Why I’m Optimistic in the Face of Covid-19

Like many people, I’ve been on social media more than usual. We’re isolated at home but we still crave connection. So we go online. Many posts I read are full of anxiety, worry and fear. I get it.

We don’t know the future and the present seems pretty grim. People are sick and dying. Some have lost their livelihoods while others struggle to keep up with the demands placed on them. Those of us with elderly relatives worry about them.

I understand all of this, yet, I feel optimistic. Perhaps it’s because of my perspective as a cancer survivor. When I was diagnosed with Inflammatory Breast Disease 16 years ago, I was given 6 months to live. A positive attitude and faith saved my life.

This doesn’t mean I advocate being blind to reality. Things are grim. Yet there is light in the darkness. And this gives me hope.

More and more people are coming together and communities are uniting.

For example, here’s an article about how the New England Patriots’ owner Robert Krafts worked with the Republican Governor of Massachusetts and the Democratic Governor of New York to get almost 1.7 million N95 masks to Massachusetts and NYC. GM is gearing up to make more ventilators, Disney just donated 100,000 masks to hospitals in need, the My Pillow guy is producing surgical masks and donating them. Samaritan’s Purse recently set up a field hospital in Central Park.

This type of thing is not just happening on a grand scale, it’s also happening on a smaller scale in local communities.

Just speaking of my own suburb — the local government has raised money to help local businesses that might otherwise go under. Many generous individuals contributed to this fund.

I’m an artist and was contacted by our local artists’ guild to donate images to be used to love bomb our healthcare workers. They have told us that daily images of beauty help keep their spirits up. The image at the top of this article is one that I’ve contributed.

Churches have set up networks to support and care for the vulnerable, including the homeless. Neighbors are checking in with each other. One elderly lady in my neighborhood has had all her shopping done by neighbors who don’t want her to risk going out.

I have read many, many stories of private groups and individuals working to make a difference in these hard times not just here in America but around the globe. The videos of Italians serenading each other while under isolation warmed my heart.

This is the beauty of the human spirit. It is the divine spark found in each of us, that crosses lines and unites us. This is what was manifested in the dark days of WWI, with the Christmas Truce.

There is also ongoing innovation. There is news that the anti-malarial treatment, which was tried in France, seems to help Covid-19 patients. This could be a game-changer. Work is also progressing on vaccines.

We have to remember that in centuries and millennia gone by, human beings survived the Bubonic Plague, smallpox, polio, the Spanish flu, tuberculosis, German measles — all of the many diseases that ravaged us. Yet we’ve found vaccines, medications, etc., for all of these.

We are better equipped now than we’ve been at any other time in history to quickly discover a cure or ways to prevent or mitigate our current pandemic.

I am feeling optimistic that we WILL get through this. The most important thing is that we ALL DO OUR PART.

If you can donate to local businesses, individuals and charities right now — do so. Maintain social distance. Self-isolate. STAY HOME!

Pray. Love. Have faith. We will get through this.

I believe this with all my heart.

Featured image: Texas Sunrise, by Shefali O’Hara