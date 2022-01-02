Why I Want To Be a Better Me in 2022: Responding to the Coffee Challenge

Why wouldn’t we want to be better every year? Why settle for less than our best, authentic selves, right?

Trust me, I am on a continual project towards self-improvement, just ask my ex-husband. All joking aside (wink, wink), I appreciated the words of my fellow writer Janet Mary Cobb (she/her) . She does a magnificent job of putting white cis-gender privilege and why it maters.

Taking up this mantle, I will repeat a trope “with privilege comes responsibility.” Many of us may talk the talk but, let’s face it, this walk towards true accountability and self-improvement is HARD. I’ve taken up this challenge for years and often failed. I am imperfect, as we all are. It’s a learning process.

The only way to improve is to journey inward, to break apart those long-held attitudes and fears. It’s time to get real with yourself, to go straight into the pain. Be honest with the one person who really matters: yourself. Speaking from past experience, it’s not pretty what you might say back to yourself. The truth hurts. It can be ugly as you face the monsters of insecurity, doubt and fear. Your fear tells you to stop. It creates more doubt. You spin into relentless circles. Am I on the right path? Am I wasting my life? From there it’s a small step to “forget the whole thing.”

But, no, if you want to get better, you cannot, dare not, give up.

You go back to your journal and you write your heart out because you have nothing left to lose and everything to gain. You may cry. Then, after some time has passed and you are in the right mindset, you look back and go over the A, B, C trends. I have linked an article below (by Richard Ragnarson, MD, Psychiatrist ) that explains how to identify the A (activating event), B (beliefs) and C (challenges to the beliefs). You realize you knew so much all along. You can look back and find the trends, you know where you went wrong — or right. It’s all there in black and white. (Yes, I realize that rhymed.)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

The next step is even harder. You forgive those who have harmed you. More importantly, you forgive yourself.

I’m still working on the latter. It’s my pride. I have had to admit how flawed I am. I have done this repeatedly. I make mistakes, it’s ok, I tell myself, and write to myself. I am a work in progress and I accept that. I forgive myself for this. I recognize I am my own worst critic. Shut her off NOW.

Next, it’s important to have goals. I don’t have to wait for 2022 to improve my life. Actually, this is my ongoing self-improvement routine you just read. It’s done me well and I intend to stick with it, with some tweaks.

For the coming year, I resolve follow my goals, with these important additions:

I will be more mindful of the small things and

and more grateful for what I have, instead of looking at what I might not have.

For example, I just had a bout of vertigo but I have insurance that covered the entire episode. I’m grateful. I’m grateful this terrible affliction is resolving itself just in time to spend some time with dear friends at the end of the year, this second pandemic year that has made it so hard to be together as we like to be.

I get to do this now. It looked like it wasn’t going to happen. I’m grateful for my health.

I’m grateful that I am able to write, journal and analyze. I spent several years not really paying enough attention to the wonderful people around me. Instead I was focused on the problematic ones. I was angry. Eventually I learned how to be more intentional and less reactive. It took years to recognize the patterns but once I did, I’m working on self control. My life got better. I’m on the right track and I know next year will be a good year.

…

So as we fly into the second year of the second decade of the second millennia, I want to be a better me because, at the end of the day, all I have is me. Life is too short to not show up as my best self. Imagine everyone at their best and what this world would be like.

When you are your best self, you feel connected to life itself. You wouldn’t want to pollute our earth because it pollutes and sickens all creatures, including us. We wouldn’t say cruel hurtful things because we would be on a more authentic journey that has risen above the need to hurt. We wouldn’t want others to suffer. We would want healing for all, for ourselves, for the planet. If we wanted this, we would do all of the above- mindfully and intentionally.

We could do it. We can and we should. It might save us all.

I know what you’re thinking but I refuse to be negative. It’s not impossible but, yes, it would be hard. Hello, pandemics are hard too. You are still here, aren’t you. You are a survivor! This is the time to go for it. Carpe diem, go for that journal, write your heart out, confront your deeply held biases, fears and — poof — they become smaller once they’re out of your head. Trust me, if I can do this, you can too. It starts and ends with each of us. For some useful tips about journaling as healing and cognition, check this article by Dr. Richard Ragnarson, MD, Psychiatrist

:

Lastly, have a happy 2022 and please join this challenge. I realize I’m very late to the game. Did I tell you I am imperfect?

Join the Challenge: I’ve written this post in response to Winston’s new year’s resolution challenge over at Coffee Times —

Win $100 For Making a New Year’s Resolution

Have you ever seen a writing competition that changes your life just by participating?

medium.com

Alayne Unterberger lives in Tampa FL with her miniature poodle Giovanni. She is an anthropologist, researcher, Hurricane Irma survivor, non-profit executive, adjunct professor and life-long learner who loves to travel. Follow me @ dralayne.

When you become a medium.com member and use my link, you can support my writing habit because I get a portion of your monthly subscription: https://dralayne.medium.com/membership

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you’d like, buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/alayneu (I love tips!)

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***