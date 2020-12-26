Why Losing Our Home Turned Out To Be the Best Thing for My Family

The Call

“So they’re going to take our house?” I asked in disbelief.

“I’m afraid so,” my mom said. “The bank gave us 30 days to vacate.”

This news violated my 17-year-old mind, but something died in my mother that day. Our home was her psychological anchor and symbol of stability.

While I couldn’t see her face on the other end of the line, I knew by the tremble in her voice she’d been crying. But she had a wheelbarrow of courage to fill before facing the humiliation ahead.

I wanted to be there for her, but I was four states away, finishing my first semester of college. Getting accepted into architecture school was my lucky break, but they used that first year as a boot camp to thin the student herd by half.

The Dark Ages

I won’t lie; those were some dark days.

My dad lost the job he held for over 25 years. Unemployed for 18 months, he couldn’t find work. After tapping out our life savings, the bank foreclosed on our home.

My world was also upside down. I picked a college 13 hours away and was lonely and homesick. My high school sweetheart hooked up with my arch enemy, and I couldn’t sleep or eat.

And my mom?…Well, she got the worst of it.

The Humiliation

Just out of high school, I had little to lose. I hadn’t slaved over anything yet except for good grades and first loves. I didn’t know what it meant to have your home, possessions, and fillings stripped from your teeth.

But my parents were losing everything they worked for their entire lives. And it was a humiliating experience for them to endure in front of their community.

The Descent

We all cope with our failures in different ways.

My father tried to eat and drink his sorrows away. He ballooned in weight. His posture slumped over, and his sleepless eyes had turned into puffy black onion rings of distress.

Despite his ties to the community, none of those connections panned out. His confidence imploded, and the worries consumed him.

We were broke, in debt, and soon to be homeless. It was enough stress to break up even the best marriage. But as a spiritual warrior, my mom found the strength to pull our family together and chart a new future.

She encouraged my dad to take the only job offer he had, a low-level position at a quarter of his previous salary. We’d have to move to a small town in the North Carolina mountains, which depressed us. But it was a job.

The only hitch: my dad had to move there immediately, leaving my mom and me to dismantle our home and memories.

The Reality

After we emptied our home of its former life, my mom and I drove our rickety U-Haul truck 13 hours up to the North Carolina mountains. When we pulled up to the tiny roadside apartment my father rented, we were shocked to find he gained more weight and lived in squalor.

At the threshold of that doorway moment, I felt my mom’s heart descend even lower. And I saw the shame in my dad’s face for letting her down. It was a momentary glance I’ll never forget.

Mom took a deep breath in — as if to say, “This is not the life I signed up for!” — and then exhaled as she accepted her next project: Restoring my dad’s belief in himself.

The Restoration

Within the month, mom had dad exercising, eating healthy, and weaned off his daily cocktails of self-pity.

She bought bargain basement clothing and made him look sharp as a tack. And they went out as a couple and socialized more with his co-workers and the locals. She even got him into the pew of an open-minded church, where he reflected on his life and forgave himself for the error of his ways.

And in that place of humility is when things started turning around for our family.

My dad’s new employer promoted him up the ladder every couple of years. And he became a respected leader in that organization and the community.

My mom moved our family to a new place. It was nowhere near as grand or spacious as the house the bank took from us, but it was home.

The Old Life

A wave of divorces swept through our old hometown like a virus. The 1980s were all about “finding yourself,” and divorce became the new vehicle through which many couples sought to achieve it.

While my old friends’ parents were in vicious court battles, my parent’s marriage was stronger than ever because of the crucible they went through together.

The Carolina mountains became the hot spot to live and vacation. And all their friends were now trying to get a home up there. And here, my parents were living right in the middle of it.

Instead of falling from grace, they appeared ahead of the quality of life curve. And my mom’s old friends sought her advice on how to navigate the inevitable hardships of life.

My life in the Carolinas blossomed as well. After college, I worked my way up in a few design firms. And later I co-founded a successful architectural practice there that designed many nationally recognized projects.

Life Is Strange

As my parents and I look back at that seemingly disastrous period in our lives, we can’t believe how lucky we were to escape our selfish conduct. Had my dad not lost his job, and we stayed in South Florida on the same trajectory we were heading, we would’ve run into problems.

My dad’s weight, drinking, and ego would’ve continued to balloon. And my parents would’ve probably caught the same divorce virus everyone else had.

Had I still hung out with my high school buddies, I might have fallen into the same Miami drug scene they did. Nobody knew how addictive and destructive that lifestyle was back then.

While having our life ripped out by the roots and transplanted to an unfamiliar territory was destabilizing, the healthy soil allowed our lives to blossom and prosper.

The Great Beyond

While not everyone believes in a higher power, I do. And this higher power had a better plan for our family than we could’ve ever plotted for ourselves.

We thought we’d fallen to the bottom of life. But in hindsight, we received the greatest gift a family could ask for — cohesion.

As ruinous as our lives seemed during that dark period, we shed the veil of vanity and the skin of ego and embraced our bare-naked humility. And then we discovered we had a much more resilient self and meaningful life underneath all that bluster.

Of course, we couldn’t see any of these benefits while the bank foreclosed on our home. But we now consider getting pushed out of our comfortable nest a blessing.

My parents and I still shake our heads at how beautiful life works out sometimes, even when things seemed like they’re falling apart.

There will be times in life when we feel we’re losing everything. But I have learned to have faith in the possibility that there might be a better life waiting for us up ahead — on the other side of crisis — even though we can’t see or even imagine it yet.

