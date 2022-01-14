Why Do People Stay In Unhappy Marriages? “Marital Privilege” May Be the Answer

What is marital privilege? A certain advantage that married couples have over singles.

According to Bella DePaulo, Ph.D., a social psychologist and author: “People who marry enjoy social, cultural, economic, and political advantages that single people do not, simply because they are married.”

DePaulo goes on to write in her article on the subject, which appeared in Psychology Today, “The other half is singlism, the stereotyping, stigmatizing, and discrimination against people who are single.”

The social psychologist explains what she means by this:

Singlism is not as vicious as some of the other isms such as racism or heterosexism… Still, the boxed set of marital privilege and singlism touches so many aspects of single people’s lives that it simply cannot be dismissed. Over the course of a lifetime, the unfair treatment adds up.

Let’s face it: the world favors married people and discriminates against singles.

And this may be why people in unhappy marriages stay married.

The privilege of being married.

Let’s examine some of the privileges that married people enjoy. Many of these privileges are financial in nature.

Investopedia describes tax breaks for married partners:

Couples with unequal incomes generally get a marriage bonus.

The new tax brackets may mean that couples filing jointly are in a lower bracket.

(The “new tax brackets” are part of a law passed by Congress to benefit married partners.)

According to writer Vicky Larson in her piece on Aeon, “Marriage Should Not Come With Any Social Benefits or Privileges,” there are also many more perks and legal protections afforded to the married.

Spouses in the US can pass on Medicare, as well as Social Security, disability, veterans and military benefits. They can get health insurance through a spouse’s employer; receive discounted rates for homeowners’, auto and other types of insurance; make medical decisions for each other as well as funeral arrangements; and take family leave to care for an ill spouse, or bereavement leave if a spouse dies.

It doesn’t stop there. DePaulo also cites the social and cultural advantages of being married. Married people are looked up to and believed to be happier in our society while single people are dismissed and pitied.

And yet, anyone who’s ever been married also knows how difficult marriage can be. Many marriages become unhappy ones.

But with the advantages of staying married, it’s no wonder why people choose to remain that way, no matter how dissatisfied they may be.

