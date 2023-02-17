Why I Am No Longer Defining Myself as Anxiously Attached!

Several years back, a friend introduced me to the book Attached. For those of you who haven’t read it, it breaks down how we attach to people when we are in relationships. There are 3 attachment styles, Secure, Avoidant, and Anxious. I read it, took the test, and saw myself accurately described as having the Anxious attachment style. I bought the book, redlined the heck out of it, and have continued to refer back to it ever since.

What I didn’t realize at the time was that each of us has every single one of the attachment styles and that what style you exhibit is determined by who you are currently dating or trying to form a relationship with.

When I took the test, I focused on recent boyfriends, all of whom had been variations of Narcissists, Emotionally Unavailable, and Inconsistent. It is no wonder I scored as Anxious.

If I had done the test with my first boyfriend in mind, I would have scored Secure.

If I had done the test with men I was not interested in, I would have scored Avoidant.

The particular attachment style you exhibit is determined by who you are currently dating.

Even in friendships, I find that different people bring out different attachment styles from me.

With friends who are consistently consistent, responsive, open, and reliable, I am secure AF.

With friends who are inconsistent, hot and cold, closed off and I detect weird vibes, I notice anxious attachment behavior from me.

With friends who are trying to force a friendship on me when we are not a good fit, I exhibit avoidant tendencies towards them.

Thankfully, I have been on a mission for the last couple of years to fade out, cut out, and door-slam “friends” who bring out my anxious and avoidant tendencies. In friendship, I don’t have a scarcity mindset. Being part of meetup helps with that. I also enjoy solitude.

Dating has been a bit more complicated.

When I was dating my first boyfriend, I had no concept of scarcity. I was focused on the man in front of me. Like me, he was someone who dated only one person at a time. Like me, he was someone who would only date someone he considered marrying. I never one day wondered where I stood with him, whether he was seeing other women or where he was. I was Secure AF. He did not play games. He approached me, asked me out and I eventually agreed to date him. I was recognized by everyone as his girlfriend. We broke up, not because of any infidelity or thrash behavior, but because we were young, and didn’t really know ourselves. Our breakup was a dream compared to what I would later experience. It was mutual and amicable. I did not even cry. There was no trauma and both of our self-esteem remained intact.

Fast forward to today.

Ha

The “boyfriends” I have had since then have been a joke. They have given me trauma, trust issues, and a Ph.D. in Narcissistic behavior. There was so much greyness and mixed signals that they f course, triggered Anxious attachment tendencies in me.

I had no idea there were so many liars, narcissists, emotionally unavailable, and predatory men out there.

Of course, they did not appear to be like this in the beginning. They all seemed to have been cut from the same cloth as my first boyfriend. They were clean-cut, college educated, directly approached me, soft-spoken etc. By the way, I am all of those things as well, except for the approaching men part. They seemed into me.

You cannot tell a good man from an evil man from how he behaves in the beginning.

It was time that revealed their true character.

Mercifully, time with each of them was short.

It’s been several years since I dated, although I keep a steady toe in dating apps. What can I say? I am a hopeless romantic and there are other reasons I keep coming back. Men who exhibit any type of abusive or inconsistent behavior get ignored and or blocked. I know that this won’t weed out every single narcissist, or emotionally unavailable man, but it’s a start. I pay attention to how men make me feel and I follow my intuition’s direction.

Still finding that gem has not been easy. I am still single.

However, defining myself as one thing, anxiously attached no longer makes sense seeing that those attributes were triggered by specific men. Additionally, different publications define anxiously attached differently. Some state that the anxiously attached have no boundaries, are clingy, date a lot, move on fast, and fear being alone. These things do not describe and so I remove myself from that box.

—

