There should probably be a small administrative fee for anyone who says they have never felt this way about someone before on day six. Nothing outrageous.

Maybe $14.99.

Just enough to encourage reflection. Because when somebody enters your life with extraordinary intensity, reflection is usually the first thing that becomes inconvenient. They text you good morning before your alarm has properly offended you.

They want to know everything about you. Your childhood. Your dreams. Your favourite food. The name of the teacher who embarrassed you in secondary school. By Friday, this person possesses enough biographical information to produce an unauthorized documentary.

Then come the compliments. You are different. They have never connected with anyone like this. Nobody understands them the way you do. They cannot believe they finally found someone who thinks like them.

Perhaps they start discussing trips, marriage, children or where the two of you might live. The relationship has existed for three weeks, yet somehow there is already a hypothetical kitchen island. And the strange part is that it can feel incredible.

Not because you are foolish. Because being intensely wanted feels good. Attention is rewarding. Novelty captures attention. Romantic anticipation can be exciting. Feeling understood can be deeply meaningful, particularly if you have spent years feeling overlooked or emotionally underfed.

This is where the popular dopamine explanation usually arrives wearing a laboratory coat it did not earn. People say love bombing floods your brain with dopamine, gets you chemically addicted, and then the narcissist withdraws the supply so you spend the relationship chasing another hit.

There is a useful idea buried inside that explanation, but human attachment is more complicated. Dopamine participates in motivation, learning, attention and reward prediction, among many other functions. There is no special narcissist neurotransmitter sequence that turns a person into an obedient romantic hostage.

Nor does intense affection automatically mean love bombing. Some people simply become excited quickly. Some are inexperienced. Some idealize new partners. Some relationships begin intensely and develop into perfectly healthy ones.

The more revealing question is what happens after the intensity. Because unhealthy love bombing is not simply too many flowers. It is what the early intensity appears to purchase later.

The beginning may establish an unusually high emotional baseline. Constant messages. Constant reassurance. Constant admiration. Constant closeness. You quickly learn what being with this person supposedly feels like.

Then something changes.

The messages become inconsistent.

Affection becomes conditional.

Criticism appears.

Distance appears.

You begin wondering what happened.

And instead of evaluating the relationship only by what it has become, you compare it with what it was during those extraordinary first weeks. That comparison can keep you trapped far longer than the beginning itself.

Because now you are not merely trying to make a difficult relationship work. You are trying to get back. Back to the person who could not stop talking to you. Back to the tenderness. Back to the certainty. Back to the version of yourself who felt unusually chosen.

And this is where the real decoy may be hiding.

The beginning taught you what to expect.

The rest of the relationship taught you to chase it.

Dopamine Is Not the Villain in This Story

Dopamine gets blamed for an astonishing number of human experiences. Someone enjoys a song, dopamine. Someone checks Instagram, dopamine. Someone falls in love, dopamine.

Someone eats jollof rice and suddenly somebody on the internet is explaining dopamine receptors like they personally discovered the nervous system in their kitchen.

The reality is much more interesting.

Dopamine is involved in several brain processes, including motivation, learning, movement and the way the brain responds to cues associated with potentially rewarding outcomes.

It is not simply a pleasure chemical that rises whenever something feels good and disappears when something feels bad. In reward learning, the brain also cares about expectation. An unexpected positive outcome can produce a stronger learning signal than an outcome that was completely predictable.

That distinction matters here because unpredictable affection can become attention grabbing without requiring us to pretend that romance is a biochemical hostage situation. Imagine receiving affectionate messages every morning at roughly the same time for six months.

Eventually, the event becomes predictable. You may still enjoy the message, but the uncertainty surrounding it is low. Now imagine that affection becomes inconsistent. Some mornings there are five messages. Some days there is nothing. One evening you receive an unexpectedly intimate declaration after a period of distance.

The emotional system notices the change.

You notice the phone more.

You wonder what today will bring.

You remember the previous affectionate moment.

You begin anticipating the next one.

The important process is not simply pleasure. It is learning and prediction.

Your brain is trying to figure out what matters and what might happen next.

And when the thing being predicted is another person’s affection, the uncertainty can become emotionally exhausting.

The Beginning Can Set an Emotional Baseline

Imagine walking into a restaurant where the first meal you order is extraordinary. The food arrives quickly, the portions are generous, the atmosphere is perfect and the chef personally appears to congratulate you on your excellent taste.

You return the following week.

The food is average.

You return again.

Now the service is terrible.

But instead of judging the restaurant by the current experience, you keep thinking about the first meal.

Maybe they are just having a bad week.

Maybe the chef will come back.

Maybe the original menu returns.

Maybe if you order differently, the experience will improve.

The restaurant has not merely given you a meal.

It has given you a benchmark.

Relationships can work similarly. When somebody overwhelms you with attention during the beginning, the intensity can establish an emotional standard that ordinary consistency cannot easily compete with. Later, when their attention decreases, the absence feels enormous partly because you remember how much attention used to exist.

You are not comparing the present relationship with some abstract idea of healthy love.

You are comparing it with the relationship’s own opening chapter.

That can make the decline especially confusing.

You Start Missing a Version of the Relationship That Still Exists in Your Memory

This is one of the most painful parts.

The person may still occasionally behave like the person from the beginning.

That matters.

If the affectionate version disappeared permanently, you might eventually stop expecting it. But if they periodically become incredibly warm again, the old expectation gets revived. One extraordinary weekend can make the previous three months feel temporarily irrelevant.

They text constantly.

They apologize.

They become affectionate.

They tell you they have realized what they were doing.

They talk about the future again.

For a moment, the relationship feels restored.

You relax.

The anxiety decreases.

Hope returns.

Then the pattern starts again.

This is why intermittent affection can be particularly difficult to leave behind. The relationship is not offering nothing. It is offering enough of what you want to keep the possibility alive.

You are not chasing an entirely imaginary person. You are chasing a version of the person that has appeared before, sometimes repeatedly.

That distinction matters because telling yourself they were fake from the beginning may not actually help. Maybe some of their affection was genuine. Maybe they genuinely felt intensely about you at the beginning. Maybe they meant some of the promises when they made them.

The more important question is whether the affection can exist consistently without being preceded by withdrawal, conflict, fear or the threat of losing you.

The Chase Can Become More Important Than the Reward

There is a strange psychological shift that can happen when something becomes uncertain.

You start thinking about obtaining it more than enjoying it.

This happens outside relationships all the time. You spend days trying to get a job and imagine how wonderful it will feel when you receive the offer. Then you get the job and, after a few months, the excitement becomes ordinary.

You chase a particular pair of shoes online because they are sold out everywhere, and suddenly owning that exact pair feels incredibly important. Three months after buying them, they are sitting under the bed beside shoes you forgot existed.

Scarcity changes attention.

Relationships can become more complicated because the scarce thing is not a product.

It is affection.

When affection becomes unpredictable, you may start organizing your behavior around obtaining it. You become more agreeable. You monitor your tone. You try to become easier to love. You analyze what triggered their withdrawal. You adjust your behavior based on what brought them back last time.

Now the relationship has acquired a strange structure.

You are not simply asking whether you are happy.

You are asking what version of yourself will make the affection return.

That is a dangerous question because it gradually shifts your attention away from compatibility and toward performance.

You May Start Auditioning for the Person You Already Were

This is where love bombing can have a particularly confusing aftermath.

The beginning told you that you were wonderful exactly as you were.

Then the relationship became critical.

Suddenly, the qualities they once celebrated become problems.

Your independence becomes selfishness.

Your emotional sensitivity becomes drama.

Your friends become distractions.

Your need for communication becomes neediness.

Your confidence becomes arrogance.

You start wondering which version is real.

And because the beginning felt so convincing, you may decide that the later criticism is evidence that you somehow changed.

Maybe if I become less demanding, they will become affectionate again.

Maybe if I stop bringing up problems, things will return to normal.

Maybe if I become more understanding, they will become the person I met.

That is how the chase becomes self-modification.

You are no longer asking whether this relationship meets your needs.

You are asking what you need to remove from yourself to recover the beginning.

The Brain Learns Through Repetition, Not Promises

This is one of the most useful ways to think about the problem without turning it into pop neuroscience.

Your brain is constantly updating predictions based on experience.

If someone repeatedly behaves reliably, you gradually expect reliability.

If someone repeatedly disappears and returns, you may gradually expect unpredictability.

If apologies are followed by the same behavior, eventually the apology itself may become less informative.

If boundaries repeatedly produce conflict, you may start anticipating conflict before setting them.

These expectations influence attention and behavior.

That is why changing the pattern requires more than understanding it intellectually. You can know that somebody is inconsistent and still feel excited when they suddenly become affectionate.

You can know that previous apologies did not lead to change and still feel hopeful when the next apology sounds sincere. Your conscious judgment may have updated faster than your emotional expectations.

That is not evidence that you are stupid.

It is evidence that learning takes repetition.

The same mechanism that helped establish the expectation can eventually help weaken it.

The Real Withdrawal May Be From Uncertainty

People often describe leaving these relationships as feeling like withdrawal. That description can be useful as a metaphor, but it should not be confused with a clinical equivalence to substance withdrawal.

Romantic attachment and substance use involve different mechanisms, and there is no reason to turn every painful breakup into a neurological diagnosis.

Still, the subjective experience can be intense.

You wake up and wonder whether they have contacted you.

You check your phone.

You imagine what they are doing.

You remember the affectionate version.

You feel an urge to reach out.

You tell yourself you only want closure.

Then you remember the last time they responded warmly.

Your brain begins calculating possibilities.

What if this time is different?

What if they finally understand?

What if they miss me?

What if I leave and regret it?

The discomfort is not necessarily proof that the relationship was right.

It may be what uncertainty feels like when your usual source of information has disappeared.

For a long time, their behavior gave you emotional signals, even when those signals were inconsistent. Without them, your brain has fewer cues to organize its predictions around.

That emptiness can feel like longing.

Sometimes it is.

Sometimes it is also the discomfort of not knowing.

This Is Why Checking Their Social Media Can Keep the Loop Alive

Checking a former partner’s social media often feels harmless because you are not contacting them.

But psychologically, checking still provides information.

Are they happy?

Are they dating?

Did they post something about me?

Do they seem miserable?

Did they delete our pictures?

Who are they following?

Why did they like that post?

You may tell yourself that you are only curious.

But curiosity can become another form of anticipation.

Every check produces a new piece of information, and new information creates new questions.

The cycle becomes self sustaining.

If they post something happy, you wonder whether they are pretending.

If they post something sad, you wonder whether it is about you.

If they post nothing, you wonder why.

There is no winning outcome because the objective is not actually information.

The objective is certainty.

And social media is exceptionally bad at providing certainty.

If reducing exposure is safe and practical for you, creating more distance from these cues can help your attention stop receiving constant reminders to predict what they are doing. You are not starving another person’s ego. You are reducing the number of times your own attention gets recruited into the old relationship.

The Most Important Question Is Not Whether They Can Love Bomb Again

They probably can.

That is precisely why the question is not particularly useful.

Someone can become incredibly affectionate after you threaten to leave. Someone can produce a beautiful apology. Someone can become temporarily attentive after sensing that you are emotionally pulling away. None of this automatically demonstrates lasting transformation.

The more useful question is what happens when the emotional emergency disappears.

Do they remain consistent?

Do they respect boundaries when there is no threat of losing you?

Do they take responsibility without needing to be cornered?

Do they tolerate your independence?

Do they change behavior rather than simply increasing affection?

Can the relationship remain healthy during ordinary weeks when nobody is trying to win anybody back?

Those questions move you away from intensity and toward pattern.

And patterns are much harder to fake indefinitely.

Intensity Is Not the Same as Intimacy

One of the biggest traps created by love bombing is confusing how quickly somebody learns about you with how deeply they understand you.

You spend twelve hours talking on the phone.

You reveal childhood experiences.

You discuss fears.

You talk about your future.

You feel completely exposed.

It feels like intimacy.

But intimacy is not simply the amount of personal information exchanged.

It also involves what happens to that information afterward.

Does the person remember your boundaries?

Do they respect what you disclosed?

Can they disagree without weaponizing your vulnerabilities?

Do they remain interested in you when you are no longer entertaining them?

Do they allow closeness to develop at a pace where trust can actually be tested?

Someone can know your deepest insecurity after three weeks and still not know how to treat you safely.

Information is not intimacy.

Intensity is not intimacy.

Vulnerability is not automatically safety.

Those things can contribute to intimacy, but consistency is what gives them somewhere to live.

You Do Not Need to Become Suspicious of Every Enthusiastic Person

There is another danger in learning about love bombing.

You can become so afraid of manipulation that ordinary affection starts looking like evidence.

Someone texts you frequently.

Red flag.

They bring you flowers.

Red flag.

They talk about the future.

Red flag.

They are excited about you.

Definitely a narcissist.

That approach can turn recovery into emotional customs control.

Healthy people can be enthusiastic. Healthy relationships can begin with strong chemistry. Someone can genuinely believe they have met an extraordinary person and express that excitement without secretly preparing a manipulation strategy.

The distinction is not simply how much affection appears at the beginning.

Look at whether the affection remains compatible with reality.

Can the person tolerate your pace?

Can they accept no?

Can they hear disappointment?

Can they respect your other relationships?

Can they handle disagreement without becoming punitive?

Can their behavior remain consistent when they no longer need to impress you?

Healthy affection does not require you to abandon your judgment.

Unhooking Means Stopping the Comparison

Eventually, one of the most important things you can do is stop comparing the present with the beginning.

This sounds simple.

It is not.

The beginning has emotional advantages because memory edits it. You remember the first kiss, the late night conversations, the excitement when their name appeared on your screen.

You remember how chosen you felt. You may forget how much uncertainty was present even then. You may remember the intensity more vividly than the ordinary details that surrounded it.

So when the present relationship becomes painful, your mind pulls out the highlight reel.

Remember when they used to call every night?

Remember how they looked at me?

Remember what they said?

Remember that trip?

And the temptation is to treat those memories as instructions.

But memories are evidence of what happened.

They are not contracts for what must happen again.

The relationship you need to evaluate is the one that exists now.

Not the relationship from six months ago.

Not the person from the first three weeks.

Not the potential future version.

Now.

You Can Grieve the Beginning Without Returning to It

There is a particular grief involved in accepting that the beginning may never come back.

You are not only losing a person.

You are losing a possibility.

You are losing the version of the relationship that convinced you what the relationship could become.

That deserves grief.

You do not need to insult yourself for having believed it.

At the time, you were responding to the information available to you. If someone consistently showed you warmth, attention and affection, it made sense to form attachment. You were not signing a contract that said you had to predict their future behavior perfectly.

What matters now is what additional information you have.

The relationship developed.

Patterns emerged.

Your experience changed.

Your understanding changed.

You are allowed to update your decision.

That is not admitting that you were stupid at the beginning.

It is acknowledging that you know more now.

Build New Rewards Instead of Living in Emotional Deprivation

Removing an unhealthy source of stimulation without building anything else can make recovery unnecessarily difficult. If the relationship occupied most of your attention, you need more than the instruction to stop thinking about it.

Your brain still needs meaningful experiences. Your days need structure. Your body needs movement and sleep. You need people who do not require you to perform for affection. You need activities that give you evidence of competence and progress. You need moments that are enjoyable without being followed by emotional chaos.

This does not mean distracting yourself until you forget the relationship existed. Avoidance can become another problem if you never process what happened. It means refusing to make deprivation the entire definition of recovery.

You are not simply removing a person. You are creating an environment in which the person occupies less psychological territory because other parts of your life have become substantial again.

A new hobby may not produce the same rush as reconciliation. A peaceful friendship may not create the same intensity as waiting for a text from someone who has disappeared.

A normal Tuesday may never compete with the emotional drama of a relationship that constantly moves between distance and closeness. It does not have to. The goal is not finding a healthier version of chaos. The goal is discovering that a life does not need to be emotionally extreme to be meaningful.

Let Consistency Become Interesting Again

This may take time.

Someone kind and predictable can initially feel almost suspiciously boring after an unstable relationship. They respond when they say they will. They do not make you guess.

They do not create emotional emergencies to demonstrate affection. They do not disappear and return dramatically. They do not make you earn basic reassurance.

Your brain may initially interpret the absence of uncertainty as an absence of chemistry.

Give yourself time.

You are allowed to learn a different emotional language.

A person who treats you well consistently may not produce the same adrenaline as someone whose affection has to be won back every few days. That does not mean the connection is weaker. It may mean the connection is not being amplified by uncertainty.

The goal is not to make healthy love feel exactly like unhealthy love.

It should not.

Do Not Turn Their Return Into Proof of Your Worth

When somebody who withdrew suddenly comes back, it can feel validating.

They came back.

They still want me.

They finally realized.

I mattered.

Perhaps you did matter.

But their return does not measure your worth.

Someone can return because they are lonely. Because they miss familiarity. Because the new relationship did not work. Because they want reassurance. Because they regret their behavior. Because they genuinely love you. Because they want another chance. Because they want access to something the relationship provided.

You cannot determine the reason simply from the fact that they returned.

And even if their motivation is loving, love alone does not answer whether the relationship is healthy.

The relevant evidence remains behavior over time.

The Decoy Loses Its Power When You Stop Chasing the Beginning

The deepest trap of love bombing is not necessarily the affection itself.

It is the benchmark it leaves behind.

You spend months or years trying to return to a version of the relationship that existed before you had enough information to know what the relationship would actually become.

You keep negotiating with the present on behalf of the past. You excuse current behavior because the beginning was so beautiful. You treat every affectionate return as proof that the original person is still available if you can just find the right combination of patience, understanding and sacrifice.

Eventually, something has to change in the question.

Instead of asking, How do I get them to love me like they did at the beginning?

You ask, What does the relationship consistently give me now?

Instead of asking, How do I make the affection return?

You ask, What happens when affection is not being used to repair a rupture?

Instead of asking, Which version of them is the real one?

You ask, Which pattern am I actually living with?

Those questions can feel brutal because they remove the romance of potential. But they also remove the burden of constantly auditioning for a relationship you already entered.

You Are Not Addicted to a Person

This sentence gets repeated so often online that it can become another way of making survivors feel defective.

You are addicted to them.

Your brain has been hijacked.

You are chemically dependent on the narcissist.

The relationship has rewired you.

These explanations can sound validating, but they can also make recovery seem more mysterious and permanent than it needs to be.

You are a human being with an attachment system.

You learned someone.

You formed expectations.

You built routines.

You experienced affection.

You experienced distress.

You experienced relief.

You created memories and predictions.

Then the relationship became inconsistent, and your attention adapted to that uncertainty.

That is significant.

It can be painful.

It can take time to unwind.

But it is not evidence that your brain has permanently chosen another person over you.

The same learning capacity that helped establish the pattern can participate in establishing a new one.

Eventually, You Stop Waiting for the Original Version to Return

The moment of release is rarely dramatic. It may happen while you are doing something completely unrelated. You realize you have not checked their page in weeks. You hear a song connected to the relationship and remember it without needing to investigate what they are doing now.

Someone mentions their name and you do not feel compelled to explain the entire history. You remember the beginning and, instead of wondering how to get back there, you recognize it as one chapter in a relationship that eventually showed you more than its beginning could.

That is a different kind of freedom.

You do not have to decide that every early affectionate moment was fake. You do not have to convince yourself that you never loved them. You do not have to erase the good memories or pretend that the relationship contained nothing meaningful.

You simply stop using those memories as evidence that you should tolerate what repeatedly hurts you. The beginning can remain beautiful without becoming a destination you spend the rest of your life trying to reach.

And this is where the metaphor of the dopamine decoy becomes useful. The decoy was never really a magical chemical trap. It was the possibility of getting back to a rewarding emotional state that your brain had learned to anticipate.

The more unpredictable the return, the more attention the possibility could command. But anticipation can weaken when the reward is no longer pursued, when the cues become less frequent, when new routines provide different sources of meaning and when reality is allowed to compete with memory.

Eventually, the question changes from When will they become that person again? to Why am I still waiting for a version of the relationship that the pattern itself has already disproved?

That question does not erase the affection.

It gives the affection its proper place.

You can miss the beginning without returning to the middle.

You can appreciate what was beautiful without pretending it was sustainable.

You can acknowledge that the attention felt extraordinary without concluding that extraordinary attention is the same thing as extraordinary love.

And you can recognize that your brain was doing what brains do: learning from what happened repeatedly.

Which means it can learn something else.

It can learn that affection does not need to disappear before it becomes valuable.

It can learn that love does not need to be recovered after every conflict.

It can learn that peace is not the absence of a reward.

It can learn that consistency is not a lesser form of excitement.

And eventually, the person you were trying so desperately to get back to at the beginning becomes less important than the person you are becoming now.

That is when the chase finally ends.

Not because the dopamine disappeared.

Because you stopped waiting for the next hit of a relationship that should never have required you to keep earning its good moments.

The abuse ended. The second guessing didn’t. This book Rebuilding Trust After Narcissistic Abuse helps you rebuild the one relationship narcissistic abuse damaged most: the relationship you have with yourself.

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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