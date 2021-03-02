Why Google Is Still the King of Search Engines

I recently discussed Apple’s interest in creating its own search engine, despite Google’s more than two decades as the dominant player in this field. Now, the former head of Salesforce, Richard Socher, has announced another possible rival: You.com, which emphasizes user privacy and is based on artificial intelligence, the ingredient it has used to improve all its products in recent years.

So far, if you google You.com, you are taken to a landing page with a form inviting you to take part in a survey and to be kept up to date on progress, as well as allowing you to reserve a personalized domain associated with the search engine. The former Salesforce scientist faces an uphill struggle: searching is the connective tissue that allows us to move around the web, that handles the forces that move traffic, and that even people who don’t know they are doing so are using, because they are simply typing something in the address box of their browser, perhaps believing that the Google search box is, as such, their browser.

I recently carried out an experiment: I stopped using Google’s Chrome, and instead switched to Brave, based on Chromium, but not directly controlled by the folks at Mountain View. In the spirit of science, I started using DuckDuckGo, one of the best known alternatives to Google. After a few weeks, I’m afraid to say that while I’m delighted with Brave and have noticed positive aspects such as significantly lower resource consumption on my machine, I’m not so happy with the DuckDuckGo. I immediately noticed issues with images, given that it lacks options I constantly use in my work, such as searching for images based on their licensing, format, etc. Similarly, I found Google’s search results were more relevant, which is important for my article sources. In short, DuckDuckGo’s shortcomings compared to Google are not so much about personalization or to my preferences for certain sources over others, but simply to relevance, to the fact hat one source is better or more complete than another for a given piece of information.

The area of online searches is more complex than it seems, and Google’s more than 20 years investigation certainly gives it the edge over its would-be competitors. Back in the day, we all went with Google because it interpreted our searches better, didn’t sell the top positions in the result pages, and gave us the impression that it understood better than anyone else what we were looking for. Now, more than 20 years later, Google still interprets our searches better than anyone else, and even though it ranks the top of the result pages with advertising and its own products, it’s still the best there is, and I suspect it will hold its own against new entrants.

The company has held onto its advantage while evolving its criteria: its searches were originally based on the number of inbound links, whereby a result’s position depends on what other pages do with its content, whether to link to it or not. But this has been shifting based on other criteria aimed at excluding clickbait. Social criteria: “how many people link this” is still very important, but are framed by others such as the veracity or reliability of content, which Google has been working on for years.

We should take heart from the entry of new competitors: it keeps up the pressure for improvement and offers us more options. The fact that some of these initiatives take different approaches to social issues, innovate in other areas, are led by interesting people or powerful companies with deep pockets is all positive; but the long and the short of it is that even companies like Microsoft, or previously Yahoo!, have yet to pose a serious challenge to Google.

I’m ready to give a vote of confidence to any search engine prepared to take on Google. I still use Duck Duck Go regularly, even though I have to turn to Google for many specific searches. But if there is one thing I am clear about, it’s that anyone who ventures into this field is going to have a very difficult time: as Edvard Grieg might have put it, Google is still the Mountain King, secure in his hall from interlopers. Anybody who aims to steal his crown, can try, but at a price.

