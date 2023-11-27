Why Freedom, Happiness, and Authenticity Are the New Currency of Marketing

“Sex sells”

Our lives are saturated with clickbait headlines, eye-popping visuals, and provocative ads. It brings to mind a maxim as old as marketing itself: sex sells. And while the aphorism holds a certain undeniable truth, it’s not the end of the story.

Who doesn’t dream of escaping the 9-to-5 grind, hopping on a plane, and losing themselves in the enchanting streets of an unexplored city?

Amid marketing messages vying for our attention, other powerful themes resonate with audiences. Two such themes are the allure of freedom and the quest for happiness, both universally compelling in their own right.

Freedom is an intoxicating concept

As a marketing strategist, I can’t help but analyze why these subjects are so magnetic. Moreover, as someone who has touched on these topics in my published work, I’ve witnessed firsthand how they captivate readers.

