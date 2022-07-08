Why Do Abusers Not Control All Aspects of the Victim’s Life?

Table of Contents

Different forms of control

Shouting

Shouting is done for two purposes: To protect our insecuirities or to gain control over someone. If we shout at someone, we are giving a signal that they need to believe in whatever we say. No one likes to be shouted at because being shouted at is emotionally hurtful. It is emotionally painful as it takes away our right to respond in a manner we want.

If the woman is shouting at her domestic help, “Bring the glass of water,” it gives the domestic help a message that she needs to bring the glass of water otherwise, the woman will be angrier and might shout more. If the domestic help still does not get water, it might be the case that the woman gets angrier and now wants to resort to other forms of control like physical violence. So it’s either obey the order or terminate the relationship. Termination of the relationship would be costlier for the domestic help as she comes from a financially unprivileged background.

Physical violence

This is the same concept as shouting but with a more significant degree to control. People act violently towards someone for whom it is very challenging to end the relationship. In a lot of cultures, getting divorced is still considered taboo. A husband would act violently towards his wife when he realizes that the wife has no support from family or it is socially unacceptable to end the relationship.

Sexual violence

Sexual violence is one step ahead of physical violence. The abuser wants to control the victim even more.

The Human Need to control

The Human animal is born with a need to control.

We all have a need to control situations to a certain degree. It makes us feel good about ourselves; it makes us feel confident. Most of us like to take leadership roles and voice our opinions. Leading a group of ten for a project or giving a presentation on stage while hundred people are listening to you is a form of gaining control.

My favorite saying:

It’s all about the degree.

It’s all about to what degree one wants to control a situation. An abuser has a much much higher need to control situations than an average human has. They infact have a need to control not only situations but a need to control people too. Controlling people gives them confidence and makes them feel powerful about themselves. They control with the means of shouting or physical or sexual violence. They love having people act like puppets.

The Human need to fit into the society

This is called “The psychology of conformity.” Conformity is having or following societal norms. There is a social norm to go to school, finish high school, go to university, and so on. We have daily social norms, too like brushing our teeth in the morning and having a specific type of food for breakfast. These are social norms to go on vacations, to have a grand marriage ceremony, and to have a baby shower. Without these social norms, the entire structure of society would break down. Going to school or going to university is not the only way to get educated but people choose this method because everyone has a need to fit into the society. We all follow the same societal norms and have experiences about the same societal norms. A very basic psychological need we have is to share our experiences and that is how friendship is made. If two people have followed different norms, take for example one person went to a university and the other person did not, they can have a one time conversation about their experiences but will not be able to create a friendship out of it.

If you have ever wondered why people from same cultures flock together, it is not because they belong to the same culture, but because they have lived the same social norms and have experiences about the same social norms.

Abusers have a need to fit into the society as well

An abuser will also follow societal norms. If the abuser is a husband and the victim is his wife, the abuser will still take his wife to office parties and have couples pictures take. BECAUSE IT IS THE SOCIAL NORM.

Breaking social norms have consequences. It has consequences like loosing friends. For instance, today’s society considers binary sexuality. If a woman is born transgender, she will have completely different experiences than those who are born binary. She will end up having less friends because very few people would be able to relate to her experiences.

People do not like loosing friends and that’s why people do not like breaking social norms.

Decoding a controlling personality

Charming

The ability to handle leadership roles. They give you fake exaggerated compliments and smile to win your heart. They are incredibly confident in whatever they say.

Manipulative

Lying to get something out of someone. They fake tone of voice. Sometimes they would be shouting while other times they would be being very sweet. It is difficult to say “No” when a person is shouting out of fear of rejection and it is difficult to say “No” when a person is being extra nice out of fear of rejecting someone.

Gaslighting

Denying that the facts ever happened. They would initially twist the incident. As the time passes by, they start mixing up the events. As years pass by, they would start denying the incident.

Lack of Empathy

The incapability of feeling other people’s emotions. In a conversation, we subconsciously react in congruence with the other person’s feeling. If other person is feeling angry, we feel sad for them. They feel sad, we feel sad. With a narcississt, it is opposite. We would be angry and making a point and they would be saying things like “it’s good you are venting out”.

Love Bombing

I cannot stress this enough. Love bombing is when the abuser uses a lovely and soft tone to defend his argument. Usage of a lovely and empathetic style is a big red flag in any relationship. Such tones or words give a subconscious message to a human brain of trusting this person. It becomes difficult for anyone to reject a justification when a justification is done in a sweet tone. It is highly abnormal for someone to use such a comforting tone unless the two people are sharing their vulnerabilities. Even every rapist apologizes in a sweet voice to the victim when he realizes that the victim is capable of standing up for themselves.

What to control and what not to control?

Controlling personalities love a charming reputation of themselves. They will never control the aspect of the victim’s life which the public can easily see. For instance, my biological father never controlled my living standards which included my rent, food, education etc. He controlled what degree I should pursue but he never controlled the financial part of the education. The university I was studying in was available to the public. The fact that I wanted to study fashion designing was not available to the public. An academic degree gave my biological father a social status in the society.

Relationship between manipulation & empathy

Lying is not considered a good act because lying hurts the other person. Lying also protects one’s insecurity. It’s impossible not to lie. We lie to protect ourselves and try not to lie to avoid hurting others. If you are lying to someone, it will hurt the other person. Lying to someone to get what you want is called a manipulation. A person with empathy would try as less to lie. They would try their best not to keep the other person in illusion. They would also have better self-regulation skills as a lack of self-regulation skills leads to insecurities. Insecurities result in high need of control or narcissistic behaviour.

