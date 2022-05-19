Why Being in Love Is the Same as Being on Drugs

We’ve probably all experienced the rush that comes with liking someone. When it comes to romantic feelings there’s a huge range in intensity, from an innocent crush to long-lasting love. Then on the other end of the spectrum, there is infatuation and obsession.

And that’s where we’re likely to get into trouble.

What is infatuation and how does it differ from love?

Depending on who you ask infatuation is either a precursor to long-lasting love, or it’s a different kettle of fish entirely. It’s the huge emotional highs and lows people experience when they’re “in love”.

One article says to differentiate between love and infatuation we need to understand that infatuation is inherently based on a projection we create in our minds. It’s a false set of beliefs that we conjure up and then put on another person.

On the other hand, love comes from a broader understanding of the other person. It’s knowing the real person, not an idealized version of them.

I thought this made a lot of sense.

Think about the times when you may have“fallen” for someone only to realize that you were wrong about who you thought they were.

But why do we do it?

Well, put simply, it’s quite addictive.

Studies have shown that the reward pathways in our brains that are associated with substance addiction are also the reward pathways that are associated with romantic love.

More specifically, there are chemicals that are released in our brains when we’re in this state of infatuation. It’s those neurotransmitters that give us that feeling of euphoria which is very similar to the high associated with drugs. That’s why some papers call love a “natural addiction”.

This includes:

Dopamine: floods your brain and gives you the feeling of pleasure

Noradrenaline: enhances our mood

Oxytocin: contributes to feelings of trust and bonding and is needed in long-lasting love.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When they are released into your brain they can very literally affect the way you think, feel, and behave around your love interest.

This cocktail of chemicals that make us “fall in love” is attributed to the infatuation stage and it can be what blinds people to the flaws and red flags of the person in front of them.

This is why when a friend falls for a person who just doesn’t seem right, you wonder what they see in them. It’s also why we look back through our romantic history and wonder what we were thinking at the time.

It’s also why people may jump from person to person, hoping to recreate that high and then move on when it starts to wane.

The infatuation stage can go on for several months and even up to 3 years until the brain goes back to normal.

In the case of unrequited love, this can be a long time to be infatuated with someone who doesn’t feel the same way.

How to stop:

One way to stop the cycle or at least help reduce it, is to try overriding the reward pathway by concentrating on different tasks and hobbies. These in turn will produce their own reward pathways in the brain. Distraction, replacement, and redirection are how you can force yourself to concentrate on something else.

And by doing this — focusing on something new, enjoying it, getting better at it, and overall improving your own self-image — you will feed your brain with dopamine that comes from achievement.

I share some more ways in my video here.

…

Knowing that these chemicals are what’s driving the way we feel and behave should give us some comfort. So the next time, we start feeling emotionally attached to someone else, we know what to do.

Run.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***