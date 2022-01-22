Why Body Language Is an Essential Part of Communication

Have you ever had a hard time conveying your emotions or understanding others’ through text or emails? A lot of information in our communication styles can get lost when we aren’t able to apply body language to what we’re saying. Even if you’re not using words, a person’s body language is very telling, and you can gather a lot about their feelings and emotions. This article will share some of the most notable ways where body language is essential and why it should never be taken for granted.

Sending A Message & Adding Emphasis



First and foremost, body language is a communication tool that can enhance what you’re trying to tell someone.

For instance, sitting up straight, making firm eye contact, and smiling shows your audience that you’re attentive and engaged. On the other hand, avoiding eye contact or crossing your arms might convey that you’re feeling insecure, anxious, or on guard.

Even gestures like waving or pointing can send strong messages even if it’s not entirely emotional. For example, regarding the latter, pointing your finger in a specific direction can give a lot more context on where to look or go, rather than just saying “over there.”

Without the use of body language, especially certain nonverbal cues, communication can sometimes feel ambiguous to others, which is what the next section will discuss.

Interpreting Other People’s Feelings & Emotions

Although body language is critical to strengthening your own communication, some people might argue that understanding it is more crucial when trying to decode what others might be thinking or feeling.

Imagine you’re on a date with someone for the first time – you can tell if the conversation is going in a positive or negative direction based on what their body language looks like.

Just as mentioned in the last section, you can pay attention to many cues that demonstrate that they’re interested or not. Are they smiling? How about making eye contact? If so, the odds are they are enjoying your company.

Body language is also an important part of therapy as well. Mental health professionals are always mindful of how their clients are feeling based on the nonverbal cues that they are providing.

How To Work On Your Own Body Language

For most people, their body language is a subconscious reaction to the situation they are in. However, it can also be conscious, and it’s something that people can become aware of as they practice how they use it and interpret others’ use of body language.

You can improve your use of body language and influence how others may perceive you. For example, you can learn how to appear more confident during public speaking or during job interviews.

By understanding how you might appear, you can also work to correct bad habits as well. For instance, perhaps you have a tendency to cross your arms or fidget when interacting with other people. This might send the wrong signal to someone, even if that’s not your intention.

Therefore, learning how to control your body language is an excellent skill to have if you want to be a better communicator.

If you’re interested in reading more about the topic of body language and what you can do to improve your communication skills, visit the free advice section at BetterHelp to find in-depth articles about this subject.

Additionally, you will also find resources on how you can connect to licensed professionals who are trained to help you develop your communication skills and potentially avoid and resolve any issues that might come up in your life.

Conclusion

Nonverbal body language has been an essential part of communication since the beginning of humankind, and with the advent of modern technology, such as social media and texting, it just shows that sometimes one’s meaning can be misinterpreted. This is especially true when it comes to facial expressions and tone and volume of one’s voice. That being said; hopefully, this article has shown you some of the key areas where body language is crucial and that you’ll be more conscious of how it’s being used.

Photo Credit: iStock