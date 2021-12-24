Why Is History the New Political Battlefield in America?

I prefer honest racists.

Seriously, if you’re going to defend or downplay racism, at least have the decency to own your motivation — namely, that you’re partial to America the way it was and wish we could return to it.

Take, for instance, Jared Taylor.

Back in 1992, Taylor — then, and now, one of the nation’s more polished white supremacists — wrote about the harm done to America thanks to the addition of non-white perspectives in the nation’s classrooms.

As Taylor explained:

The old, standard history united Americans…It emphasized one point of view and ignored others. It was history about white people for white people…This served the country well…All that changed (in) the 1960s. The civil rights movement gave voices to Blacks and Indians…It was the end of a certain kind of America…

It would be nice if everyone could be as honest about their feelings as Taylor.

He may be a fascist, but at least he isn’t a liar, punching and hiding hands like the MAGA folks do.

Oh sure, they would deny that their hostility to anti-racist curriculum in schools, which recently carried Glenn Youngkin to the Governorship in Virginia, is motivated by the kinds of biases that animate Taylor and his ilk.

If you say anti-racist curriculum doesn’t sufficiently emphasize progress but also rally around a slogan like Make America Great Again, you sorta play yourself

In fact, they would insist, those bad old days were so awful that we shouldn’t dwell on them but should focus instead on the progress we’ve made.

But here’s the thing: if you say anti-racist curriculum doesn’t sufficiently emphasize progress but also rally around a slogan like Make America Great Again, you sorta play yourself.

To say that the country needs to be made great again obviously suggests that we’ve regressed since the glory days rather than progressed.

This is, of course, precisely the thing Taylor thinks but which he, unlike so many others, isn’t too cowardly to confess.

As I said, it would be so much easier if folks would just tell the truth.

Honestly, schools haven’t changed that much, which makes the backlash seem odd…

What’s fascinating about the current backlash is how suddenly it emerged. For thirty years, multicultural education efforts trucked along without too much pushback.

Although the way such subjects were taught was often watered-down — the “heroes and holidays” approach to multiculturalism and identity — at least conversations were happening. And with the exception of overt racists like Taylor, they happened, usually, with minimal opposition.

But now, it’s as if schools had been set aflame with radical content and were churning out middle school revolutionaries in place of normal and healthy pre-teens.

Yet, very little has actually changed in schools, at least at the K-12 level.

Sure, teachers have attended trainings to discuss white privilege, systemic racism, and implicit bias, primarily to improve instructional practices, ensure equitable discipline and improve their assessment instruments.

I’ve conducted hundreds of these myself.

But as for what is actually taught to students in class?

It’s largely the same as it’s been for the past few decades — mildly improving discussions about the history of racism and a literature syllabus that looks a bit more inclusive than before.

But mostly, it’s still Black History in February, Hispanic Heritage in October, and white folks the rest of the year.

So if the material taught to students hasn’t changed that much, why is this backlash happening now?

…then again, American society is changing, so the backlash makes sense

I would suggest that four key developments explain the current assault on anti-racist education. And none really involve historical disputes. The history wars, in short, aren’t really about the past. They are about the present and future.

First, scholars are connecting history to the present.

History is increasingly being discussed not in the traditional time capsule fashion — where x or y event is treated as a disconnected factoid, intended solely for regurgitation on a test — but in a way that draws connections between things like enslavement and modern racial inequity.

The 1619 Project of The New York Times, for instance, became controversial not because of disputed historical interpretations about the founding. Those are arguments being engaged by scholars, primarily out of public view.

It came under attack in the political ether because it dared suggest, to paraphrase Faulkner, that the past wasn’t past at all and that the only way to understand why we’re still a nation of profound racial inequity is to center the history of anti-Black racism.

To claim that the bringing and enslaving of Africans to America was the initiatory force in the nation’s trajectory is not a mere history debate. If such arguments were only about the past, proffering no suggestions about our current political obligations, the right might have left well enough alone.

But by discussing the relationship between enslavement and current wealth inequality or slave patrols and modern policing, heightened awareness of historical injustice takes on current-day implications.

These are implications the right cannot abide, because:

Second, these conversations are happening amid renewed activism in the wake of the George Floyd murder.

If not for the upsurge in racial justice activism in response to the killing of George Floyd by officer Derek Chauvin, it’s unlikely the anti-CRT backlash would have gained much steam.

But with millions of Americans taking part in protests last year, those who oppose reforms advocated by the movement, from policing to the workplace, perceived a crisis.

In this sense, the current backlash is an example of what Carol Anderson talks about in her book White Rage — a predictable and hostile reaction by portions of white America, which manifests whenever there is progress toward racial justice for Black people.

The growth of the anti-racism movement, replete with the popularization of terms like systemic racism and white privilege, served as more than enough progress (or danger, to the right) for the provocation of that rage.

Third, these conversations are pushing into areas where they previously had been largely absent.

If racial justice debates were only happening in schools, the right might have ignored them. But last summer, it wasn’t only educational institutions focusing on racial justice.

It was corporate America, too, including businesses large and small. For most of 2020, companies were falling over themselves to ramp up Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts.

Although many of the corporate conversations were pretty introductory-level — even window-dressing by institutions with no real commitment to structural change — for people not used to such material, the dialogue must have been jarring.

It meant that actual policy changes might come to the workplace. And for those who have made out well under the existing system, such change can seem like a threat.

Especially because the narrative shift in these spaces was happening alongside broader trends. To wit:

Fourth, America is undergoing profound changes, which are intensifying white anxiety.

As I noted in my book, Dear White America, by the mid-to-late-2000s, four things were confronting white folks with a level of insecurity that we had never faced before.

From the election of the nation’s first Black president to the economic meltdown — which produced financial strain in white communities unseen since the Great Depression — to growing cultural diversity and demographic change, whiteness has been losing its hold on the notion of “normal.”

When you’re used to hegemony, pluralism feels like oppression

Imagine you’d grown accustomed to white faces in most spaces — from the head of government to your workplace to your neighborhood — as most white folks had for generations.

And then suddenly, the president was Black, your kids’ walls were adorned with posters of Black celebrities, the nation was browning, and all of this at a time when the economic stability you’d come to expect — and which most whites could for generations — had disappeared.

If you were no longer the floor model of an American — if the new “all-American girl” could just as easily be a second-generation Filipina as a blonde-haired, blue-eyed Nebraska farmer’s daughter — you might be inclined to wonder, what was the country coming to?

Because when you’re used to hegemony, pluralism feels like oppression.

Then, into that breach of economic and cultural uncertainty came COVID, confronting the nation with even greater vulnerability.

Although many on the right deny the risks of the pandemic, it isn’t hard to imagine the insecurity (both health and economic) such folks are feeling as a result of it and why it might spur reactionary sentiment.

Research on death anxiety has found that when confronted with mortality, both literally (as with COVID) and symbolically (as with cultural and demographic change), many will become more tribal, more hostile to outsiders, and feel especially threatened by the changes afoot.

Cultural and social change, the upsurge in racial justice activism, critical historical analysis, and conversations about equity in previously untouched spaces have produced the perfect storm for right-wing backlash.

And all that, even without the lit match of Donald Trump igniting this pile of flammable materials for the sake of gaining power.

Defeating this backlash requires understanding its source and crafting a counter-narrative

To defeat the backlash to the anti-racism movement, those committed to equity must have a clear understanding of the forces propelling it forward.

To treat right-wing attacks on school curriculum as principally about schools, let alone the teaching of history, would be a mistake. They are about more than that.

They are about patrolling and guarding the border — not of the physical nation, but the narrative one.

As the right seeks to control the actual borders and “protect” them from invasion by outsiders of color, so too have they committed to policing the boundaries of the story we tell as a nation.

Because how we understand our past will determine the country’s future.

To beat back this latest iteration of white rage, we must confront white anxiety directly. There will be no finessing it with talk of class-based coalitions that can suppress divisions in pursuit of shared policy needs. The addiction to relative advantage is too great for such appeals to work on their own.

But neither is it possible to simply motor through with a racial justice agenda because we think mass protests can produce multicultural democracy.

They cannot.

To achieve that goal, we will need to demonstrate the harms of clinging to the old ways, not only to Black and brown folks but whites as well — a subject I have addressed previously.

Whiteness and the inequity that has long been at its root have been made visible and vulnerable. Now we must make it something that even those in possession of it realize is dangerous.

So buckle up because that’s not something that can be done in 2000 words, 280 character tweets, or a 3-minute YouTube video.

That will take time.

And there is no time to waste.

This post was previously published on Tim Wise’s blog.

Photo credit: iStock