Why I Run: An Abuse Survivor’s Story of Finding Freedom

Rain soaked, lungs burning, clutching my suitcase, running at a full sprint in the dark, I looked over my shoulder every few seconds to check if he was following me.

That was 12 years ago. Although, writing that sentence, I am transported back as though it was yesterday. We heal, but these experiences never truly leave us.

I think on some level, I’ve been running since I was little — at least metaphorically. Running from other people’s perceptions and expectations of me. I’m too crazy. Too loud. Too fast. Too intense. Too stubborn. Too much.

I ran away from myself and toward whatever version of me others wanted to see. I became pretty good at it, but never quite good enough.

I sprinted from one bad relationship to another, and just after I turned 20, I met the man I would marry 14 months later. As it turned out, he was a habitual abuser of both alcohol, and me. Over the course of the next eight years, I was subjected to financial, physical, sexual, emotional, psychological abuse. (I’ve come to learn there are many more types of abuse than physical, each one leaving its own unique and lasting scars).

My first attempt at leaving was in December, 2011. But he convinced me to stay. Things would change, he would change. Of course, they did not. He did not.

In February, I flew across the country for a weekend at home to gather the strength to leave once and for all. I had a plan. It was a solid plan. I rented a room from someone; I started my own bank account months earlier in secret; and I scraped together enough money for the first month’s rent and some groceries. I would surreptitiously start moving some of my clothing and personal items to the new place over the course of the next week. Then I would leave.

But plans are just that – plans. What’s that saying? “No plan survives contact with the enemy.”

The second night after returning from my trip, my plan was blown to smithereens. He had a habit of waking me up in the middle of the night in a tirade. This one was a doozy. I knew I had to get out, now. But I didn’t have anything ready.

For a while, I had an overnight go-bag tucked away for the times when I’d have to flee in the middle of the night and sleep at the office. But I didn’t even have that in this moment. All I had was the half-unpacked suitcase from my trip home.

I started going room to room frantically trying to grab toiletries and necessities. By the time I had grabbed a few things, his six foot two, two hundred and fifty pound frame was blocking the front door. I tried to stay calm, to calm him, to shift the conversation, to shift him. Finally, he moved, and I ran.

I ran out the front door, down the street, in the pouring rain, with a cold, clutching my half-packed suitcase like it was a life raft, lungs and throat on fire.

I ran as far and as fast as I could until I couldn’t run anymore. And then I ran some more.

In all likelihood it was probably only three or four blocks, but it felt like 30. I finally stopped when I was satisfied he wasn’t following. I found shelter from the rain and called a cab. Two stops: the first to borrow a lawn chair cushion from my friend’s garage, the second — sanctuary.

I burst through the door looking like a feral rain-soaked cat holding my suitcase in one hand and a patio cushion in the other. I sputtered a basic greeting to my new roommate and her outgoing roommate, then walked down the hallway to my new home. A room about the size of a walk-in-closet.

I threw the cushion on the floor, laid down on it, and slept. For the first time in years, I felt safe.

Three years after that, I moved to a new city, eager for a fresh start and peace of mind, while working through all the messiness of self-discovery and self-healing. I joined a volunteer board for a charity who helps families experiencing domestic violence and was asked to represent the board at a charity run where the proceeds were being donated to our organization. It was called the Ignore No More Run for Respect and was organized by Mike Cameron whose girlfriend was murdered by an ex-boyfriend in 2015 (the same year I moved to this new city).

Me and Mike Cameron, the organizer of the Ignore No More Run for Respect.

This run was a 10 kilometer (six mile) trail run. I did train for it, but I had no idea what a ‘trail run’ was or that it was very different from running the flat paved paths and sidewalks near my house.

Damn was it different.

Here’s how Wikipedia defines trail running: “Trail running is a type of running that takes place on outdoor trails, often in mountainous terrain, and often includes significant ascents and descents.” Well, shit. Why didn’t I Google that beforehand?

The first five kilometers, I seriously contemplated hiding in the bushes until it was over, or seeing if I could find a short cut at least. But it was about that time, when I wanted to give up, I remembered that rain-soaked desperate girl from years ago.

The one who ran and ran until she couldn’t run anymore, but then somehow ran some more. She was so alone and scared, yet somehow found something inside of her that was always there but she had long forgotten.

I talked to her, told her that things were going to be okay. She was going to be okay. And I carried her with me the whole way. Every kilometer. Every step.

Me at the finish line of the Ignore No More Run for Respect in 2017.

Since that day, I continue to run every weekend. (Except I run for five kilometers, not 10. Sometimes on trails, but never when it’s colder than -10 degrees Celsius because, come on).

Today, I have my own place filled with things I bought with my own money. I have an amazing support network and I’ve started a business and a podcast to help empower women to be their most authentic, and courageous (and spicy) selves.

As I set out for my weekly run in the river valley, I hear the crunch crunch of leaves and dirt under foot. I look out across the water and feel exhilarated, empowered, and, most importantly, safe.

Why do I run? For me. Because I am free.

Me on one of my weekly runs in Edmonton’s River Valley.

Why share such a personal story publicly? Admittedly, I’ve held back for years from posting this, although I’m now very open in talking about my experience with others. When people learn about my experience with domestic violence, the question I get asked 9 times out of 10 is: “how does someone like you end up in a relationship like that?”

That’s why I’m posting this. Abuse is not exclusive to a certain type of person, nor do people choose it.

44% of women over age 15 in Canada have reported some kind of abuse in their intimate partner relationship according to a Government of Canada report. Similarly, data from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence indicates one in four women in the United States have experienced some kind of violence from an intimate partner.

Think about the women you know. Regardless of their education, socioeconomic status, perceived confidence or extroversion, I guarantee you know at least one person who is experiencing or has experienced domestic violence. Whether you realize it or not.

What can you do? Use my story to start a conversation of your own. Hopefully, it will lend someone in your life (or maybe you) the strength to speak up, to get up, and to run.

I posted this story for the 2012 me, and for all those trying to leave, who haven’t yet left, or who have and are fighting every day to rebuild their lives.

The person you used to be is still inside you, even if you can’t see her or feel her anymore. She has been waiting for you, holding her hand out to you. Take her hand, she will carry you to freedom.

—

