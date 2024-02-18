Why Jesus Doesn’t Change Lives in the Way That Christians Claim

If I had a dollar for every time someone in the church said to me, “Jesus will change your life,” I’d have enough money to publish a book explaining how Jesus won’t change your life.

At least not in the way that Evangelical Christians say.

Growing up in the church, I was taught that spiritual maturity and personal growth were achieved by simply spending time in the pew. The longer you sat there and the more sermons you listened to, the more you magically transformed into the likeness of Christ. Throw in some daily Bible study and regular prayer, and hey, presto! You became a new creation! It was inevitable.

Yeah… right.

The thing is, some of the most bitter, angry, and mean-spirited people I know have also spent the most time in the pew. Some of them make vitriolic comments on my blog posts. Heck, some of them have spent time in the pulpit. On the other hand, some of the most joyful, kind, and humble people have never set foot in a church — and they probably never well. Spiritual maturity and personal growth are not dependent on your knowledge of a historical figure who lived some two thousand years ago.

Go figure.

I’ve come to the conclusion that there is almost no correlation between a changed life and involvement in religious activity. Sure, religion done right can help. But the fact remains, there are religious people who never change and non-religious people who do — and vice-versa.

So, what is it that really changes a person?

I’m glad you asked.

Here are five things that can be the making of you:

A crisis of limitation

A crisis of limitation occurs when a person comes to the very end of their resources — be it physical or emotional — and has no idea what to do next. They have come to the end of their rope. They have reached their limits.

Typically, a crisis of limitation occurs in conjunction with a particular life event, thrusting you into a position where it feels like there is no way forward and no way back.

That interruption is often sudden and violent.

It pulls the rug out from under your well-ordered life and causes you to fall flat on your face. It is a phone call announcing that a friend or family member has died suddenly and tragically. It is a policeman on your doorstep, a pink slip in your letterbox, a diagnosis from a doctor, or a hurricane on your horizon.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sometimes, the only way we find better ways of doing things is when the old ways stop working. Only when we reach the end of ourselves do we discover the depths of our inner strength and resilience and, yes, the full extent of the grace of God over our lives.

Trauma & Pain

Trauma will either make you bitter or better, but it certainly won’t leave you the same. Trauma is the “gift” that keeps on giving. Yes, I call it a “gift” on purpose because, while it can be hard to see the silver lining when life hits you like a ton of bricks, trauma has the power to transform your life in ways you never thought possible.

Pain, suffering, and hardships are the greatest teachers we have. When I was a child, I learned not to touch a hot stove by — you guessed it — touching the hot stove. It was a hard but effective lesson. Pain helps us physically learn what we should and should not do. But, more importantly, on an emotional and spiritual level, we grow more in times of struggle than in times of peace and comfort.

Sure, no one in their right mind actively seeks out trauma. Neither is it the kind of treasure hunt you’d wish upon anyone else. However, sooner or later, it finds each of us, taps us on the shoulder, and whispers, “Time to grow.” And Trauma isn’t the kind of guest that RSVPs politely and leaves promptly. It is a relentless guest.

Unfortunately, trauma’s potential to change our lives is completely wasted when we meet our trauma in emotionally unhealthy ways. Avoidance, denial, addiction, escapism — they might offer temporary respite, but they also stunt the growth that trauma offers on a silver platter. But if you unwrap your trauma with courage and face the discomfort head-on there can be a harvest emerge from the ashes of your pain.

Love

The reason that trauma has the power to change us is that it is the one thing that is powerful enough to get the full attention of our ego — which is only interested in having the appearance of competence, confidence, and togetherness, regardless of what is really going on inside. But, you’ll never grow past the masks that you wear until that old ego is suitably destabilized, which is why pain must do a work in us!

However, while pain might be the hammer blow that cracks the shell of our ego, it’s love that seeps through those cracks, inviting us to shed the layers that no longer serve us. Love whispers to the depths of our being, reminding us of our innate worthiness, irrespective of appearances or what has happened to us. It’s a force that embraces us in our entirety — our broken pieces and our hidden strengths — and tells us that we are enough, just as we are.

Some of us call that great love, God…. but you call it what you want!

That love doesn’t demand that we forsake our scars; instead, it invites us to wear them as badges of resilience. It’s in the embrace of love that we find the courage to unveil our authentic selves, stripped of pretense.

And here is the most amazing thing: When you find yourself completely known and still completely loved, that has the power to completely change you!

Think about it — in a world that often demands perfection, we strive to present the best version of ourselves to the world. We hide our flaws, our fears, and our insecurities behind carefully constructed facades, hoping that no one will see through the cracks. But then, there’s love — that gentle yet fierce force that looks at you with eyes that see beyond the surface, that acknowledges your scars and vulnerabilities without flinching.

When you experience this kind of love, it’s as if the world’s weight lifts off your shoulders. The old scripts you’ve carried, the doubts that have whispered in your ear — they lose their grip. You’re left standing in the presence of acceptance, a sanctuary where you’re not just tolerated but cherished.

Conveyed confidence

Sometimes all it takes is someone else believing in us to inspire us to change. It’s like having someone hold up a mirror that reflects a version of ourselves we hadn’t fully recognized or realized. When someone conveys confidence in our abilities, it’s as if they’re handing us a roadmap to our potential — to a way we knew not. And, in turn, we often find ourselves rising to the occasion, accomplishing things we once believed were beyond our grasp.

Think back to those moments when someone said, “I believe in you.” Maybe it was a teacher who saw your potential, a friend who encouraged you to take a chance or a mentor who nudged you outside your comfort zone.

I am convinced that a human being will never thrive unless they find at least one other who truly believes that they have what it takes. It’s like that person becomes the mirror reflecting our potential, reminding us that we are not defined by our past, our mistakes, or our limitations.

So, here’s the bottom line: trauma might shatter the ego’s façade, and pain might crack the shell, but it’s love that fills the void. And alongside that love, when a person believes in us, the broken pieces, the scars, the doubts —while they don’t disappear — but they suddenly transform into the raw materials of growth.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Radical self-acceptance

A mature person is someone who’s seen the messier corners of their own soul — the ugly, insecure, and fearful parts — but instead of pushing these aspects away or hiding them in a dark corner, they’ve become adept at welcoming each one. Because they understand that these facets, just like the brighter ones, are integral to who they are. Every shade in the palette of their being deserves recognition, validation, and love.

Renowned poet Mary Oliver captures the essence of this journey in her exquisite poem, “Wild Geese”:

You do not have to be good.

You do not have to walk on your knees

for a hundred miles

through the desert repenting.

You only have to let the soft animal

of your body love what it loves.

Imagine the freedom in those lines. Imagine letting go of the weight of perfectionism, of the need to constantly prove your worthiness. Imagine embracing your flaws and contradictions, not as something to be hidden but as colors that paint the canvas of your life. It is radical acceptance of self that makes space for healing, growth, and the beautiful complexity of being human.

Now that sounds amazing. It’s the liberation from self-judgment, the permission to be imperfect. As you navigate the dance of trauma, pain, love, and belief, this radical self-acceptance becomes the sturdy ground on which you stand. It’s like a compass guiding you through life, reminding you that you’re enough, you’re worthy, and you’re worthy of love.

And finally…. Jesus.

I said at the start that Jesus won’t change your life, but I added the caveat not because he lacks the power to transform but because the way in which Jesus really works is almost completely foreign to those who conflate the person of Jesus with the practice of religious activities, which in and of themselves, change very little.

But having said that, I wouldn’t be a Christian if I didn’t believe when we peer beyond the rituals and dogmas, we find a figure in Jesus Christ who was, in essence, a teacher of radical love, acceptance, and transformation—a carpenter of hearts and minds rather than wood and nails.

See, if we take a step back and examine the essence of Jesus’ teachings, we see a message that echoes the themes we’ve explored here. He spoke of love — not as a theoretical concept but as a practical force capable of breaking down barriers and healing wounds. He met people in their raw, unvarnished states, affirming their worthiness regardless of their circumstances. He arrives on the scene when people arrive at the end of themselves.

That’s Jesus.

History — particularly religious history — has seen the message of Jesus twisted and turned into a rulebook, a checklist of actions to follow. Many have forgotten that, at its core, his message was about a radical shift in perspective, a transformation that starts from within.

Sure, Jesus can change lives. It’s just that we came to believe that the tools he uses are a Bible, a pulpit, a communion table, and a baptismal font.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Rather, the true agents of change that Jesus uses are remarkably intertwined with the human experience — brokenness, trauma, crisis, love, belief, and acceptance. These are the real tools of Jesus’s trade. Just as trauma can shatter, pain can crack, love can mend, belief can elevate, and self-acceptance can liberate, Jesus employs these elements as the very things that truly make us into the people we are supposed to be.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com