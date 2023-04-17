why familiarity and fear are like creative quicksand

George Brooks is the founder and CEO of the digital product agency Crema. A few years back his company was doing good work for its clients, but it often felt like a grind.

In an experiment, Brooks blocked out a week to have everyone in the company work on one of the company’s apps, instead of client work. The result was that everyone enjoyed the creative freedom and collaboration. It energized everyone.

Then Brooks introduced something called “Lab Fridays,” where everyone in the company was free to pursue their own creative projects or interests.

In an article for FastCompany.com, Brooks wrote:

The time ‘off’ actually increased our efficiency, injected new energy into our work, and delivered some of our best ideas.

Brooks went on to note:

I learned that encouraging your employees to step away from routine work to learn something new or dream up ideas is a worthy activity with a significant return on investment.

When company employees are given time for their own creative work, the results can often lead to innovation and breakthroughs that can benefit the company.

But what about when the employees are away from work? How can they grow and experience breakthroughs in their personal work and projects?

What sparks a light in you

Many things compete for our time away from work. There are family commitments, exercise, household chores, grocery shopping, social engagements, and more.

In an article for Creativebloq.com, artist David Palumbo acknowledges these challenges:

Personal work is good for your growth. But many people seem to struggle with carving out the time to do it. Between paid work, family, social lives, and the absolutely human need for leisure time, setting aside chunks of time to work on our own projects can feel like a luxury, a chore, or a mirage that you can never quite reach. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

One of the worst things for creative people is to not be creative. Denying one’s creative and artistic expression is a certain path to sadness, depression, and even poor health.

This is why so many artists and creative people rise before dawn or become night owls. They have to make time for their projects and personal work. They may sacrifice some sleep, but their creative work energizes them in a different way.

You often feel tired, not because you’ve done too much, but because you’ve done too little of what sparks a light in you. — Alexander Den Heijer

There are two dangers, however, that some artists and creatives fall into when pursuing their personal projects and creative work.

They focus on imitation and monetization.

Teach you about you

Writers dream of becoming the next best-selling author. Painters fantasize about becoming discovered and having sold out solo exhibitions. But some things hold them back.

Namely, familiarity and fear.

Artists tend to emulate their creative heroes. They copy what’s familiar, figuring that if their heroes found success, they will too. Also, it’s easier to do what’s familiar than create something unique and original.

Artists also have a fear of failing, so they stick with what appears to be safe instead of experimenting and risking new approaches.

The sincerest form of flattery may be imitation, and established artists no doubt smile at all their clones. But emulators, however talented, are nothing more than cheap knockoffs.

If you want to avoid the creative quicksand of familiarity and fear, you have to navigate uncharted waters. You have to experiment, and follow your creative instincts, however crazy they may seem.

As David Palumbo expressed in the Creativebloq.com article:

Taking an unfocussed approach to your personal work may be riskier and you might not be able to monetise it (at least not so directly) as the major personal projects, but it is more likely to teach you about you.

There’s nothing wrong with serving clients and taking commissions in your personal creative work. It’s rewarding to make some income from our art.

The problem is that the income invites complacency. You‘ll risk falling into the quicksand of familiarity and fear.

You won’t experiment and try the things that seem least likely to make a buck but just might lead to stunning breakthroughs.

The ability to start over

Over the last two years, I quit doing commissioned illustration work and mostly stopped selling my fine art paintings.

I miss the income, but I don’t miss the sense that my work was becoming derivative and lacking in vitality.

Vitality shows in not only the ability to persist but the ability to start over. — F. Scott Fitzgerald

Change can be transforming even if it feels devastating. I have moments of doubt and frustration, but also days of delight and small breakthroughs.

For example, in my cartoon work, I’m constantly experimenting and crafting doodles that make absolutely no sense.

Here’s an example:

The cartoons don’t have to make sense. They’re simply a canvas for me to play with designs, font, style, and more.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’ve been experimenting with my fine art oil paintings, too. I abandoned color to experiment with monochromatic pieces.

In my photography work, I embraced monochromatic images with a vintage look to them.

In this day and age of vibrant color, monochromatic paintings and black and white photography may be in less demand. But that’s okay, I’m not chasing monetization at the moment. I’m chasing creative fulfillment and my own stamp of originality. I’ll return to color soon, but for now, I’m experimenting.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Lead from the heart

Here’s the deal. If you keep doing the same creative thing, with no change in your artistic growth, then consider throwing out the rule book.

And what’s the rule book, you ask? It’s that predictable, familiar, fear-infested, unoriginal guide that you keep following with no joy in your heart.

I don’t go by the rule book…I lead from the heart, not the head. — Princess Diana

It may feel safe and even make you a few bucks, but it’s really quicksand. It’s keeping you from finding out who you really are.

It’s preventing you from producing the kind of creative work that just might rock your world, and everyone else’s.

Let go of the familiarity and fear, toss the rule book, dedicate yourself to your most personal creative work, and show the world the beautiful and unique expression that can only come from you.

Before you go

I’m John P. Weiss. I draw cartoons, paint, and write about life. To follow along, sign up for my free Saturday Newsletter.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash