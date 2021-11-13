Why Fantasy Stories Destroyed My Idea of Love

When I was a kid, I religiously wrote and read fantasy novels.

I didn’t just read and write them — I lived these stories. I was obsessed with realities that weren’t my own, and I’d go so far as to envision these characters wandering the halls of my middle school, out in my front yard, fighting battles, or in my room at night, watching over me.

What lingered in all these fantasies was the idea of a male saviour. I wanted so badly to be “discovered” by a boy from a magical land. They would burst into my room at night and tell me I was a special one from [insert whatever fantasy realm here] and that I had to be protected. There would be some kind of quest. And whoever my guard was would be grumpy and moody but over time, he would warm to me and we’d fall in love.

He’d see me for who I was when in real life, it felt like nobody did. And in these worlds, it wouldn’t matter what I looked like (of course, I’d be beautiful, but you know, not in the obvious way) because I’d be special.

Recently, I saw the movie Dune. I admit, I did not read the books, but I couldn’t help but find myself brought back to my childhood fantasy stories while watching. Timothée Chalamet (Paul) has these visions of a beautiful girl with blue eyes (Zendaya), and the implication is that she is special and something about her is important to his storyline and future. Paul is dark and broody, and she is a fighter with her walls up and you just know they are going to fall madly in love over time. Ugh.

In real life, guys like Paul probably wouldn’t go for a Fremen (the “savage tribe” that Zendaya’s character belongs to), but she also probably wouldn’t be as drop-dead gorgeous as Zendaya.

In real life, the bad boys don’t text back.

In real life, the dark and broody ones are usually emotionally unavailable. And no, they won’t change for you. You are not special.

In real life, if they make you think you are a “special,” they’re usually love-bombing you, and they will disappear or pull back eventually.

Imagine if Timmy’s character just gets tired of Zendaya’s and tells her she’s too clingy.

Would. Never. Happen. In. Fantasy. Books.

These stories distorted my idea of love because they made me believe that love is what will save you. They made me believe that I was “plain” or my life lacklustre, until a boy saw something in me and everything would change.

They made me believe that love was ever lasting. That once they fall, they would literally sacrifice their life for you.

I now know that the only person who can save me is me. I now know that I am not special. None of us are. But we are all unique and have strengths that someone will find attractive.

I no longer sit around waiting for someone to metaphorically burst into my room and declare me special and wonderful. I embody that for myself.

Love helps us grow. Love changes us. But love is not the answer to our problems. We cannot receive love if we don’t know how to give it to ourselves.

I will probably still dream of the Timothée Chalamet’s of the world — the Will Parry’s, the Gale Hawthorn’s, the Aragorn’s, and yes, the Edward Cullen’s (from the books, not the movies) — but I need them to go to therapy before we can live a happily ever after.

—

Photo credit: iStock