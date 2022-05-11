Why Is It So Hard To Forget Someone I Fell in Love With?

Ending a relationship is never easy — and it may be even more difficult if there is still love between the two people involved. But, even while heartbreak may seem like the end of the world at the time, the good news is that the suffering will not endure forever — and it will not prevent you from falling in love again. There may be nothing more painful than having your heart shattered. But you’ll be able to get through it.

It’s hard to forget people because:

1.) Lack of closure

The inability to get answers is almost as bad as the anguish of being separated from our loved ones. It has left us feeling betrayed and bewildered, with no clue why this has taken place. We spend the majority of our time trying to figure out what happened. What caused something so promising to come crashing down? What caused someone we had been married to for a long time to decide to divorce us? Because of the unresolved issues, we are becoming increasingly irritated as our serotonin levels decline. Our need to find closure exacerbates our limbic brain, sending us down the same route we have previously traveled.

Moreover, more often than not, there is a shortage of responses. “It’s not about you; it’s about me.” It’s that I need some quiet time to myself.” None of these responses will be sufficient to soothe your troubled heart. Try to ignore the questions as much as you can, knowing that you may not receive the answers that you want. It may allow you to move on more quickly.

2.) Destroyed self-esteem.

There is nothing more intimate than being abandoned by someone you care about. No matter what happens, we are left with the impression that we aren’t up to the task, that we are lacking in some aspect of our personality that makes us unlovable. Our worst fears are realized: that no one would ever love us and that the world would be a better place with us absent.

One of the reasons it is so difficult to let go of someone you care about is because of a person’s low self-esteem. When we feel down about ourselves, we want to reach out to the person who previously loved us. We do it to receive affirmation that we are not all we believe we are and that they abandoned us not because of our shortcomings but because of other factors such as adversity.

And it is something we don’t receive very often. As a result, we cannot shake our negative self-image no matter what happens. A relationship’s end is similar to the death of something significant to us, and we are left to mourn that loss. Unfortunately, it is not acceptable to be in grief in today’s society. It’s okay to be sad for a while, but it doesn’t take long for your friends and relatives to convince you that it’s time to “just move on.” They have grown tired of listening to your suffering and want you to get on with your life, which does nothing to improve your self-esteem.

Having your sentiments belittled and dismissed exacerbates the feelings of humiliation you are already experiencing. Not only has our love deserted us, but so has our family and our circle of friends.

3.) Internal conflict.

The limbic system and the neocortex have a tough time interacting. You know how a relationship should be over, but you can’t seem to let go because it doesn’t ‘feel’ like it should be gone? That’s how I feel sometimes. It is because the two areas of your brain are not interacting with one another. While our rational brain (neocortex) recognizes that the attachment is harmful, our limbic brain (cortex of the limbic system) believes that the attachment is necessary for survival and refuses to let us go. When you initially split up, you have little influence over this internal fight; nevertheless, the neocortex will take control over time, just as it did with the hormones.

It takes time for our neocortex to become stronger as we begin to care for ourselves, stay away from the person who causes our limbic brain to become agitated, and practice mindfulness to divert our attention to other things. Eventually, the two parts of your brain will connect and tell you that the relationship is over and it is time to move on.

Final thoughts

Falling in love causes your dopamine levels to rise, causing you to be joyful and ecstatic even, but it also causes your serotonin levels to drop. When your serotonin levels are low, you’ll feel more worried, agitated, and restless, and you’ll be more prone to obsessive, compulsive, and impulsive thoughts and behaviors.

