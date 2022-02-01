Why Certain Outspoken Male NFL Fans Seem To Have a Problem with Mina Kimes

It’s because of misogyny.
Can we please just cut it out!?
—
Photo Credit: Mina Kimes (Twitter)
References/Examples:
I don’t know. @minakimes had as many TDs as Jimmy G Las week and 1 fewer INT. 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/qcG1as0hMd
— Napier-ville 🏆 (@IsThatG00D) January 28, 2022
Ex-49ers QB Jeff Garcia refuses to back down on criticism of ESPN’s Mina Kimes for Jimmy Garoppolo comments
Sir this is a Wendy’s pic.twitter.com/Wg5gZamL1N
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 3, 2022
ESPN’s Mina Kimes shares sexist email from viewer who claims she doesn’t ‘know anything about male sports’
For more by Michael Kasdan on this topic, check out Gut Feelings, Trust, Sexism and Hillary Clinton