Why Ignorance Is Bliss and Why You Don’t See It

Ignorance can be considered to be bliss in situations where knowing the truth might cause you unnecessary distress. Like in certain personal relationships. Or when the information is irrelevant to your well-being like when it pertains to events beyond your control. In such cases, ignorance might lead to a more peaceful state of mind.

Clearly, some knowledge does bring with it anxiety, or sorrow. And not knowing certain things can shield us, even if temporarily, from the emotional burdens associated with those harsh realities. Someone unaware of a partner’s betrayal may be experiencing contentment having been spared temporarily from the anguish that will accompany the knowledge of betrayal.

We can also say ignorance simplifies life by reducing the mental burdens that comes with processing the usual large amounts of information we are usually swamped with. This allows us to narrow our focus to our immediate concerns and personal experiences. This can even fill us with a sense of clarity in our lives.

However, can it apply universally?

While the idea may seem to hold some truth in specific situations, further consideration reveals limitations or even dangers. For instance, ignorance can easily lead to missed opportunities.

Even on a personal level “ignorance is bliss” can engender complacency and encourage using ignorance as a perpetual shield which, can lead to stagnation. And on a societal level, blissful ignorance of injustices or other systemic issues will only establish harmful norms, hindering our march toward a more equitable world.

The pursuit of knowledge also being fundamentally linked to our natural sense of curiosity means adopting ignorance will deny us the opportunity to explore and expand our horizons. This means the happiness that comes with establishing meaningful connections, personal growth, and having a sense of purpose which, all come from our engagement with the world in pursuit of knowledge will continue to elude us.

So, the idea ignorance is bliss ultimately falls short as a universal principle even though it may hold some appeal in specific circumstances. However, temporary relief from life’s discomforts can come at a cost. It also pales in comparison to the value of knowledge and understanding that enable us to make informed decisions/judgments for the betterment of our lives as individuals and society as a whole.

Photo credit: David Cajilima on Unsplash