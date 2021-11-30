Why Are You Still in Love With Them When They Treat You Badly?

“Are you still in love with him?”

“He left me for dead.”

“That’s not a no.”

Do you relate to this dialog from Star Trek Discovery? If so, do you see yourself as an undying romantic, or a martyr to love?

Or maybe you believe you’re a bigger, better person than others because you still love them “no matter what.”

Perhaps what you’re feeling is Trauma Bonding. Trauma bonding occurs when you grow used to chaotic and intense connections in childhood. When you find a partner who’s chaotic, intense, and even abusive in adulthood, you feel as if you have “come home.”

When people adapt to chaos and conflict as children, it feels natural later in life. Moreover, you “know” how to deal with intensity and chaos because you have learned how. You even expect it.

You expect intensity and chaos, mostly subconsciously, and it is often accompanied by some type of abuse. If the intensity and chaos don’t happen in a relationship, you don’t really feel loved. A healthy relationship would therefore feel boring.

People who create chaotic and even abusive relationships are called primary aggressors. Partners who are primary aggressors hook you in several ways. Most of them have had traumatic childhoods, and may early on elicit your empathy and sympathy because of their past.

If they are also narcissistic personality disordered, they will then create trauma between the two of you to increase trauma bonding. They will also likely create situations where it’s you and them against the world. Many of them consider themselves victims. You may see them that way as well, especially if they elicited your empathy and sympathy at the beginning. Unfortunately, they will eventually cast you as the one victimizing them.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Trauma bonding has some similarities to Stockholm Syndrome. The more trauma we go through with a partner, the more bonded to them we feel. If we feel trapped in a romantic relationship, the feeling can be similar to what a captive who develops Stockholm Syndrome feels with their captor.

Still, Stockholm Syndrome is rare, with only 8% of captives developing empathy, sympathy and feelings of protection towards their captors. It isn’t an official diagnosis, although mental health practitioners are aware of it. People who study it point out that there are diagnoses that also fit.

Stockholm Syndrome symptoms could overlap with those associated with other diagnoses, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and “learned helplessness.” Learned helplessness in particular is similar to what happens with abusive romantic partners.

There are two reasons it’s difficult to leave an abusive romantic relationship. One is shame, which can feel especially strong if you grew up in a family where secrets were kept and abusers were protected. Even more so if you were blamed for the abuse if you did tell.

The other is learned helplessness. As described by Cari Nierenberg, June 27, 2019, in “What Is Stockholm Syndrome?” learned helplessness is this:

In the latter phenomenon, people repeatedly exposed to stressful situations that are beyond their control lose the ability to make decisions.

When we wonder why it’s difficult for some people to leave abusive relationships, it’s important to know how they actually lose their ability to make decisions. When everything they do is wrong in the eyes of their abuser, they soon believe they can’t do anything right. If this is the same message they received as children, they come to believe it themselves.

The partner then becomes the one who makes all the decisions. Learned helplessness happens when this becomes the norm. In hostage situations the captive has literally no latitude to make decisions. People in abusive relationships start to feel bound by invisible chains nearly as powerful as real ones in the ability to cause inability to act.

In this scenario, since they can’t do anything right, they also believe they don’t deserve to be treated any better. Again, it’s easier for the abuser to convince their partner of this if the partner was told the same as a child, convinced by caretakers that everything that goes wrong is their fault.

How do you overcome learned helplessness? Find a support group and/or go to a therapist who practices Dialectical Behavioral Therapy or Gestalt Therapy. Make a list of the good decisions you’ve made throughout your life. Yes, there are some.

Cultivate friendships, or renew them, with people who are generally chaos free. We all experience trauma, but it doesn’t have to be self-made or created by those with whom we’re in relationship. People who have overcome trauma not of their making can be powerful allies.

Primary aggressors will try to make you believe no one understands you like they do. Not only is that not true, but if you stay, they may “understand” and “love” you to death.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock