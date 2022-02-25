Why I Married My Wife at the Age of 24

Last summer, my love and I walked down the aisle. It happened in a beautiful little village church, surrounded by relatives and friends, and, as the wedding pastor, my father. The gratitude I felt (and have felt ever since) is indescribable: to rejoice with a pure heart before God and people is a magical experience. I hope that many of you have or will experience this gift.

1 ~ We got married because we love each other. This is the foundation of our story. I love her. She loves me. I love God. She loves God. God loves me. God loves her too. When you have that, you have something to build on.

2 ~We got married because we felt almost ready. One of the most important considerations before making any major decisions is if we are prepared for what we are about to take on. I don’t think we can ever feel perfectly ready, but the process, if we are open enough, will bring us all that we expect. It was no different for us. Having only been a husband for 6 months, I cannot speak with deep wisdom about our experience, but it is already clear that admitting how much I don’t know is essential. However, this is also some excellent news because I can (and am) making significant progress. I’m growing as a husband, our marriage evolves, and our trust in one another becomes more profound. We are learning to grow together and communicate as much as possible. To talk about everything, without holding back or hiding anything, to talk immediately, honestly, even if it hurts, even if it might lead to an argument. This is what works for us and we are confident that we can continue on this path.

3 ~We got married because we believe. We believe in the future and we believe in our future. That there are and will be not only difficulties (economic crisis, global identity crisis, pandemic, etc.) in the world but also countless miracles to be happy about: waking up next to our love, the first day of spring, holidays, amazing new hits, fresh fruits from the garden, and countless joyful experiences. Life is worth living. For us — and for our future children. We are convinced of this.

4 ~ We got married because I like to drive a lot. Well, it wasn’t exactly like that, but I’m glad that the 300km distance isn’t as much of a challenge nowadays as it was a few decades ago. We love each other’s families, with that being said, there will definitely be times when it will be a challenge to meet our loved ones. However, we also discussed this at the beginning: although marriage means leaving the nest for good, we will do our best to spend quality time regularly with the people we grew up with.

5 ~We got married because being together is great. Really. It’s wonderful to watch a movie together, to bake together, to live together, to go on trips together, to sing together, to dance together, to pray together, to cry together, to dispute together, to experience everything together. If it is so good, let it be like this forever!

The inspiration for writing this article was that I got married younger than average, so I thought I would write two sentences about this matter as well. I think you should get married when you feel it’s time. For me it came at 24, for others, it may come at 37, for others again, at 19.

‘Daughters of Jerusalem, I charge you: do not arouse or awaken love until it so desires.’ (Song of Songs 8:4)

There is a time for everything. It’s not easy nowadays, because social circumstances have changed completely, young people are taking longer to become independent, and they do so because they have no other choice (!). Be patient with everyone and be patient with yourself. There is a time for everything.

