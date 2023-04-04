Why Living With a Narcissist Is Living on Crumbs

BREADCRUMBING: The Narcissistic Abuse Vocabulary Series

In the early days with the ex, I’d stay at his house overnight and in the morning we’d eat breakfast together and have great fun telling each other our dreams (he fancied himself an expert on “dream coaching”). He’d make scrambled eggs and we’d linger over coffee talking and connecting, reluctant to get on with our individual days. Strangely, a short time after I moved in I came downstairs one morning to find he’d already eaten. “You sleep too late,” he said. “I’m too hungry to wait for you.” And that was that. We rarely if ever shared breakfast at our kitchen table again. But there were rare occasions when he would stir himself to make me a cup of coffee–and when he did, I remember feeling like wow, he loves me again. (See my post on the power of the trauma bond.)

Similar patterns followed other aspects of the relationship. Once interested in everything I did, he went to rarely asking me anything about myself. But then–there it was, I got a rare “how was your day?” and I felt connected to him again. Or, after a month of feeling like the furniture, I would receive a spontaneous “you look nice” and I swear my heart rate would increase.

This, my friends, is known in the narcissistic abuse recovery field as Breadcrumbing. Someone who “breadcrumbs” leads you on or keeps you involved by dropping small morsels of interest or attention.

In my case, it was like a little tug on the string to keep me in the relationship, starting in the devalue stage as part of the intermittent reinforcement cycle. As someone once described her relationship with a narcissist: “At the beginning it was like I had just had the most amazing chocolate chip cookie in the world. After a while, I was just getting crumbs, but they were reminding me how great the cookie was, so I stayed hoping I’d get the whole thing again!” Amen.

Why do they do this? Because a) at some point their interest always wanes due to the lack of novelty (there’s that pesky dopamine again!), but b) they don’t want to let go of a good source of “supply.” They have little interest in or energy for providing the full attention of the early days when we the target were novel and interesting, so they throw just a small measure of it our way to keep us around.

Another way breadcrumbing is used is in the case where it is not an actual relationship. This might look like an occasional compliment, message, phone call, date plan, or social media interaction as an attempt to “keep their hand in” so to speak, and/or get some attention (supply) from you. Generally there is rarely any follow-up, and this sort of treatment is a red flag that you may well be dealing with a toxic personality.

The thing about breadcrumbing is that we can’t live, much less thrive, on emotional breadcrumbs any more than we can on actual ones. We need–and deserve–the whole slice, the whole cookie, the whole loaf. And anyone who truly cares for you is going to be only too happy to bake it up in the kitchen with you.

Photo credit: iStock.com