Why Creating a Company Culture Is a Prerequisite for Sustainable Growth

What’s your favorite movie? If you’re anything like me, you know it like the back of your hand and can literally recite the words to it. Perhaps your favorite movie is even so universally loved that it’s considered a ‘cult classic,’ deriving from its loyal following? As in the film industry, the underlying concept of any devoted following is simply that it’s fans have a shared value system, vision and mission. They then ultimately come together to explore and express those areas of familiarity.

The reality of this in business is that every successful business has one. That customer loyalty and, dare I say, obsession with a brand is what helps to sustain and continue to (organically) grow a business. Apple, Starbucks and Tesla are just a few examples of this because they are major brands that people love and almost seem unable to live without. Developing a following like this needs to be a top priority strategy for every business, in order to be acknowledged and have supporters who will market on your behalf – whether that be by word of mouth or social media. Below are some of the main factors that need to be taken into consideration when determining how to create a strong culture for your business.

#1 Become a Magnetic Leader

We usually find that highly sought-after brands have leaders who are admired, and people want to follow them mainly because of their likable character. Oprah Winfrey is a prime example of this; her epic following has been growing for decades and her soft yet strong nature plays a significant role in making that happen. Oprah also demonstrates how a leader and brand can be one and the same- as does Richard Branson. Both he and his empire have an undeniably loyal following. No matter what, there are some who will refuse to fly with any airline other than Virgin Atlantic. Take away the great customer service that they surely receive and increased air miles after each trip, faithfulness to the brand will remain for these people because of their affinity with the leader. Although in a league of his own, Branson is relatable and appears to be very approachable. The fact that he has 4.7 million Instagram followers, while Virgin Atlantic has 604,000 speaks for itself.

#2 Develop Deep Connections

Running a successful business never happens by chance. Even if it starts this way (by profound luck), continuing to rely on it typically leads to poor outcomes. Therefore, it’s imperative that you know who you’re targeting as a customer before investing heavily in growing your business. Such due diligence will pay off in so many ways as your journey in business progresses. For example, this knowledge will allow you to develop a relationship with your audience and know what they want. This comes from listening to them and allowing them to have a say in the direction that your company should take.

It’s important to remember that in marketing, we’re not just marketing to a target audience; we’re creating a culture. The word culture simply means that we believe in the same things and are moving in the same direction. Small gestures like opening a poll on Instagram stories and asking your (potential) customers to help you decide on a new product that you may be thinking about launching can go a long way. Using unique language that only initiated folks or loyalists can easily understand – like when ordering from Starbucks like a pro- allows your customers to engage and interact with one of their favorite brands in meaningful ways to create connection and makes them feel heard and seen by your company or brand.

#3 Inspire Trust

Change can be a good thing, however, if it occurs too often, it can also be exhausting. Constant change brings about fear and uncertainty, and – of course – nobody likes that. Businesses that demonstrate consistent processes and experiences in every interaction have an opportunity to create stability and trust in a world of constant uncertainty with target customers.

Consistency is key to forming a loyal following, and this starts with a company’s values and the structures that support those values. Whether it’s a product or service that you’re offering, make sure that you do not waver in ways that can confuse your audience. They need to be confident that even if your product or service evolves, the core of your values and mission that they align with will always be the same. Knowing that what they can expect from you will be consistent brings a heritage and familiarity that they can trust five, ten or twenty years from now. While innovation and invention will be important, your role in their lives should create trust and certainty over a period of time.

This is the case for a Mini Cooper – an ever-evolving car that has kept its quirky design since 1959. People love the consistency of this brand and can be rest assured that their grandchildren will be able to purchase that same cool and quirky car in, say, 2060, even if the brand and look evolves.

If you’re able to offer a consistent experience while continually improving on it and wowing the customer, there is little doubt that your business will also reap the rewards of a devoted following.

#4 Create True Belonging

We all love to have a sense of belonging; so having a safe place for loyal customers to congregate – where they feel connected and valued- is something that every brand seeking to create a culture needs to focus on.

This communal space can exist digitally or physically. For example, most if not all mainstream companies have an Instagram page, allowing their customers to become ‘followers’ and feel at one with the brand. Alternatively, it is possible to create this space in the form of an app – providing a more intimate and personable experience for the customer. Doing this can only increase a person’s love and loyalty to a brand, as they’ll feel that the company has gone out of its way to include them in their lifecycle.

The next step up would be to hold live events where customers can maybe meet the company’s leader and/or visit the brand’s HQ periodically through random selection from participating in the community and adding value or by being a loyal subscriber to your highest tier service.

As the old adage goes, “people only do business with people that they know, like and trust”. Using the methods above will accelerate this process and therefore your company’s bottom line. Which one will you begin to implement today so that you can create a strong culture around your business?

Shutterstock image