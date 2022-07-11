Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Why I Chose to Love You

Why I Chose to Love You

To anyone who has ever asked me or will ever ask me why I chose him.

by Leave a Comment

I chose him not because he’s handsome. Although he’s indeed handsome but i chose him because he’s more than just a man.

He has a pure heart, strong faith, challenging personality and strong in his effort to fight for life. I chose him because he has a magnificent mind.

I chose him because he makes me laugh, even when I don’t think I can, even when I don’t want to, even when I feel like I don’t know how to, even when I have lost my motivation to. He does everything he can just to make me feel better and make my day greater.

I chose him because he is humble in his accomplishments. I chose him because he motivates me and reminds me to stay strong.

I chose him because he loves to share his love for his family and love for his passion. I chose him because of his relationship with God.
He’s not perfect, none of us are, but he’s perfect for me because he reminds me every day how much I should value myself as a woman. How beautiful he thinks I am.

I chose him because he make me want to better myself. He’s not what I dreamt of, he’s so much more than that. He’s everything for me.

I chose him because we can be out true selves around each other the way that exactly who we are. We can act without feeling conscious and without feeling insecure. I chose him because he accepts me for who I am despite all my flaws and my secrets. We can talk freely and without filter. We’re comfortable around each other.

I loved him because when he’s around, I find peace, because his smile is absolutely unforgettable, his laughter is most beautiful thing I’ve heard. I chose him because of those perfect eyes. And his whole face literally erase all my anxiety and worry.

I chose him. I chose to love him even though he doesn’t feel the same way. I chose him because he made me better than I was before. I chose him because nobody else compares to him. I chose him because I did.

About Bella Smith

I am a Psychology & Human Behavior enthusiast. I'm a freelance writer and have had my written pieces published on a few popular sites and platforms such as The Minds Journal, Quora and Amazon.
I enjoy reading, writing, music & videos. People connect with me because of the way I write, my thoughts and my stories.
I'm an introvert, particularly an INFJ and empath. I love to read and write everything under the sun, ranging from humor and satire to psychology, emotions, and human behaviour. I also love to write psychological self-help guides and poetry. I have contributed over a hundred contents on Quora, mostly based on human behaviour and my unspoken feelings.
If you want to know more about me or my pieces, here are my Profile Links:
