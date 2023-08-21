Why I Miss My Job but Don’t Regret Leaving It

My friends, family, and former colleagues often ask me whether or not I miss flying.

It’s been a year since I handed in my resignation letter and decided to divorce from a 12-year career.

I’m incredibly fortunate to have had the time to decompress following all the political upheaval I was caught up in Hong Kong.

When people ask me if I miss it, my honest answer is yes. I wasn’t in a 12-year relationship with aviation for nothing.

There was genuine pride in safely delivering a tube full of people to their destination on a dark and stormy night. Few feelings compare to pulling off a good landing.

And then there was everything that the job gave me. The title that people respected. The money. That was nice. I certainly miss that!

Finally, there was the privilege of being able to travel the world. That was the whole reason I became a pilot.

But when the pandemic hit and I was left with nothing but the job, it placed a spotlight on the following question: Are you ok spending your life like this? Would you still do it if you can’t have the other stuff?

The answer was and still is no.

I get one life. That’s it.

For me, the meaning of the job was stripped away. I felt like a pawn in the government’s political game. Worse, I felt I was enabling their political agenda by staying silent.

One aimed at keeping the people of Hong Kong imprisoned by fear.

In the end, I couldn’t bring myself to keep going. The relationship with my employer — who cowered to the government’s demands and took full advantage of the situation themselves — broke down.

If I hadn’t walked away then — when the chance was on the table — I’m not sure I would have been able to stand myself. I would have looked back and painted my whole career with the same negative brush.

That’s why I believe I got out at the right time. Because I can look back and honestly say I miss it. Because I can look back and feel gratitude for the fantastic 12 years I had.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But also because, in the end, it lead me to something else.

Here’s the other thing the political situation in Hong Kong placed a spotlight on: The issue of mental health in aviation.

It’s a topic that’s very close to my heart. One that few aircrew dare breach for fear of the repercussions. I, myself, feared getting the help I needed for fear of what it might have meant.

That’s why I’ve decided to start an online degree in psychology. In fact, I’ve just been accepted to do a master’s at my first choice university.

The time has come to commit to a new destination.

I want to help people who have suffered as I have. My broader ambition is to take my 12-year career and throw the weight of that behind this degree and work to address the issue of mental health in aviation.

Ultimately my vision is a world where people aren’t afraid to speak up about their mental health. A world where people can be open and honest without worrying about losing their jobs or being stigmatised.

A world that freely gives people the tools they need to navigate their fears — to overcome their depression — to take control of their lives. That empowers them to live life on their terms, according to their own unique talents and abilities.

To return to the original question, a big part of what makes pursuing this path so incredibly meaningful is the fact that I’m giving up the old one to do so.

The question that people usually fall short of asking me is whether or not I regret it. My honest answer to that is, not a chance.

…

I’m curious if any of you have any stories about changing direction/careers? If so, I’d be keen to hear from you in the comments.

Also, I wrote this FREE ebook called Unlocking Personality. It can help you understand who you are and what you should do about it. Thanks for reading!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: Almos Bechtold on Unsplash