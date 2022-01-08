Why a Sense of Humor Is More Important Than Anything

Paramount to remember: a colossal shit-fest of a day — I mean a royal are you fucking kidding me series of events — can inexplicably turn miraculous.

For instance.

Our dogs feasted on an ornament from the Christmas tree. One of those doughy numbers your kid makes in Pre-K in the shape of Santa’s head that gets coated in shellac and baked?

I don’t think it’s toxic.

I later searched in vain to locate the credit card I have yet to activate, swigged a mouthful of Almond Milk that had turned chunky even though the due date had yet to arrive, and dropped a 3-pound weight on my foot. Just your regular Tuesday.

But the kicker comes as I drive my 11-year-old daughter home from school just before the break for Christmas.

Pulling in front of our house, she points, dismayed, to the yard, and says, “Where’s Santa?”

My eyes skim our front yard where we launched the Christmas decoration inflatable of a smiling polar bear with Santa straddling him jubilantly, red lips slightly open, gift bag slung over his shoulder. Only it’s not there. Just the lonely extension cord gaping up at me.

I look around, incredulous. “Oh my God!”

“What?” my daughter asks.

“I think someone stole Santa!”

“But who would do that?” her lip trembles; her voice feeble.

“I don’t know, honey.”

I imagine the dark, suspicious getaway vehicle, a bulky woman in a ski mask snatching the still inflated Santa, dragging it aggressively to the car. Or was it one of our elderly neighbors?

I flip through my internal catalog of nearby residents, each striking more ridiculous than the last. But can we ever really know anyone?

I feel like crying. What level of desperation does it take to steal a Santa Christmas inflatable from a lawn in broad daylight? Did they unplug and calmly wait for the air to die out? I text my husband to break the news of Santa’s kidnapping.

He writes back, uncharacteristically furious, “Unfuckingbelievable!”

I’m not sure why, but I text my son, too:

I see he’s taking a more lighthearted approach to the robbery.

…

Inside my daughter is already besetting me with probing questions, i.e. what’s for dinner, and I’m forced to admit I haven’t gotten to thinking of that yet. About then my son calls me. Before I can say hello, I hear, “Mom, go to my room.”

“Why?” I ask, but he cuts me off.

“Do you see a cleat?”

Sure enough, under piles of clean clothing he has been admonished to put away already, I unearth it. ONE stinking cleat.

“I need you to bring it to me right now. My game starts in an hour.”

I don’t particularly like his tone.

I long to ask if he’s ever thought of taking his lovingly folded clean clothes off the floor so shit like this wouldn’t happen while at the same time feeling sorry for him because a common refrain in my house growing up was me wailing, “I can’t find my shoe!”

It was never a pair of shoes. Only ONE.

I remember my dad’s pinched red face, “Again? Just one?” I’d be forced to nod, shame-faced.

“Honey,” I tell my daughter, “I’ve got to bring your brother this cleat.”

“Just one? But what am I going to eat?” she whines, “How long will it take?”

Because I have no good answer, I ignore her question.

“Okay,” I tell him grimly. “Back of the school?”

…

When I arrive, instead of acknowledging my mindful choice not to yell at or make fun of him like lots of less evolved parents might, he seizes the cleat through the open window, then hobbling to put it on, starts back to the field.

“You’re welcome,” I call, hating when I use sarcasm but unable to stifle my irritation.

“Thank you,” he tosses obligatory over his shoulder.

When I was pregnant, for months the only thing I could stomach was a Jack n’ the Box Monster Taco. For this?

I know this excursion has taken me longer than I thought it would and there’s nothing at home for dinner. I call SuperChix and order my daughter food for pickup. One more night of fried food won’t kill her. I pull into the SuperChix parking lot and narrowly miss driving over the concrete curb.

As I pick up the order, inside behind the counter is a probably 20-year-old kid, dark curly hair and an enormous smile.

“Erin?”

“How do you know my name?” My voice is dark, suspicious. Is he following me or what?

“You called in your order. I remembered.”

For reasons unknown, I am touched by this information and want to hug him. He’s probably super nice to his mom. He’s likely not planning on going to college way far Northeast so his mother won’t know if he’s eating, sleeping, freezing, or doing his laundry — you know, things he needs to be reminded of currently.

The kid rummages through the bag. “Oh, hey, you forgot your custard! Want to grab one from the freezer?”

Thank God he mentions this. My daughter would melt if I showed up without the freaking custard. Disaster averted.

“We have two tubs for $10.00,” he tells me.

“Good to know. What do you have with chocolate?”

“A ton. Oh, and I can make you something if we don’t have it.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I grab my daughter’s strawberry cheesecake out of the freezer. Cookies n’ Cream. Brownie Swirl. None of it speaks to me.

“Do you have Butterfinger?”

“I just made one! Apparently for you.” He smiles.

My sour mood is waning.

Then — and I forget the context — he uses the word ‘providential.’

I can’t help but smile idiotically.

“Providential! An SAT word. I’m a word nerd.” Then I keep on talking, suddenly happy and unable to contain it. “I’m a writer.”

“Have you ever seen Visual Thesaurus?” I ask excitedly. “It’s this website, and you type a word into search and it bubbles out all these little circles of synonyms. And then you click on a synonym and then synonyms for that word bubble and it’s like, spiderwebbing all these fabulous synonym word families.”

He’s delighted, nodding.

Then he notices customers leaving.

“Oh, hey, wait just a minute. She forgot her slushy.” He rushes from behind the counter and snatches a 7–11 cup from the table, heads to the door, and flags down a girl in the parking lot who comes running back, happy to be reunited with the drink she almost abandoned. On his way in a woman and her little girl approach. He notices and opens the door for them.

Then he comes back behind the counter and rings up my order, and says almost shyly, “I’m writing a novel.”

“That’s fantastic! Keep going. What’s your name?”

“Andrew.”

I gather up my bag. “Andrew. Well, Andrew, you have restored my faith in humanity today. Thank you.”

I go toward the door and he calls after me, “What for?”

I turn back. “You opened the door for that lady, you brought the girl her slushy, you’re writing a novel, you seem genuinely delighted by the Visual Thesaurus and you remembered my name and made me a Butterfinger custard.”

He laughs, shrugs. “Okay. Cool. Have a great night!”

Suddenly I am having a great night. As I amble out face mask affixed, after enduring my inflatable stolen and delivering my son’s wayward cleat. I’m laughing gratefully into the wind as I enter my KIA.

I think of the stolen float and my son’s response and then I think, oh my God, he’s right, that is hilarious!

The idea that someone would take the time to steal an inflatable Santa/polar bear combo from our yard amidst the supposed joy of the Yuletide season?

As if in answer, my husband calls as I’m driving and says on speaker, “I don’t get it. How is that funny? I mean, it’s pitiful.”

“Don’t you see — in an absurd kind of way — how it’s funny?”

“No.”

An almost despairing sense of urgency rushes in.

“Don’t you understand? I mean — ” I think of Andrew, still blooming and unsullied enough to run the slushy to the girl outside and to open the door for the lady and her daughter, I hear the hope in his voice when he says he’s writing a novel.

Too many dreams have died for my husband and me. Too many disappointments, perceived lost chances, compromises calling our integrity into question. Too many times by people we have been let down. Or we have let down people. Not much is actually what it seems. Too often we wonder why any of it matters.

But it does.

“Honey,” I tell him urgently, “For me to exist, I have to live in a world where that is funny. I mean, pathetic. Yes. Ridiculous. Yes, but funny. In an absurd, Oscar Wilde vaudevillian, Brechtian Waiting for Godot-ish kind of way, right? It has to be funny because if that isn’t funny, then it’s just sad. And that just can’t be.”

He’s quiet. “Yeah. It just doesn’t show up that way for me.”

…

But once I get home there is no longer any question over whether it’s funny.

Because I stand in the yard looking at the empty spot and remember out of nowhere looking out the window earlier from the kitchen to see the wind whipping Santa to and fro. Instinctively, I walk to the side of the house and see dimly glowing white a mass wrapped around my neighbor’s AC unit about a yard back.

I break into a run and of course, there it is, mystery solved. I run inside to tell my daughter. Who immediately calls my husband.

I text him later.

So yeah, it’s weird how one little moment can just change the trajectory of your day, of your life if you let it.

It can be small. In the middle of all our kvetching, we should never forget that hilarity is not only possible but likely eminent, even when we’re feeling depressed or hopeless, waking in the morning clouded and unmotivated, wanting to pull the sheets back over our head.

All the horror shows we read and see and hear so many people homeless, a global pandemic, domestic violence, global warming, upcoming elections, man, pick your poison.

But here’s the saving grace and it has to be: life can be really, really funny. Isn’t the whole thing kind of hilarious? Here we are spinning on this world on its axis which is a little bit tilted, that’s kind of funny.

And we don’t even know why we’re here. But here we are.

And none of us — no matter how rich no matter how poor — we are all wearing the same human condition, which is finally that we are going to die and we just don’t know when.

Come on. What could be funnier? Death, the great equalizer. Macabre? Yes, but funny. Yes. Good night.

—

