Why Are INfJs The Sweetest Lovers?

INFJs are known as the ‘healer’ of the MBTI. Partly, this is because of their strong sense of idealism and partly because of their strong sense of empathy (in the sense that they feel what other people feel). When it comes to relationships, INFJs are always looking for something long-term. They don’t believe that there’s such a thing as ‘one-night stand’. They like to go slow and build upon a ‘friendship’ and then move onto a romantic relationship. They’re not big fans of casual flings. INFJs will give their all to a relationship. This means that they’ll be honest and open with their partner, even if this means being vulnerable. They’re not afraid to say ‘I love you’ first — in fact, they expect the same from their partner too. In terms of sex, INFJs are very romantic and intimate. They enjoy being able to share their feelings with someone else and so they like to make love as opposed to ‘having sex’. They don’t mind waiting for sex until the time is right for them both — this is because INFJs are very sensitive creatures who are always trying to take into account what others feel before making a move themselves.

They are super dedicated, very generous and will be the most emotionally supportive lover you’d find anywhere. A true INFJ will be with you through thick and thin. They will want you to be happy, fulfilled and they won’t go after your heart, but rather they will pursue your mind. As a result, you will end up experiencing the most intense, deep, loving and passionate relationship you’ve ever had.

How Do INFJs Show Their Love

INFJs are idealistic, and they are typically “givers” in romantic relationships because they are champion “humanitarians.” They are warm and expressive partners who see intimacy as a method to develop their personal relationships. INFJs are warm, sympathetic listeners who are willing to offer their friends comfort and assistance. They have an incredible ability to sense their partner’s needs and desires and respond to them with uncanny accuracy. Hence;

They’ll constantly ask you what you want, and they’ll double-check to make sure you’re satisfied. They’ll ask you if something feels good or if you want something done a certain way. They won’t just assume that you’re okay with the way things are. They’ll make sure you’re completely satisfied with everything they do for you.

They will devote a great deal of time and effort to getting to know you and your inner emotional life, as well as your prior experiences and deeper essence. They are incredibly curious about your past and what makes you the person that you are today. They want to know what experiences have shaped your worldview and how they can help you grow. They are very loving and attentive to you and your needs, but they also have a desire to learn and grow alongside you. There may be times that they will ask you a lot of questions and actively try to engage you in deep and meaningful conversations. If you get the sense that they are interrogating you, don’t worry; it’s just their effort to understand you on a very intimate level.

They’ll be monitoring you constantly for what you might need, ensuring that your fundamental needs are addressed at all times. They’ll make sure that you have everything you need to be comfortable, healthy, and happy. They’ll ask you how you’re feeling, provide you with praise and encouragement when you need it, and be there for you when you need help with anything. They’ll ensure that you’re well-nourished, active, and happy. They will be the person who makes sure you never go to bed hungry, and make sure that you get the rest you need

They will make time for you even if they’re busy, they’re exhausted, or they have something else they’d rather be doing. They might drop what they’re doing to spend time with you if they see you’re upset or feel that you need them.

They’ll pay attention to everything you say and actively work to understand your perspective. They’ll even laugh at your joke, regardless of how stupid or lame it is.

Throughout the day, they will always find a way to communicate with you. It could be as basic as a good morning and goodnight text or a funny meme. They’ll be motivated to send you long texts and handwritten letters expressing their love for you.

They will help and defend you in whatever way they can. Whether you’re right or wrong, they’ll battle for you and stick by your side. But respect you and your decisions even if they don’t agree with them.

Whether it’s through a date, a present, or a praise, they’ll always look for creative methods to express their love for you. They will make an effort to make you feel loved and acknowledged.

They may not be the most exciting people, but they are extremely caring and loyal lovers. So, this is why they are the sweetest lovers.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What Can You Do to Express Your Love For an INFJ?

INFJs are incredibly unique and specific people, so knowing the tiny things that make them feel loved in the manner they need it is vital to them.

We all have different love languages. INFJs, though, value most those who show their love through actions, rather than words.

Which is why you should be willing to do things for your INFJ that they may not be able to do for themselves, such as take care of them when they are sick and help them with housework. Ask them about their day and spend time with them. When they ask for assistance, be there to assist them. Let them know you love them, but don’t say it so often that it gets boring to them. You don’t have to give them expensive stuff. Just surprise them with little things like a note in their lunch. INFJs are very empathetic and intuitive people, so they need their alone time to recharge. Allow them to have their time alone. Don’t be afraid to give them space, but also don’t be afraid to be there to support them when they need you.

An INFJ values caring for loved ones and people in general. If you’re dating an INFJ, and you want to show your love to them, you must show them your desire to care for them and make them happy. Display your affection for them through acts of kindness. Keep in mind that they may take longer to express themselves. Pay attention to how they communicate because it may be tough for them to open up about their feelings and thoughts. If you don’t think your date is taking things seriously enough, or if you’re not getting any clear signs about whether or not the person likes you, it’s probably best to leave. Remember that your date might not be ready to adore you right away, and that they’re just getting used to being in a new relationship. As time passes and their feelings develop, they will become more willing. INFJs are acutely aware of what others expect from them. They may be unsure of how they express themselves or how much information sharing is appropriate in the current context for certain people. In these situations, it’s better to pay attention and not rush the procedure.

Final Thought

Infjs really like to be of service, so if you have an infj lover, you’ll never be short of a shoulder to cry on or a warm hug. They will always be there for you, through thick and thin… As friends, partners, and soul mates. Because of their deep emotions, they will make you feel like you’re the most important person in the world when you are with them.

Thank for reading. I‘m Bella

Have a great day ahead world 😉

—

Previously Published on Medium

—

Shutterstock image