‘Why Can’t You Be More Like Gerry?’ A New Question Being Heard by Men From Their Partners

There is a new plaint heard by men around the world from their partners: “Why can’t you be more like Gerry?”

Unless you’re living under a rock, or inside a media blackout, you’ve probably heard about (or watched) The Golden Bachelor, another in a series of brutal relationship-building and relationship-busting reality shows under The Bachelor franchise. Usually focused on young beautiful men and women, this version features bachelor Gerry Turner, a 71-year old widower. Per the formula, he is the One Eligible Man being pursued by 22 women who are desperate for partnership, all vying to be the One Chosen Woman for a (potentially) long-term relationship.

Here’s the big problem on this show: Gerry (pronounced Gary) is a REALLY good guy. He’s the kind of guy that every woman wants to be with. His charm and gentlemanly character include these characteristics:

He is kind to everyone.

He has puppy-dog eyes and expresses his emotions freely and openly.

He truly cares about others’ feelings and he asks about them constantly. If they are hurt or scared he comforts them.

He has excellent communication skills and can speak intelligently on any subject.

He wants a securely attached “lifetime” relationship.

He has taken care of himself and his body – he’s fit and he still has a full head of hair.

He knows himself well and he knows what he wants.

He can empathize with others, can feel grief, and cry unabashedly.

He’s a retired restauranteur and has sufficient funds to do what he wants in life.

He was happily married to one woman for 43 years and has a supportive family who want him to be happy.

Needless to say, all 22 women (who are in their 60s and 70s) have fallen madly in love with him. Each one is crushed when they are eliminated from the competition. In the “Rose Ceremony” he gives roses only to those he wants to continue to pursue. “I didn’t get a rose,” means the ultimate rejection: “I wasn’t one of the chosen ones.”

Those who lose out and have to leave the game feel jilted, and it’s brutal to watch. Almost all of them feel dejected having been rejected by an “easy to fall in love with” guy. That’s the game they play on The Bachelor. Only one woman can be the winner. They signed up for that possibility of walking away with a broken heart after falling in love, but knowing that doesn’t lessen the hurt.

Based on my extensive Relationship R&D ( R eally trying to learn & D oing the best I can), I understand why women around the world who watch The Golden Bachelor would compare their current mate to Gerry – and find partner lagging in a few relational areas.

It takes a lot of feedback, correction, and inner work to develop the skills of mature love. In my younger, ego-focused stages of immature love, I was much more concerned about myself than in my partner. I have written articles about my journey to recognize my narcissistic tendencies, and the inner work I had to do to learn how to express my emotions openly – and how to love wisely.

Some of Gerry’s wisdom comes with age and experience. His emotional openness may have come from his upbringing. But all of these qualities can be cultivated and grown if you want build a more successful and loving long-term relationship.

If you want to grow your capacity to love and be loved, you may have some learning and skill-building to do. Remember that building any skill requires both study and practice. Relationship skills aren’t taught in school (unfortunately) – they have to be learned in relationships (often through painful experiences).

The good news is that you CAN learn to be more like Gerry.

Watch a few episodes of The Golden Bachelor and note how you’re like Gerry, and how you’re not. Then do the work to learn how – because that’s what love is REALLY all about.

Study attachment theory and learn about your own attachment style. My wife and I offer a free LoveStyle Assessment Quiz which takes five minutes and provides a basic education. We also offer courses for men and women to learn how to love more wisely.

Or read my free eBook, “Menlightenment: A Book for Awakening Men.”

Ask women you know (those you’re NOT in a relationship with) how close you come to being a “Gerry” – and what advice they have to becoming more like Gerry.

That’s likely the best advice you can get. Then do what whatever it takes to become an even better man.

—

iStock image