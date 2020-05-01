Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Why I Don’t Mind That I Am Going To Be an Old Dad

Why I Don’t Mind That I Am Going To Be an Old Dad

I am going to be responsible for being a positive male role model in my son’s life.

by Leave a Comment

By the time my son is born, I will be just a couple of months away from my 45th birthday. I am going to be an old dad. There is no doubt about it, and I am perfectly fine with it. Let me tell you why.

I am a more patient person.

I often say that my little brother, who is 12 years my junior, had a different father than I did. My dad was quick to yell, scold, and spank — his dad not so much. My dad had a strict no TV in my bedroom policy — his dad let him have a TV and anything else he wanted in his bedroom. My dad reamed my ass when I got caught with drinking underage — his dad just rolled his eyes when he got caught with weed in his dorm room. My dad was eighteen when I was born — his dad was 30. Yes, we have the same father — his was just 12 years older than mine.

I look forward to not being such a hard-ass or short-tempered with my son.

I lived a pretty good life already.

I have been posting online that I wanted to be a dad for years now. As a response, I usually got something like “Don’t do it,” “Enjoy your freedom,” or “I love my kids but…” These people all had kids young, some of them unexpectedly. I have a feeling they feel they were robbed of their youth. I, however, have spent the past 26 years traveling, enjoying life, making money, and spending it.

Because I have lived most of my adult life so far as if I was retired, I have no problem “losing my freedom.” In fact, I welcome it.

I’ve come a long way, baby.

I am going to be responsible for being a positive male role model in my son’s life. My behavior is going to have a direct impact on him whether I want it to or not. I need to set a good example. I’m glad he was not around when I was a confused, messed up young man. Chances are he would be one himself now if he were.

I am glad to finally have been diagnosed with depression and being treated for it. My son will not have to know this person.

I am financially stable.

Well, not really. But most men are at this age aren’t they? So that’s a good reason to wait till your forties. In all seriousness, I am in a pretty good financial position. I have zero consumer debt, I have rental houses, I have savings, I am the author of several published books, and I have a few different sources of income coming in when I get really old. The only thing I don’t have is a job. But I have over two decades worth of experience and don’t feel I’ll have a problem getting one. I have already turned down a few, and one of them would have been the highest-grossing position I ever held.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I think older dads are happier.

The dad’s that I mentioned above that warned me against having children were from Facebook. I’ve known some of them for over 20 years. I have also noticed on Facebook some men who started families late like me, and they seem so happy. Also, and this is just coming to me, some of my peers are grandparents. These men love their grandbabies. Don’t all grandparents? Does this have anything to do with them hanging out with their kid’s kids or is it that they are just older? I wonder if they would feel the same way about their own children had they had them later in life.

Read about the day I found out I was going to be a father here.

Previously published on medium

 

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Tim Gillies

About David Soto, Jr.

David is a retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant who didn't realize until reaching his forties that he was a writer. As a child, he struggled with learning disabilities which yielded him grades that barely earned him his high school diploma. With marks like that, the thought of being an author never occurred to him. Also, college was out of the question. He joined the military and retired 23 years later. The same week David took off the uniform for the last time, never to put it back on, he hit the road traveling the U.S. in his van.

David penned several fitness and nutrition article and books, but after listening to On Writing by Stephen King, he decided to give writing fiction a try. He started out with a novel about an Air Force Sergeant who's PTSD caused him to do terrible things in his sleep. This project was for practice as well as fun, and he published a chapter every week on his website www.DavidSotoWrites.com. After several months, this project came to an abrupt halt.

One of Stephen Kings' pieces of advice was to become a voracious reader of fiction. David became obsessed with reading novels and became reacquainted with his favorite "genre," magical realism. One evening while reading, he could not get out of his head the vision of a beautiful woman who sold magical chocolates to people who needed to rekindle the fire in their love life. That was the birth of Los Chocolates de Esperanza Diamante and the series of books that followed.

Currently, David's life on the road is over, and he has settled back in St. Louis with his wife and son.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.