Why Climate Control Matters (And Other Odd Dad Behaviors Explained)

“What are those?” my wife asked, looking at me with a slightly horrified expression as I put away my laundry. “What are what?” I ask. “These,” she said, holding up a pair of white crew socks with a gray toe and matching heel. “They’re socks,” I said. “They’re very comfortable.” “Where did you get them?” she asked. “From my dad. He bought too many.” As I say this, a creeping realization comes across my face. I’m wearing the same socks as my septuagenarian father. The horrified expression becomes one of bemusement as my wife watches the thought become apparent on my face. “Oh no, no, no,” I stammer, but it becomes clear. I’ve gone full dad.

Looking back over the last few years of being a parent, I can’t identify a single defining moment where I could say, “That’s it! That’s when I made my first dad joke! That’s where it all started”. But I can see a hundred small events, the building avalanche into full dadhood.

The control of the thermostat was, at first, just an occasional tweak, an attempt to optimize the temperature in the baby’s room. “She can’t be too hot or too cold,” I reasoned. “She’s just not able to thermoregulate well enough.” Before long, I was installing a new, modern thermostat. “It’s a web-enabled, learning thermostat. It’ll know our preferences and schedule! We’ll save money without even trying,” I’d say. Before long, I had installed remote sensors in the nursery. I began checking my home’s vitals like an ICU nurse. “Humidity is optimal, but the temperature is rising!” Soon I was ignoring the AI. Like a cocky hero in a B movie, I decided to land this ship manually. “I’ll bring this temperature in myself! Close the south-facing blinds! Turn on fans in the bedroom, the nursery, and the kitchen!” I reached my peak on vacation when I checked the temperature remotely on a hot day. My wife sighed. “I’m sure the cat is fine with whatever temperature the house is.”

At first, I trimmed my grass as needed. Slowly I began to cut biweekly. The yard was raked, the clippings bagged. I’ve watched Youtube videos about how to make my edges crisp and clean. “Our child plays there. I’m not obsessing over the lawn,” I’d explain to myself as much as to my wife. “I just don’t want our child covered in grass clippings!” I rationalized while fertilizing the azalea.

I have become obsessed with my grill. My clothes all favor function over form. I have a pocketknife and can frequently be spotted with a tape measure on my belt. I have contempt for noisy neighbors who dare to have a good time after 7 pm. I stare down all the loud cars and motorcycles as they pass by my sleepy suburban street.

I’ve realized that these typical dad behaviors result from a need to feel in control when being a parent is nothing but chaos. I can’t predict when my child will get sick, when she will fall, or when she’ll be sad. But, as a dad, I can control the temperature. I can turn off lights and close doors. I can’t protect my child from every external threat, but I can be prepared. I can stuff my cargo shorts with snacks and tissues. My pocketknife can be ready to open all packages, remove annoying tags from clothing, or even whittle a large stick into a slightly smaller stick. Wearing my sandals with socks provides comfort and safety. “I can’t defend the family with blisters on my feet. No, ma’am, you can’t have blisters,” I’ll explain to my wife as she hides her head in shame.

The reality is that being a dad is terrifying. There’s so much to learn and always so much to do. Finding control amid the chaos keeps me grounded. Focusing on things I can control, like the thermostat or the yard, can be a way to feel I’m doing right by my family. Deep down, I know none of these things will keep the worst from happening. If I go back through the generations of humanity, I’m sure I’d find similar behavior. A six-shooter and a sod house won’t stave off dysentery. A sharp stick and a cave won’t prevent hunger if the hunt goes poorly. But it feels good to hold a spear, build a shelter, or have a tape measure handy.

Living through a pandemic has taught me this — I can build a wall around my child, hug her tight, and keep the world away, but I’ll still be up at night when they have a fever and abdominal pain. Appendicitis, falls, sadness, and isolation cannot be defeated, no matter how much hand sanitizer I put into my cargo pockets. No matter what I do as a father, there’s always something I can’t foresee or defend against. The best I can do is control what I can, be prepared for what I can, and look good in my white sneakers and jorts while watching my castle from the comfort of a well-manicured lawn in the lee of a well-tended barbeque.

