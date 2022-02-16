Why Does Life Keep Serving You the Same Lessons?

I Imagine all the information from the outside world that makes its way to my email.

All the newsletters that I subscribed two years ago and no longer read, unanswered or forgotten emails, some of which I didn’t open by choice, others are long forgotten.

Some I consider too important to ignore, others I have carefully saved, but most of the emails that make their way to my inbox I often find myself ignoring.

While I can’t control the information in the emails I receive, I do have a choice to read it, save it for later, or throw it in the trash.

I can act on the information or ignore it.

Like the emails, criticism is information from the outside world, and I get to decide what to do with it

For years, I examined every incoming piece of information and most often interpreted it as criticism.

In this article, I would like to share a more constructive way of reframing criticism that has helped me go from a people pleaser to an assertive communicator.

It Is Not Criticism- Its Feedback

Criticism is information, feedback, and most importantly, one person’s or one group’s take on the world.

Criticism is another human being looking out into the world from a minimal perspective.

It is not God descending from heaven telling us what’s right and wrong.

The first thing I must do if I want to live a more peaceful and fulfilling life is to STOP calling it criticism

The words I use are important because they tend to support my destructive behaviors or create harmony.

Yes, some people are rude, and I want to punch them in the face, but their lack of social skills is not my side of the street.

They provide feedback- I provide the filter, not the other way around.

My only focus is to master me!— It is my job to identify whether the feedback will help me grow into a better version of myself or not

Reframing criticism as feedback is crucial for my mental health.

Because when I change my perspective on criticism, I start to see that it is not tied to my self-worth.

It is easy to interpret criticism as rejection when the fight and flight system kicks in.

More than once I have avoided the discomfort I feel when fear of rejection shows its ugly face.

I tried to avoid it, limit it, and crush it.

Criticism is not the enemy, and I don’t have to drain valuable energy by entering fight or flight mode.

I used to treat all forms of criticism as bad.

The story I told myself was that criticism implied an obligation on my part, to do something or to change who I am.

This thinking left me in a negative loop, ignoring my boundaries and crossing the boundaries of others.

While I am not perfect and a work in progress, I know my default modes are my fears.

Most importantly, I am open to feedback- from the right person, if it is given to me respectfully.

Over-thinking Over-Giving Over-responsibility and Perfectionism

It is up to me if I want to swim in the ocean of criticism, just dip my feet in it, or engage in other activities.

In the same way, I don’t have to open all my incoming emails.

I don’t take all criticism to heart, enter victim mode, or please everyone to extinguish or manage criticism.

I don’t have to overthink it.

I have to make a choice.

My only focus is the approach I take when people offer me feedback.

—Am I kind?

—Am I respectful?

— Do I honor my boundaries?

I have a mantra I use to stop my flight or fight system from putting me in the passenger seat:

Not all criticism is helpful relevant or appropriate

This mantra helpes me stay in the driver’s seat

I ask myself:

— Is there something I could use to improve my behavior relevant to the feedback I just received?

—Am I trying to silence the other persons’ criticism to avoid conflict, rejection, disappointment, and loss?

— Do you keep it inside and implode with anger, or do you explode with anger at others?

I don’t have to overthink it.

I have to ask the right questions and make a choice I can live with.

Shutting Out Feedback Isn’t Helpful

When you read this, you might get the impression that I have adopted the attitude of checking out and treating all types of feedback as a bad thing.

That I am telling myself that people’s feedback is wrong and that they are not trying to help me grow.

This is not the case.

What I do believe is that it is damaging for the people I have a relationship with, myself included to ignore feedback.

Relationships are constantly providing me with feedback, giving me valuable insight into their health

Feedback is a good indicator of alignment in values and compatibility.

If I want to know where I am, I have to start showing up as my true self.

The Intimacy Of Having A Healthy Relationship Starts With Me

For many years, I wasn’t authentic.

The possibility of conflict and criticism was just too intimating.

So, I found myself feeling criticized, always standing in the cooling shade of my comfort zone.

While my avoidance created a safe zone, I was missing out on intimacy, the intimacy of having a healthy relationship

The thing is that I don’t grow through shutting out feedback by over-thinking it, over-giving, or taking more than my share of responsibility.

I grow when I am authentic and vulnerable when I leave my ego to come out and play.

Summary

If I don’t reframe criticism as feedback from the outside world, life will keep serving me the same lessons until I change my approach.

They might look different, and sometimes they may come in disguise, but life keeps serving me the same lessons until I have learned what I have to learn.

Not all criticism is helpful relevant or appropriate, nighter is my feedback.

I get to decide what to do with the feedback I get.

