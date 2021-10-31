Why Intimate Partner Violence Exists and How to Love Instead

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) reports that nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. Women between the ages of 18-24 are most commonly abused by an intimate partner.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a dramatic increase in domestic violence or Intimate Partner Violence (IPV). Statistics from the New York City Police Department and NYS.GOV show a 10% rise in domestic violence in New York since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The pandemic created a perfect environment for IPV to flourish. Due to the combination of lockdowns, job losses, and financial insecurity there was unbearable stress, which remains a leading contributing factor in IPV. Women were frequently isolated with their partners. When tensions mounted and fights intensified, there was no escape. These bizarre circumstances forced many women who had never identified themselves as IPV victims to look at their home life and realize their partner’s bad behavior wasn’t everyday anger or frustration. It was domestic abuse.

As a domestic violence expert, and survivor, I understand that victims try and hold on to many myths, one of the most common being, we were having a bad day, and it won’t happen again. The cold, hard truth is that domestic violence is never a one-off occurrence. A bad day turns into a bad month, and then a bad year, and a victim is left feeling powerless.

According to NCBI research, abuse is rarely constant. Its lack of consistency is confusing for victims. It causes many to stay, hoping they can save their marriage or relationship.

However, this cannot be further from the truth. The hard fact is that domestic violence intensifies over time. Unless you break the relationship, the relationship will surely break you.

In my seminars and coaching sessions, I recall my domestic abuse over 15 years and two marriages. I became another statistic, enduring cervical vertebrae damages, black eye, concussion, broken collar bone, lockjaw, strangulations, and urinating down the sides of my legs. One day I looked outside of myself, and thought, “Oh my God, how did I get here?!” I ran for my life, and I knew it was time to rewrite it.

I urge men who have dared to support the woman in their life with love and respect to take steps that honor their worth. In doing so, you can raise them up as an individual, and in turn have harmonious outcomes together. Remember, in the absence of honor, there can be no love.

Conversely, there are systemic symptoms that arise from sustained abuse. That said, if you want to take care of the woman in your life you need to honor her as herself, lest you become a statistic abuser.

It is every man’s responsibility to avoid any forms of abuse, and every woman’s right to live with very day in grace and dignity. There are many forms of IPV, and if you want to take care of your woman you will need to understand how to express love with your intimate partner.

Three Key Things to Know

Your ears were designed to listen with care, and your mouth was designed to speak the truth in love. So, communicate lovingly. Make your thoughts, words, and actions be harmonious. You may not always be able to oblige but you will always be able to speak obligingly.

Your hands are to comfort, serve, and heal, so use them righteously. This means that your hands will never hit a woman, and you won’t throw or break objects.

Third, recognize that you have the innate ability to love. In this recognition, whatever you give comes back to you ten-fold. In like manner, whatever is unloving, you can walk away from. To sum up, honor yourself and honor the woman in your life. As I say in my book, Truth to Triumph, “Always remember how perfect and significant you are in the canvas of the universe”.

In the spirit of positive generational change, know that you have free will to do so. Even if you were raised by a violent father, you have the choice to let go of destructive family imprints and rewrite your life. In truth, the apple does fall from the tree for those who realize that they are so much more than just an apple. So, take good care of the woman in your life, and honor her fully. After all, dignity is our human birthright. In closing, if anyone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, speak out and help them reclaim their self-worth and rewrite their life.

—

Shutterstock