older and start to see just how little you know about how to build a life you actually care about.

All you’ve ever really known is how to go through the motions of working a job you merely tolerate, living in a place you feel no affection for, repeating the same behaviors, making the same mistakes, never expanding your perspectives or opinions, and being surrounded by people who seem to be perfectly content with living this way.

You’re so used to time dragging out and cycling through the motions that it’s much easier to choose instant gratification over something that requires a long-term investment.

Your weeks are already spent waiting for something interesting to happen, why would you want to wait even more for something that may not even pay off when you could enjoy your life right now?

It can be easy to start adopting the mentality of “living in the moment” when it feels like all your time is already dedicated to obligations and responsibilities that bring you no joy.

Life is short, you tell yourself. I need to enjoy what I can now.

Sure, you may not have a job you like or live in a place you feel good about calling home, but you have good friends and have good times when you can. You’re lucky to be living in the modern world at all, so why not enjoy it and stop having so much anxiety about the future?

It’s this kind of living-in-the-moment mindset that can blind us to potential opportunities for change and actually fulfills our self-made prophecies about not wanting to waste our lives.

I still struggle with these opposing forces myself; of living for the moment versus sacrificing for the future.

And I know I’m not the only one.

The Believers

When I see all these different types of people trying to build their businesses and spending all of their waking hours working on the monotonous nuances of entrepreneurship, I still can’t help thinking the young man’s thought: What if you died tomorrow?

What will you have actually done with your time here if it all ended in less than 24 hours?

You’ve spent years alone, working on something that you know won’t pay off for 5–10 years, minimum. You’ve neglected your friendships, family ties, ignored novel experiences, and by all accounts, shut out the rest of the world in the name of your “vision.” You wake up every morning assuming that one of these days you’ll open your eyes and it’ll all have been worth it.

But what if one day your eyes never open?

What exactly were you doing with your time here as a breathing seat of cosmic consciousness? Filing taxes? Emailing a call to action to a horde of strangers? Networking with shallow opportunists through pervasive online platforms? Building your BraaAAAaand?

So, what, you’re just going to spend all your time on this beautiful planet full of natural wonders and celestial mystery doing all the busy business things that it takes to get a busy business off the ground? And what, at some point, it’s supposed to be a big enough operation to run so smoothly without your intervention that you can retire, kick back, and relax while you rake in the spoils for your years of hard work? You’re really going to assume you’ll still be around in the future and not stress about the possibility of it all ending at any moment? You’re going to sacrifice enjoying yourself now so you can live a better life at some later date?

I mean, fine, sounds like a solid plan, I guess. But is that really what this is all about? Is that really why we’re all here? To sacrifice for the future instead of reveling in the miracle of the moment?

Sure, you can say things like, “Well, if you’re not working for yourself, you’re working for someone else.” And I do suppose there is some truth to that.

But this is the push and pull I’m talking about.

The constant contradiction of wanting to live within the peace of the moment, content with the simple pleasures of existing as a human animal, and knowing that the only way to satiate the craving our consciousness inherently has for purpose in this cosmic anomaly we call life is to either give ourselves over to one of the many collective dogmatic delusions or to construct one for ourselves using the small pile of psychological sticks and dirt we’re each allotted at birth.

So yes, in the face of certain annihilation, I can’t help but ask these thirsty workaholics, what if you died tomorrow? Did your life technically have more purpose than mine because you were more self-assured of your own importance?

Is that how it works? Is that really the big secret? You’re just supposed to pick something, anything, and convince yourself that it matters?

That’s what confuses me about so many of these deluded wannabe-preneurs and obsessive start-up slaves. Do you guys actually believe in what you’re doing? Do you genuinely think it matters? Or are you just too caught up in the distraction of thinking your worth is somehow tied to your achievement?

If you are a true believer, how, with the awareness of how many equally meaningful options there are as well as life’s inherent futility, are you so content to sacrifice the limited amount of time you have to be alive for the sake of packaging your short years into yet another product of some kind?

Now, I know I’m not taking into account the perspective of these people who I’m claiming are “wasting” their time.

I know that everyone’s path is different and the reasons for taking or changing any particular path are different still.

Were I to talk to the majority of business owners, start-up growers, and any others sacrificing their time for financial independence, and ask them the question, what if you got hit by a truck tomorrow and all this work was for nothing? Would it really have been worth it? I’m sure that at the very root of their perspective, whether they articulated it like this or not, would be a very simple answer in the form of yet another question.

What if I don’t?

…excuse me?

Well, what happens then?

When your days disappear?

When your weeks wander off?

When your months melt away?

When your years yearn for youth?

When you take no risks, sacrifice no time or energy, envision no future, and plan for nothing?

What happens when that truck you’re so sure is right around the corner never takes the time to barrel into you?

No, you’re obviously not going to live forever. But you’ve made it this far, haven’t you? Who’s to say you won’t make it even farther?

Is it better to fixate on the fact that life is fleeting? Or to be presumptuous enough to think you’re going to continue waking up every day?

Is it safe to assume you’re going to live until old age? Or should you always live with the anxiety of knowing it could all end at any moment?

You should never live with strong assumptions, especially about the length of your life, but that doesn’t mean you should live in such a way that you’re forever marked with the trepidation of wasting a single second on long-term goals.

So, sacrifice. Keep working for what you want. Make the assumption that you’ll be alive to see your plans to fruition. Just continue doing all you can to manifest your dreams and the rewards will surely follow.

Speaking objectively, both sides are off.

The truck-fearing field-frolickers as well as the busy business bros.

One lives in a state of meaningless fret, forever unable to anchor themselves in the shifting sea of life. The other in a state of blind devotion, poisoned by the idea of purpose itself.

One doesn’t sacrifice enough, the other sacrifices too much.

You shouldn’t live your days in fear of death any more than you should live as if you’re never going to die.

You can see those who spend their days working towards achieving some distant dream and ask them why they choose to live their life in such a way in the face of certain oblivion. They may in turn ask you why you choose to spend the same amount of time worrying about the inevitable instead of acting in opposition to it.

Is it not more admirable to choose life? To look death in the eyes and still take a step forward?

How about instead of worrying about whether or not you wake up tomorrow, we express our gratitude for every day we do?

How about we don’t focus so intently on material matters that we become blind to the miracle of life and instead we make sure we balance our working life with time spent enjoying the endless mystery that is existence?

There’s no excuse to give up the hope of building yourself a better experience of life just because you know how it will inevitably end.

There’s also no excuse for sacrificing every waking second for a future that very well may not ever come.

There exists a line.

A line that slices between the novel abstractions of cosmic absurdity and the opaque obsessions of material distraction.

This is the line we must walk.

The tightrope tether from womb to tomb, from birth to the Earth, with reckless abandon on one side and the denial of death on the other.

Our only job is to focus on our next step; to steady our feet, keep our eyes magnetized, and never look down.

Because as discouraging as it might be to think that you could get hit by a truck tomorrow and that all your hard work would be for nothing, there’s an even more intimidating thought:

What if you don’t?

