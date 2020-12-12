Get Daily Email
Why Being Judgmental Never Wins – WATCH THIS | Dad University

Why Being Judgmental Never Wins – WATCH THIS | Dad University

It is said that we usually judge others in the area we feel the weakest.

We all do it, we just don’t want to admit it. Today we are talking about being judgmental. You could argue that there are some positive things about being judgmental. It can sometimes keep you safe or out of harm’s way. But for the most part, when we think of judgment, it is in a negative connotation.

It is said that we usually judge others in the area we feel the weakest. In this video, we talk about 5 ways to stop being judgmental. Be sure to watch the video all the way through to learn everything.

 

 

Previously Published on YouTube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

