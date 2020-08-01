Why I Love Zac Efron’s New Netflix Show

For those of you who have been living under a rock for the past week or so, actor Zac Efron has recently come out with a new show on Netflix. It’s called ‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron’ and I’m really happy that it exists.

According to Netflix’s description, here’s what the show entails: “Actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a travel show that explores healthy, sustainable ways to live.”

The reason why I believe this show is so valuable is that it shows that the world is becoming more and more interested in sustainability and becoming Greener Together. The more exposure the average Netflix viewer has to more healthy and sustainable ways to live, the better.

Let’s take a look at Zac Efron’s fan-base, to see what kind of people will likely learn better behaviours from watching this show. Let’s be honest, it mostly consists of young girls and women like myself. Growing up addicted to High School Musical and in love with Troy Bolton has kept me interested in all of Zac’s new projects.

How many people like me would have watched this show if he wasn’t in it? Probably not half as many.

I’ve learned so many new things about my health, and the health of our planet since this series came out. I think about how our water is treated, how the foods we eat impact climate change, and how to live more sustainably by using more renewable energy sources than before. People can chill on their couch while learning extremely useful information about climate change and sustainable living, without even realising it!

To prove it, fans have been singing the show’s praises. One person took to Twitter to state: “Down to Earth with Zac Efron on Netflix is amazing!! Exploring how we live/eat/drink and how it affects the world. Even giving information on sustainability and advice on small changes we can make to live better for the planet. Definitely worth watching!!”

Any way that we can get more people interested in improving the conditions of our planet is worth celebrating. For example, a lot of people only watched the show to see Zac, undoubtedly coming away having learned some brilliant lessons though! One person wrote: “If you love learning about nature and sustainability while looking at Zac Efron’s beautiful face, might I recommend Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” while a second person said: “Highly recommend Down to Earth with Zac Efron on Netflix. Learning about earth and sustainability practices AND getting to see Zac Efron throughout. Win win.”

Yeah. I’m loving this. Another reason why I’m really digging is the incredible places that you get to see when watching. I got to see parts of Iceland, Costa Rica, Sardinia, and loads more in a way that I never have and probably never would. I love learning about different cultures and it’s pretty incredible to see how sustainability and a greener way of living can be adapted anywhere in the world.

The show has not been well received everywhere, however, with some critics saying that it does not “dive-deep” enough into environmentalism and provides a surface-level view on these important topics. But that’s not what it’s supposed to do! In my opinion, it perfectly executes the goal of making more people interested in living a greener lifestyle and increasing awareness of how other countries and cultures are doing it successfully!

If you haven’t seen it yet, do give it a go! You might learn something new. And if you don’t, at least you get to look at Zac Efron traveling to some beautiful parts of the world!

