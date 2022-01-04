Why Do Our Exes Mysteriously Appear When We’re Seeing Someone New? Quantum Theory and More

Why, why, why do exes come out of the woodwork when we start seeing someone new?

Do we put out some kind of psychic pheromone that wafts on the wind to the far reaches of the universe where our exes and the others who got away reside? I know there’s no wind in the far reaches of the universe, but go with the metaphor. The metaphors only get sillier from here.

Granted, it’s easier for exes to stalk us now, what with all the interwebs and satellite gizmos, trackers and GPS doodads. However, I’m talking about the ones we’ve blocked on social media, but perhaps forgot to block on our phones. Or simply the ones we haven’t heard from in so long we’ve nearly forgotten them.

Suddenly, when we become serious about someone else, and certainly when we become sexually involved with someone new, old flames that shouldn’t even be lingering embers start lighting up our phones. Or is it just me? I’m nearly certain it isn’t just me.

It’s a known phenomena that exes nearly always come back around, at least once. Never mind that there’s one of mine who never has. He’s an anomaly, and therefore doesn’t count. Two, actually, if you count the one I sought out and went back after, who then left me AGAIN for someone else. Lesson learned.

My girlfriends and I noticed this as early as our twenties, but it’s been proven correct for all of us over the years since. There are names for this phenomena under certain situations.

Cuffing season, for instance, begins in the Fall and lasts through Winter. The word cuffing comes from being cuffed, or handcuffed to one person, a form of forced, and usually temporary commitment.

Cuffing season results from the isolation or the prospect of isolation that comes from being indoors during cold weather. Similar to packing on an extra pound or several of fat from our ancestral genetic cravings, in order to get safely through the winter, cuffing lets us add an additional 150 or so pounds in the form of another person to keep us warm.

Spring can also bring out the exes amidst the blooming flowers, verdant grasses, and leafing trees. While there’s no longer any need for warmth and comfort during Spring, we are still basically animals, and Spring is mating season in all other species. When hormones surge along with rising creeks from Spring rains, exes float by us and reach out for us to pull them to shore.

In this instance, I like to think of the Zen saying, “Stand by the river long enough and your enemy will float past you.”

Apart from these seasonal phenomena, however, the other time exes return is when we fall in love with someone else. Previously I attributed this to some mysterious energetic connection we might still have with the ex.

That somehow, as in Quantum physics, when my electrons start zooming around faster in response to oxytocin, sexual experiences, and love thoughts, then corresponding electrons in the ex’s brain and other related parts of the body start zooming around in similar patterns. Or something like that. I may have a less than complete understanding of Quantum physics. Especially as it pertains to love.

How else to explain the fact that exes surge and emerge when we are focussed on someone else? I asked this question of a friend, after a guy who isn’t really an ex, but someone who never really established a relationship with me in the first place, reached out again anyway with poetry, beautiful nature photos, and flirty invitations.

He had said when we were seeing each other that I was too bossy. In his world that meant any time I expressed a preference, or made arrangements because he showed up without making any, he got to feel rebellious and fault me for being bossy. No thanks.

My new person also says I’m bossy. However, he is man enough to handle his own feelings about that, and to bring it up in a grown-up way if it becomes a problem for him. We laugh about it as one of my “interesting” character traits.

The funniest part? I’m bossy in the real world, not in relationships. Sexually I enjoy submission. As a feminist, I prefer equality. In my current relationship, there’s room for all of that. Take that Mr. Blast From the Past.

Back to what signals exes to come back around. My friend suggested that perhaps they read my Medium posts. If so, I hope they at least subscribed!

Or see a photo of me and my guy in my story on another internet platform I forgot to block them from. Okay, yeah, there is that possibility.

It still doesn’t explain why they think now is the time. Competition? Jealousy? Narcissism? I’ll never know, nor does it really matter, since I’m not interested.

On the other hand, it doesn’t explain all those years before the internet and, gasp, hand-held computers we call “phones,” when exes came slinking, galloping, or sauntering back into our lives, depending on the season or our sex and love situaton. I’m still going with the electron and pheromone theories. There’s something primal about love and sex. Why wouldn’t it waft on the winds of time and space?

This post was previously published on Medium.

