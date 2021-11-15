Why Am I Jealous of My Friends?

Jealousy is an intense feeling. When someone has something you want, it can make you feel resentful and jealous. You wish you had what they possess. Feeling jealous can take a toll on your mental health. It can be difficult when you feel jealous of people who are close to you. When your friends have material objects you want or things you’ve never had in your life, that can provoke jealous feelings. It helps to understand some of the potential causes of your envy. When you feel jealous it could be due to projection, which is a defense mechanism we use to deflect when we feel insecure. Here are some reasons that you might be jealous of your friends and what you can do about these feelings.

You’ve endured trauma

When you feel jealous, it has more to do with your feelings than what the other person has. Let’s say you were raised in an abusive family environment, and your friend has a nuclear family that’s loving and kind. That could bring up feelings of jealousy. You wish that you were raised with a compassionate family. It results in you behaving in a resentful way toward your friend. Maybe you make comments about the fact that you wish you had a loving family. Perhaps you respond in an angry way or accuse your friend of not appreciating what they have. Instead of blaming your friend for what they possess, focus on what you have in your life.

You have low self-esteem

When you’re feeling jealous of a friend, it’s likely triggering something you’re insecure about in yourself. Let’s say you have a friend who’s a public speaker. They’re confident and find it easy to go up in front of a room and make a speech. You, on the other hand, have stage fright. You wish you could make speeches without experiencing panic attacks. You are jealous that your friend has the ability to do public speaking because it’s something you can’t seem to do. Instead of focusing on that jealousy, maybe you can shift it to admiration. You could ask your friend for some tips on how to speak in public. It could be an opportunity to learn from them rather than envy their skills. Everyone possesses different attributes that make them who they are. You probably have traits that others admire. Just because you’re not skilled at public speaking doesn’t mean you aren’t good at other things. Make a list of what your skills are. You can see that you have some great qualities.

You want what they have

Just like the example above, jealousy often occurs when you want something that someone else has. But, the question is: why do you want or need that thing so badly? Maybe you feel like you have something to prove. Imagine that you have an older sibling that’s great with money. They’ve worked hard, and they’re excellent at saving what they earn. You, on the other hand, have difficulty with spending what you make. As soon as money comes in, you want to get rid of it. You struggle to make it paycheck to paycheck. Perhaps you have a compulsive spending problem. It’s easy to fall into a pattern of resenting your older sibling for what they have. Instead of falling into the jealousy trap, try to focus on how you can achieve your goal of saving money. Maybe that means going to a debtor’s anonymous meeting. Perhaps it requires going to see a financial counselor. Jealousy can be used as a motivator. If you’re feeling jealous of someone, it’s time to take action and see what you can do to get what you want.

You’re worried about losing them as a friend

Having a best friend is a wonderful feeling. You want to be close to that person and share your secrets with them. It can be scary when you’re worried that someone is closer to your friend than you are. That’s a time when jealousy may arise. A person could be jealous when their best friend is close to another person. It triggers feelings of insecurity or abandonment. You may be thinking that the other person is better than you in some way. You could be worried that your best friend will enjoy this other individual’s company more than yours. These are natural feelings. You’re allowed to be scared, sad, or threatened. But instead of lashing out or holding these feelings inside and being down, try talking to your best friend. Tell them how much they mean to you, and express your worries and insecurities. If they love you, they accept you for who you are, jealousy and all. They will be happy to have a candid conversation and help reassure you that there’s nothing to worry about and they’re not going anywhere.

Talk about jealousy in therapy

If you’re struggling with envy or jealousy, it’s okay to seek help. Try connecting with a therapist to talk about these feelings. A mental health professional can support you in working through your jealous feelings. You can be transparent about what triggers your jealousy and dig deeper into the triggers. One way to explore these issues is with a therapist. Whether you see someone online or in your local area, you can get the support you need. Jealousy doesn’t have to rule your life or compromise your friendships.

Photo credit: iStock