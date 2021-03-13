Why an Effort To Reduce Repeat Offenders Is Failing, and What Biden Can Do About It

When the U.S. government initiated efforts in 2018 to reduce recidivism in federal prisons, the aim was to end the cycle that makes many inmates repeat offenders.

To achieve that goal, inmates would engage in recidivism-reduction programs to earn increased good-conduct time.

But the lofty objectives of the First Step Act, approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, still have a long way to go to live up to their potential, says Christopher Zoukis, author of the Directory of Federal Prisons and managing director of Zoukis Consulting Group (www.prisonerresource.com).

“The Act was a good first step, no pun intended, but where it fails is by excluding too many categories of inmates from various benefit provisions,” says Zoukis, whose firm provides assistance and advice to people already in prison or who are about to be incarcerated.

Inmates within over 60 categories of offenses are ineligible to earn credit toward early release under the Act. For example, certain immigration, violent, sex offense, and drug offenders are ineligible from receiving additional good conduct time for program participation.

“If the objective is to reduce recidivism, then It makes no sense to bar sex offenders, violent offenders, and other more grim crimes from this benefit,” Zoukis says. “We should want to promote healing and improved decision-making among all offenders, not simply the lowest-level offenders.”

After all, he says, these offenders will be released at some point, and the public is better served if inmates participate in programs that make them less likely to commit crimes again.

With a new administration in Washington, this could be the opportune time to look at ways to improve how the federal Bureau of Prisons operates, and to place the focus on rehabilitating inmates who eventually will reenter society, Zoukis says.

Zoukis says the Biden administration can do a lot of good to alleviate the wrongs of the past through executive orders and directives to the attorney general, such as:

Consider home detention for minimum-security inmates. Zoukis says President Joe Biden should direct the Bureau of Prisons to consider all minimum-security inmates for placement on home detention. “These are inmates who clearly don’t need the control or structure of prison,” Zoukis says. “By allowing for enhanced home detention placement, these inmates can find jobs, reunite with their families, and live life with training wheels until the expiration of their sentences. For them, prison serves no legitimate aim other than retribution and punishment, something they have already realized after a few years away.”

Zoukis says President Joe Biden should direct the Bureau of Prisons to consider all minimum-security inmates for placement on home detention. “These are inmates who clearly don’t need the control or structure of prison,” Zoukis says. “By allowing for enhanced home detention placement, these inmates can find jobs, reunite with their families, and live life with training wheels until the expiration of their sentences. For them, prison serves no legitimate aim other than retribution and punishment, something they have already realized after a few years away.” Issue pardons for old offenses. Collateral consequences of criminal convictions hold former wrongdoers back, Zoukis says. If someone has served their time, been released, and maintained clear conduct for a longer period of time, he says, then a criminal conviction only hinders their future success. “Biden should consider blanket pardons for those released from custody and with over 10 years clear conduct since their release,” Zoukis says. “For these offenders, prior convictions only serve to harm, not advance any public policy objective.”

Collateral consequences of criminal convictions hold former wrongdoers back, Zoukis says. If someone has served their time, been released, and maintained clear conduct for a longer period of time, he says, then a criminal conviction only hinders their future success. “Biden should consider blanket pardons for those released from custody and with over 10 years clear conduct since their release,” Zoukis says. “For these offenders, prior convictions only serve to harm, not advance any public policy objective.” Rein in overly aggressive prosecution tactics. The Biden administration already has taken steps to limit aggressive prosecution tactics by federal prosecutors, but the president could do more, Zoukis says. He says Biden should take this a step further by directing the U.S. Attorney’s Office to bring appropriate charges, not the most severe; recommend sentences that are just, rather than the harshest sentence that can be achieved; and offer meaningful plea bargains, not “ghost” plea bargains where federal prosecutors bring two similar charges with the intention of dropping one charge in a plea, but having the net effect of the same sentence.

“The key with any piece of broader federal criminal justice reform legislation,” Zoukis says, “is that it should apply to the majority of inmates, not a select few that we deem worthy of relief.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock