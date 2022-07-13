Why It’s More Important To Have Casual Sex Than You Think

Although casual sex is becoming more and more socially acceptable, negative stereotypes are still prevalent among women who engage in casual sex.

Most people believe that a woman who has casual sex has low self-esteem. That women have casual sex only because they try and fail to attract a long-term relationship.

However, this does not prevent women from choosing casual relationships. It’s easier to get in and out of one, and it also gives a person a chance to experience the feisty side of life, without being tied down by social rules or a serious relationship.

Is casual sex good for you?

Having sex with someone new brings a level of excitement that previous partners don’t share, and casual intimacy enables us to have that feeling over and over again.

According to one study, those who expected their casual date to get a little more serious were just as satisfied with their relationships as married and cohabiting couples.

Meanwhile, those who did not look forward to a future with the person they were dating reported lower relationship satisfaction than those from cohabiting, engaged, or married couples.

This suggests that your attitude and expectations around casual dating play a huge role in what you get out of it.

In other words, sex is never casual. There is always something to look forward to, whether it be a permanent commitment or a few minutes of uninterrupted calmness caused by an adrenaline rush.

When you’re starting a relationship and want to keep it casual, it’s always best to make your intentions clear from the start. Or you’d have one confused lover and one frustrated lover in the, and that will not be good for the relationship, even if it is casual.

…

Sex means more than a physical act

Men tend to assume that sex itself is a necessity, no matter who it comes from. While women tend to assume that sex can only be a form of intimacy/love. Both perceptions are wrong, and they can ruin any relationship they enter.

We all have basic psychological needs. Sometimes, we suffer severely when we don’t meet these psychological needs. Just as we need food, shelter, and sleep to survive, we also need to meet our psychological needs to stay mentally healthy and stable.

Our psychological needs can be easily boiled down to four basic needs: security, self-esteem, autonomy, and connection.

To be happy and stable people, we must constantly satisfy these four needs.

If we are unable to satisfy our need for esteem, we become chronically depressed and sometimes commit suicide. If we don’t satisfy our need for autonomy, we will fall into a state of codependence or emotional dependence.

…

Sex increases the sexual chemistry between two lovers

Today’s dating culture often emphasizes that two people must test their sexual chemistry before committing to each other.

This type of compatibility is often cited as an essential characteristic that people look for in romantic relationships, especially those that may lead to marriage.

Couples who do not test their sexual chemistry before committing to exclusivity, cohabitating, and marriage are often at risk of entering into a relationship that will not satisfy them in the future, increasing their chances of later marital dissatisfaction and divorce.

Simply put, you have a better chance of a compatible partner in dating when you have become sexually involved with your dating partner.

The human brain and body do not just experience pleasure during sex; they also experience strong sensations of attachment and bonding.

…

