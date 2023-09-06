Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Who Wants to Get Ahead in Their Career?

Who Wants to Get Ahead in Their Career?

I’ve worked with several mentors throughout my career. As you would expect, I’ve received all sorts of advice as to how to thrive and prosper — not only professionally but personally as well.

by Leave a Comment

I’ve worked with several mentors throughout my career. As you would expect, I’ve received all sorts of advice as to how to thrive and prosper — not only professionally but personally as well.

What might you anticipate a mentor would tell you are important?

  • Show up
  • Work hard
  • Be diligent and thoughtful
  • Keep your promises
  • Be a good teammate
  • Always stay humble and kind

Yes, they would advise those courses of action.

More specifically, they might also suggest:

The One Thing

What’s the one piece of advice that has come up the most and has proven to be the most impactful in my career trajectory?

Raise your hand.

Seize the responsibility for your own career advancement. Seek out and recognize opportunities to contribute in ways that are outside your “norm.” Develop new skills and demonstrate your willingness to learn and grow, this increases your value to the organization and helps keep you top-of-mind:

  • Offer to assist in a project or initiative that sounds interesting or will expose you to new ideas and new parts of the organization
  • Look beyond your immediate organization or team for ways to expand your network and develop your skills
  • Directly express your interest to program leaders or executives in an area where your passion lies or where you can contribute meaningfully.
  • Establish stretch or skill-building goals for yourself that require involvement outside of your team or department.
  • Always be willing to contribute, even in the most mundane ways, as a means to “get your foot in the door.”
  • Participate in learning opportunities that position you to contribute to a field or project of your interest.

Of course, all of the above needs to be pursued in harmony and with respect for your current assignment, team, and leader. First things first, take care of things “at home” on the job. But do not keep your interests and development plans a secret — experienced and confident leaders will welcome and support your exploration. Enabling these opportunities for career development allows companies to increase employee engagement and reduce attrition.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Stand out by believing in yourself. Have the confidence to upskill your knowledge and skills by volunteering for new assignments. Never give up on learning, and use new experiences to broaden your perspective and increase your personal and professional capital.

And yes, always stay humble and kind.

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About craig hellier

Fatherhood, life, love and loss. Non-rhyming poetry, leadership, DEI, workplace culture. Writer and poet adrift on the sea of life but trying to be present in every moment.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@craig_hellier

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x