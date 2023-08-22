Why Are You Listening to Other Men About How to Attract a Woman?

If you’re looking for a long-term relationship, with a woman, start listening to women, not other men.

There’s no doubt that males and females think differently. Being the only woman in my household (even my dog is male), I often find myself having to explain my opinions, reactions, and emotions.

The whole men are from Mars, women are from Venus rhetoric plays out repeatedly in my home.

But, at the basic level, we are all just humans looking for love, companionship, and belonging.

…

Love is not a game

Male advice on dating and meeting women makes it sound like a game. They explain strategies and list the things a woman wants from a man. If you tick all those boxes and follow the strategy you win the game and you get the gal.

But in a game, there is always a winner and a loser. In the dating game, if you are being anything other than yourself, one of you is going to lose.

She is the loser if she has been led to believe you are something you are not and you are the loser if you have to continue to be someone other than yourself to be her perfect match.

We really don’t want games

A bit of harmless teasing and flirting is great, but we want to know where we are with you. The guessing game (don’t tell her how much you want to see her again), the texting game (don’t want to look too keen), the with-holding of compliments (don’t let on how much you like her), and the jealousy game (treat her mean to keep her keen) don’t work.

It’s the same if your lady is a game player.

Games don’t end with two winners. A healthy, loving, long-term relationship is a situation where you both win.

…

Let go of the blanket advice

I have two sisters. We all value and desire different things from our partners, just as all women do.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As individuals with different baggage and life experiences, we all want something slightly different, and we all find attraction in different places.

We find certain traits and quirks fascinating, sexy, and appealing, but can’t explain why, we just do. I’m sure you’re the same.

There are a few things that we tend to agree on. I’m pretty certain (without polling millions of women), that we want a man who is himself and makes us feel comfortable with being ourselves in front of them.

Flattery, compliments, goofiness, laughing at yourself, and showing your passions are all things that we respond positively to. We want the true you to like the true us.

I repeat we do not want games.

If you want to text them back immediately, or as soon as you get home from a date, do it. If she thinks you’re too keen and backs off, so what, she wasn’t the one.

Drop the act

And the game, and the blueprint. That just makes you more nervous. You are enough, just the way you are. The right woman for you will see through your nervous smiles, sweaty palms, and awkward explanations.

Yes, we want you to make an effort, and be made to feel special, but you haven’t got to be Casanova to do so.

There are subtle, subconscious signs that let you know she likes you. Playing with her hair, flushed cheeks, smiling with her eyes, and being tactile. Just as there are signs you will subconsciously show if you like her.

Despite your differences, when you are out on a date, you are both two people looking for love and companionship. You’re both nervous, hesitant and on your best behaviour.

It doesn’t always work out, and that’s fine. It’s not a failure, you’re just not meant for each other.

The best version of yourself you can be is the true you. You can only meet your perfect woman when you are being yourself.

Being yourself isn’t easy

I know it’s hard “just being yourself”. Being a man comes with so many expectations and you may have been hurt in the past. I get that you’re nervous, and so will any other decent woman (I’m sure she will be too).

So, relax. You don’t need to put on a masculinity display, know it all, or pretend to have it all together.

Keep it real and believe that you are enough right now, just as you are.

When two people come together from a starting point of knowing they are enough, attraction and desire come from a place of wanting not needing.

So, it makes sense that the work you need to do to find your dream girl doesn’t start with adopting a strategy to get her to like you. It starts with working on liking yourself first.

…

You are adorable

I will leave you with the words from my favourite scene from the movie “Hitch”.

“Allegra: And having him dance like a buffoon, knowing that I can’t dance, either? Then telling him to drop mustard on his shirt so I’d feel like less of a dork? That was all you, right?

Hitch: No. Hell, no.

Allegra: That was him?

Hitch: That’s got Albert written all over it.

Allegra: Did you put him up to the inhaler?

Hitch: [shocked] Stop it. He did not show you that.

Allegra: He chucked it right before he kissed me.

Hitch: So, wait. That stuff… worked for you?

Allegra: It was adorable.” Taken from quotecatlog.com

Guys, we just want the real YOU, to love and be loved by the real US.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free





—–

Photo credit: Scott Broome on Unsplash