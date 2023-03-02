Why Don’t We Shame the Rich and Elevate the Poor to Protect Earth?

Wealth disparity is consuming the planet

Ask yourself why, even in these times of climate crisis, over-consumption, non-taxed billionaires, homelessness, and uneven healthcare, why do we continue to elevate the rich.

There is nothing particularly wrong with having even up to one or two hundred million dollars. If you are charitable and sharing. But that is not what we see. We see adoration and sycophants for people who have several times more than 1,000 million dollars.

The system allows that the top 1% simply gain, and then hoard wealth.

This has repercussions for driving greenhouse gas emissions, and keeping the planet as hot as the economy — for as long as it can be artificially sustained.

We are taught to admire and aspire to live on yachts, live in mansions, eat lavish dinners, date only “hot” people, have “better than you are” chump change money that goes by a much more rude name.

Having money enough to not care about your reputation or the struggles of others sounds a bit sociopathic, doesn’t it?

Basically, Jeff Bezos rakes in up to 1.5 billion dollars a day. Here is a day when he made almost 20 billion.

Admit it, you cannot even wrap your head around those sums.

You are driven to buy more all the time because your attention span is now a commodity driven by enormous tech industries.

Bezos doesn’t pay for the roads that we finance. He doesn’t pay for the cleanup of all that cardboard, consumption, commuting, and carbon. Hard-working people do that, even working in their vans and warehouses. And, they are ashamed of being poor.

The working poor who live in vans or under bridges are ashamed of not having homes. We shun and disparage the poor. We think that living in an exclusive community makes us better than those struggling with ‘bad neighborhoods.’

We even say someone with legacy wealth is from a “good family” and goes to “good schools.”

Using fewer resources in the world should be a huge point of pride. Yet, we often hear that new is better than used, cheap is better than durable, and even that the local “Mega mart “ is better than the thrift store.

People are routinely taught to be ashamed of buying second-hand tools, or clothes, even if these are much better for everyone, everywhere.

Who uses the most resources, rich or poor?

People often say they live off of their credit cards.

Please. Your credit cards are living off of YOU.

Credit is extended as something that is of great value, when in effect, it vastly increases the amount of money you will have to pay for goods and services.

You will see ads for credit cards everywhere, and there is a reason. The reason is not to increase your wealth, but to use your earnings.

Poor people have to work harder, for longer, and with more creativity than any billionaire space genius out there. Even those that are really “out there.”

The vicious cycle of debt that keeps poorer people poor causes them to use more resources. They are more likely to buy single-use plastic rather than fix the faucet. They are more likely to have access to processed, and junk food, which causes pollution and health problems. They are more likely to crank up the fuel for heat or cooling rather than insulate and invest in efficiency. There are certainly more examples.

Yet, even with this, the people living off of the poor — the ultra-rich — are consuming far more than their share because they don’t pay as much as the working class. Their second homes and investments do the work, and their lifestyles tend to be far more extravagant.

Worst of all, people emulate, envy, and strive to be rich, not to shame the rich.

The saying “eat the rich,” has lost all meaning

Since the actual reality is that the ultra-rich in effect “eat off the labor of the poor” there is no use in saying “eat the rich.”

There is also a phrase that says evil socialists want to redistribute wealth. But, no. That is also wrong. If working people generate the wealth (and they do) we should think of it as having the rich pay their fair share.

Paying for public goods such as roads, infrastructure, clean air, and water should not solely be funded by those who struggle. True patriots would call funding the public good a common wealth and investment we all should share. Evading taxes does not make you better or smarter, but less patriotic.

Do not think of medicine during a pandemic, funding military defense, or bailing out a bank as something the rich do for you. Realize it is a service we do for them.

Taxation of the ultra-wealthy will be called “higher taxes” and people will protest it as a great social evil. But since all forms of taxes are already mostly paid by those with less money because of loopholes, subsidies, deductions, and more, we must learn to tell the truth and call cutting taxes and regulations on the rich “Costly tax cuts” for the those who can best afford to pay their way through society.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***