Who Wants to Get Ahead in Their Career?

I’ve worked with several mentors throughout my career. As you would expect, I’ve received all sorts of advice as to how to thrive and prosper — not only professionally but personally as well.
What might you anticipate a mentor would tell you are important?
- Show up
- Work hard
- Be diligent and thoughtful
- Keep your promises
- Be a good teammate
- Always stay humble and kind
Yes, they would advise those courses of action.
More specifically, they might also suggest:
- Develop your personal brand
- Recognize how others perceive you
- But be true to who you are
- Deliver timely quality
- Be an authentically
- Share credit
- Be a good winner and a gracious loser
The One Thing
What’s the one piece of advice that has come up the most and has proven to be the most impactful in my career trajectory?
Raise your hand.
Seize the responsibility for your own career advancement. Seek out and recognize opportunities to contribute in ways that are outside your “norm.” Develop new skills and demonstrate your willingness to learn and grow, this increases your value to the organization and helps keep you top-of-mind:
- Offer to assist in a project or initiative that sounds interesting or will expose you to new ideas and new parts of the organization
- Look beyond your immediate organization or team for ways to expand your network and develop your skills
- Directly express your interest to program leaders or executives in an area where your passion lies or where you can contribute meaningfully.
- Establish stretch or skill-building goals for yourself that require involvement outside of your team or department.
- Always be willing to contribute, even in the most mundane ways, as a means to “get your foot in the door.”
- Participate in learning opportunities that position you to contribute to a field or project of your interest.
Of course, all of the above needs to be pursued in harmony and with respect for your current assignment, team, and leader. First things first, take care of things “at home” on the job. But do not keep your interests and development plans a secret — experienced and confident leaders will welcome and support your exploration. Enabling these opportunities for career development allows companies to increase employee engagement and reduce attrition.
Stand out by believing in yourself. Have the confidence to upskill your knowledge and skills by volunteering for new assignments. Never give up on learning, and use new experiences to broaden your perspective and increase your personal and professional capital.
And yes, always stay humble and kind.
