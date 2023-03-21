Why Guys Aren’t Interested in Friendship After You Reject Them

Being rejected by someone is ultimately a confusing and frustrating experience, especially when you’re looking forward to a relationship that’s more than just friends.

But you know what’s worse? It’s when they ask you to be friends with them and just move on with whatever happened between the two of you.

You may not know it, but a lot of guys struggle with this. They’re forced to maintain a platonic relationship even when they don’t want to.

And I know what you think.

They have all the right to not be friends with someone who rejected them. It’s their lives after all.

You’re right. But it’s not as easy as you think.

There’s often a belief that being able to remain friends with someone you were once romantically interested in is a sign of maturity and emotional intelligence.

Otherwise, you’re petty and weak. As a result, this puts a lot of pressure on guys who genuinely don’t want to be anywhere near the woman in question.

Frankly enough, it’s not about being immature. In fact, each person has their own valid reasons to reject friendship. Here are some of them.

Rejection can be a blow to the ego.

When you muster up the courage to express your feelings to someone, and they don’t feel the same way, it can be a blow to your confidence.

Being friends with that person may only serve as a constant reminder of the rejection, which is why some guys may choose to distance themselves instead.

There is the fear of getting hurt again.

Let’s hear from a friend who experienced getting rejected before.

After being rejected, I tried to remain friends with the woman I was interested in, but it just felt too awkward and uncomfortable.

I ended up pulling away because it was too painful to be around her knowing that we could never be together.

If you’ve been rejected by someone you like, the idea of remaining friends with them may seem too painful.

Honestly, it’s tough to move on from someone when they’re still in your life, so some guys may opt to cut ties altogether.

You are only romantically interested to begin with.

Sometimes, we may pursue a relationship with someone simply because we’re attracted to them, rather than because we genuinely want to be friends with them.

If this is the case, it’s understandable why you would lose interest in being friends once you realize that a romantic relationship isn’t in the cards.

Focus On Your Own Healing

The idea of remaining friends with someone who rejected you may seem like a noble and mature approach, but it’s not always the best solution for everyone involved.

Rejection is a painful experience, and not everyone is equipped to handle the emotional fallout that comes with it.

So, prioritize your own healing and well-being. Don’t let anyone pressure you into something that doesn’t feel right for you.

Don’t feel guilty for choosing to distance yourself or cut ties altogether. Your feelings are valid, and you deserve to prioritize your own emotional needs.

