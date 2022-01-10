Why I Helped My Daughters Create a Mask-Making Charity

For a few years, my oldest daughter Morgan and I have worked with Operation Airway, which helps children who have trouble breathing or speaking due to airway problems. We’re not medical professionals, so we help organize things and get kids checked in. But in 2020, due to the pandemic, our trips to Dominican Republic and Peru were canceled.

One day, she and I were talking about how there was a mask shortage in the United States. She noted that if we were having trouble, imagine how difficult it must be for the Operation Airway kids. “I wish we could do something,” she said.

We realized there was something she could do. And her two younger sisters, both of them in high school, could be a part of it. In no time, the three of them had worked out a plan. They would create a charity and make masks themselves to send to the children.

As a former Marine captain and now a CEO, I’ve always tried to impart leadership lessons to the kids, putting the value of doing good first. I was so proud to see them want to do this. They decided they would not take any pay, and that 100% of proceeds would go to providing masks for Operation Airway kids. I provided seed funding of a few hundred dollars, and Smileyes Global was born (we pronounce it Smiley Eyes for the eyes smiling over a mask). Its base of operations was the ping-pong table in our basement.

Soon, my daughters’ friends joined the effort as “interns.” They were feeling frustrated without many of their usual activities and summer jobs. Some also saw it as a positive addition to their college resumes.

Morgan, who was in college nearby, spent lots of time at home with us and handled the marketing and business. Blair, who had just finished her junior year, handled most of the personnel recruiting and coordination. And our youngest, Meredith, a rising sophomore, was the seamstress and head of production. She has always been talented with crafts, and watched YouTube videos to learn how to make masks. She also came up with unique designs so the masks would stand out.

The girls quickly developed a system. Meredith made the parts necessary for masks and put them in packages, which interns picked up. She made and sent out videos teaching the interns how to sew the pieces together. When they were done, they’d bring the masks back.

I resisted the urge to jump in and get heavily involved. I wanted them to find their own solutions and develop the confidence that comes from trial and error. When they asked, I did assist each of them — for example, helping develop a way to use wire to get masks to fit correctly over the nose. I loved having moments like that. But my wife Anne and I mostly stood back and watched in pride.

As word of Smileyes Global got out, orders began to come in. For each mask purchased, one was donated to charity. Some people simply made donations to support the cause. We coordinated with the Benjamin Harry Peikin Foundation, the group behind Operation Airway, to get masks to the children’s’ hospitals they served.

The benefits of this experience went even beyond my expectations. My kids learned the ins and outs of business, from sourcing materials to calculating costs, marketing, quality control and much more. They saw that they can achieve what they set their minds to. They also learned about conflict resolution. At times they raised their voices, but they worked through it and always got back on track.

The expression “idle hands are the devil’s workshop” is spot on. Operation Smileyes kept the kids busy, doing good and staying off of screens. Most importantly, it helped kids less fortunate than them, who benefited from all the work they put in.

When school resumed last fall, the kids kept going — though, of course, their efforts needed to slow down. As school started up this fall in-person, and with masks more plentiful, the kids’ charity has recently been shut down.

All told, my daughters sent nearly 1,000 masks to children in need. We’ve received thank you notes and photos from some of them, making the results of all the work unforgettable.

At a time when many people were feeling helpless, I was so happy to see my daughters choose to become helpers and doers. That’s something I want them to hold onto in the future. They’ll face all kinds of challenges in their lives, sometimes on a global scale. I want them to see those times as opportunities to take on a mission — and enjoy themselves along the way.

